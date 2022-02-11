Waller adds to real estate, government relations practices

VOL. 46 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 11, 2022

Doug Sloan, Jon Cooper and Quan Poole have joined Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP’s Nashville office. The three attorneys join Waller with nearly 45 years of combined experience in legal and leadership roles in the government of Nashville and Davidson County.

They will join Waller’s government relations and real estate practices in the areas of land use and zoning, corporate relocation and expansion, and public-private partnerships.

Sloan will lead the land use and zoning team. After more than a decade with the Metro Nashville Legal Department, he served as executive director of the Metro Nashville Planning Commission. He also served as the vice president and chief legal officer at Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority.

Sloan earned his J.D. in 2000 from the Nashville School of Law and is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University.

Cooper will assist a broad range of real estate developers, builders and corporate clients with the full spectrum of real estate deals, including land use and zoning, regulatory compliance, development, public–private partnerships and government relations. Cooper formerly served as executive director of the Metro Nashville Council and law director for the Metro Nashville government.

Cooper earned his J.D. in 2004 from the Nashville School of Law and is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University.

Poole served as an assistant attorney for Nashville 2017-2020. Poole earned his J.D. in 2013 from the University of Tennessee School of Law, where he served as managing editor of Transactions: The Tennessee Journal of Business Law. He also is a graduate of Arkansas State University.

Bradley adds partner in corporate and securities

Emily S. Horn has joined Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP as a partner in the corporate & securities practice group.

Horn advises a variety of clients, including corporate ESOP sponsors, ESOP trustees and public and private companies in the construction, health care, hospitality, manufacturing, aviation, telecommunications and banking industries.

Horn is a graduate of the University of Georgia School of Law and the University of Virginia.

Jackson Lewis hires principal, chief data officer

Jackson Lewis P.C. has hired Thomas I. Barnett as principal and chief data officer. Barnett joins the firm from UnitedLex, where he was senior vice president and divisional general counsel. He is the latest attorney addition to the firm’s Nashville office, which opened in January.

Barnett will oversee the firm’s data scientists and analysts, statisticians and eDiscovery services. In addition to being an experienced litigator, he has served as a neutral, consulting and testifying expert in some of the nation’s largest litigation, regulatory and enforcement actions in the financial services, banking, energy, pharmaceutical, telecommunications, automobile manufacturing and tobacco industries.

He previously served as chief, data science, analysis & investigation at Paul Hastings and as special counsel in the litigation department at Sullivan & Cromwell, where he founded, created and led the firm’s electronic discovery & compliance department.

Barnett has written many articles, white papers and treatises on data science and machine learning in law as well as all phases of eDiscovery and data management and is considered one of the leading experts in these fields. He is a frequent speaker on AI and machine learning and digital data management topics and has provided training sessions to judges, in-house and outside counsel and other legal professionals.

He earned his J.D. from Cornell Law School and his B.A. from the University of Wisconsin.

Tech Council appoints new board directors

The Greater Nashville Technology Council has welcomed 11 new board members. They are:

· Amy Harris, program director, MTSU

· Lindsey Morgan, managing director, Vaco

· Meg Chamblee, EVP, UDig

· Kate O’Neil, co-founder, Teaming

· James Lakes, SVP of sales, Salesforce

· Rod McDaniel, CEO, S3

· Keith Durbin, CIO, Nashville Metro

· Charlie Apigian, ED, Belmont Data Collaborative

· Chris Cochran, CEO, Freightwise

· Noreen Cohen-White, technology managing director, Deloitte

· Aunshuman Ghosh, director of IT – customer experience, Nissan

In addition, the 2022 executive committee members are:

· President & CEO, Brian Moyer, president & CEO, Greater Nashville Technology Council

· Chair, Chris Bayham, chief operating officer, Xsolis

· Chair-Elect, Casey Santos, CIO, Asurion

· Past chair, Amy Henderson, president & chief operating officer, Nashville Software School

· Secretary/governance committee chair, Steve Wood, co-chair, business tech practice and CISO, Baker Donelson

