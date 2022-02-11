VOL. 46 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 11, 2022

Antiques and Garden Show. More than 150 dealers in antiques, fine arts and horticulture from across the world will gather at for the annual show. General admission tickets $35 after. Senior: $25 and children under 12 are free. Feb. 11-13, Music City Center, 201 Rep. John Lewis Way, South, Nashville. Information

FEB. 11-12

All You Need Is Love

Monthaven Arts & Cultural Center is offering two special nights in celebration of Valentine’s. Feast on a three-course dinner by chef Christopher’s catering. Open Host Bar. $250 per couple. 6-9 p.m. Monthaven Art’s & Cultural Center, 1017 Antebellum Circle, Hendersonville. All proceeds go to the MACC’s outreach programs. The event is tax-deductible. Information: 615 822-0789

SATURDAY, FEB. 12

Metro Government Career Fair

Participating Metro departments include Public Schools, Water Services, Information Technology Services, Finance, Parks and Recreation, Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Communications, Police Department, Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure and Metropolitan Action Commission. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Martha O’Bryan Center, 711 South Seventh Street

Valentine Pop-up Market

Live music, food trucks and local vendors presented by 12 South Farmers Market. L&L Market, 3820 Charlotte Ave. Noon-4 p.m. Information

Fashion for a Fraction

This boutique warehouse sale brings designer boutiques together for a day of bargain shopping. City Winery, 609 Lafayette St. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $10 general admission, $25 for very important shopper passes, which allow for early entry and other perks. Information

MONDAY, FEB. 14

Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon: Powered by Freedom Church

Kim Baker, CEO, Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce, will speak on the topic: HERE: Rooted in Grit, Growing with Grace. First United Methodist Church, 149 W Main Street, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $18 for Chamber members with reservations made by noon, Friday, Feb. 18. After deadline: $20, $25 at the door and for non-members. Reservations are required. Information

TUESDAY, FEB. 15

YP Nashville Connect

This after-hours, trade-show-style event is the largest gathering of young professionals in Nashville. Display booths will be staffed by members of young professional organizations partnered with YP Nashville. Rocketown, 601 4th Avenue S, Nashville. Complimentary for YP members and includes two drink tickets per person and hors d’oeuvres. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Registeration required. Information

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16

Nashville Chamber West: Speed Networking

Expand your network, build new relationships and grow your business with this in-person networking opportunity. Bring plenty of business cards for the connections you will make at this event. Capacity is limited. Registration required. Hampton Inn & Suites- Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

GYP Let’s Get Lunch

Join other Gallatin Young Professionals as they venture out to various eateries and grow your network. Locations change monthly. Cracker Barrel, 1005 Village Green Crossing, Gallatin. 11:30-12:30. Dutch-style paying. Information

Young Professionals Mixer – Maury Alliance

An opportunity to meet other young professionals at Bad Idea Brewing. Casual event and everyone is welcome. Free, but RSVP’s are appreciated. 5-6:30 p.m. Bad Idea Brewing, 307 West 11th St., Columbia. Information

THURSDAY, FEB. 17

Third Thursday

Williamson County Employee Retention for Small Business event. Speakers: Hannah Stone and Anthony Leonard with THNKS will be sharing advise on how to recruit and retain during this “Great Resignation.” 3-4:30 p.m. Residence Inn Berry Farms, 8078 Berry Farms Crossing, Franklin. Free with drinks available for purchase. Information

Industry Roundtables

Industry Roundtables strive to promote community over competition, providing a place where participants can discuss what’s happening in business sectors and mingle with others from different industries to make valuable connections. Coffee will be provided, and a Chamber team member will be at each meeting to help connect members to resources. The Gathering Place by Bit-O-Heaven, 450 W. Main Street. Registration is required. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

FRIDAY, FEB. 18

State Eggs & Issues

Join Maury Alliance and Breakfast Rotary for the annual State Eggs & Issues. This event features a panel discussion and Q&A with state Sen. Dr. Joey Hensley, Rep. Scott Cepicky and Rep. Michael Curcio. Memorial Building, 308 West 7th Street, Columbia. Fee: $20 for members, $25 future members. Breakfast Rotary members do not need to purchase ticket for this event. Registration required. 6:45-8 a.m. Information

FEB. 21-24

Intro Nashville: February Session

Intro Nashville provides community members with tools to help unlock connections to the city. In a multiday, immersive format, participants discover what makes the region unique, Nashville’s history, the region’s economy and the inner workings of our public and private sectors, all while establishing new relationships with local business and community leaders. Information

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23

Conversations at OZ

This annual fundraiser celebrating the art of conversation with community leaders and vibrant personalities will take place via virtual format. The event invites guests to engage in insightful dialogue on a range of contemporary topics, including arts and culture, social, business and government issues. Conversation hosts includes Mayor John Cooper, Marcia and Michael Eric Dyson, Callie Khouri, Tyler Merritt and more. The full slate can be viewed on the website. 7 p.m. Fee: $125 and up. All proceeds support OZ Arts. Information

March 1-2

2022 Tennessee Housing Conference

The Tennessee Housing Conference, managed by THDA, offers opportunities for professionals from every facet of the housing industry to connect with one another, share best practices, attend educational panels, meet with vendors and exhibitors, and explore how to better meet the housing needs of Tennessee families. Early registration is advised. Music City Center, 201 5th Ave. S. One-day pass $200, both days $275. Registration is open through Feb. 21. 9 a.m. Information

Nolensville Business Mixer

Join fellow business leaders at Happenchance Social for networking and socializing. Happenstance Social Lounge, 7180 Nolensville Road, Suite 1G. 4-6 p.m. Free. Drinks and snacks available for purchase. Registrations appreciated. Information

FRIDAY, FEB. 25

Policy Talks

This monthly community forum features elected officials discussing issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss issues in greater depth with their constituents. Columbia State Community College, Community Room A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Fee: Free. Information