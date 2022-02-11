Ex-Titans, locals in Super Bowl

VOL. 46 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 11, 2022

There are a few players with Tennessee ties who will suit up in Super Bowl LVI for the Bengals and Rams.

The Bengals have wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is from Oak Ridge and played at Clemson.

Then there are two former Titans players on the Bengals roster, guard Quinton Spain and outside linebacker Wyatt Ray.

On the other side are two local products on the Los Angeles roster, and both are notable standouts. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey played locally at Brentwood Academy and in college at Florida State.

Receiver Van Jefferson (Ole Miss, Florida) played at Ravenwood High School, and Rams tight end Brycen Hopkins, the son of former Titans tackle Brad Hopkins, played his high school football at Ensworth before going to Purdue.

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee played college football at Western Kentucky, while running back Darrell Henderson played at the University of Memphis.

­— Terry McCormick