· Finance chair, Gina Pruitt, member, Kraft CPA

· Ambassadors Committee Chair, Aaron Montlary, director of clinical development & innovation, HCA ITG

· Membership committee chair, Beth Hoeg, chief operating officer, Trinisys

· Education committee chair, Chad Wasserman, VP of infrastructure services & operations, HCA Healthcare

· Communications committee chair, John Farkas, CEO, Golden Spiral

· Nominations Committee Chair, Karl Sprules, global head of technology & operations, AllianceBernstein

· Advocacy Committee Chair, Silas Deane, CEO, Vend Engine

· DEI Committee Chair, Stephanie Dedmon, CIO, State of Tennessee

LifePoint Health names senior VP, CIO

LifePoint Health has expanded its senior leadership team with the appointment of Jessica (Jessie) Beegle to the newly created role of senior vice president and chief innovation officer.

Beegle will provide leadership and strategic direction as LifePoint continues to identify and build innovative capabilities that further improve quality, access and patient health outcomes, while also accelerating the growth of the company.

Beegle joins the company from Walgreens Health, where she led commercialization for the new consumer-centric, technology-enabled health care business unit. Before this, she drove consumer health efforts at Google and was the founding member of the Amazon Web Services health care and life sciences business. She began her career at General Electric supporting the global growth of GE’s health strategy.

Beegle holds a juris doctor from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law, a B.A. from the University of Georgia, and is a graduate of the Executive Education Program at Harvard Business School.

Baker Barrios brings Ringler to Nashville

Aubree Ringler is now business development manager for the Nashville office of Baker Barrios Architects, Inc. She previously served the same role at the corporate headquarters in Orlando.

Ringler has been with Baker Barrios for five years and was named an associate in 2019.

A 2014 graduate of Florida State University, she is an active member of The Society for Marketing Professional Services and the Nashville Chapter of the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties.

The firm is presently working on Society Nashville, City View Nashville and several multifamily projects with Ramston Capital.

Goche appointed president, COO for Uniguest Group

Uniguest, a provider of digital engagement technology to multiple end markets, has promoted Matt Goche to the role of president and chief operating officer.

Additional organizational changes to support Uniguest’s strategic expansion include Lee Horgan, chief revenue officer, broadening his leadership responsibilities to include product management and overseeing Volara, Uniguest’s voice division.

Kevin Reiners has been promoted to executive vice president, operations having taken on supporting multiple new products, Janus operations and responsibility for delivering cross functional strategic projects.

Mike Rethage is also being recognized as executive vice president, Senior Living, Touchtown.

Ensuring further organizational alignment, Steve Rickless, Tripleplay CEO, will assume additional responsibility for the recently acquired UCView and Planet eStream businesses, while Carlos Amoros, executive vice president sales, Tripleplay, will be expanding his role to oversee Tripleplay Sales for Asia Pacific and EMEAI.

Gillian Tierney is being recognized as chief people officer.

Mosely, Gaw join JLL’s Nashville office

Ben Mosley is joining JLL as managing director of the firm’s Nashville office, where he will focus on growing the industrial brokerage team and portfolio. He will be joined by Christopher Gaw, who will serve as vice president.

Mosley brings 30 years of experience to JLL and has facilitated more than 15 million square feet of industrial transactions in the Nashville region over the last 20 years.

Before joining JLL, Mosley served as director of industrial services for Cushman & Wakefield’s Nashville office. Mosley managed an industrial portfolio of more than 2.3 million square feet, focusing on owners, landlords, tenants and corporate users. He previously spent 10 years in London dealing primarily in retail and office properties, giving him extensive experience in England’s commercial real estate market.

He is a graduate of the University of Wolverhampton and earned a postgraduate diploma in real estate development from University of East London.

As an associate at Cushman & Wakefield, Gaw focused on industrial leasing and investment sales, representing both landlords and tenants. During his career, Gaw has facilitated more than $90 million of leasing and sales transactions. He is a graduate of the University of Mississippi.