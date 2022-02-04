Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 4, 2022

Engineers: Black Hawk flies unmanned at Fort Campbell

Updated 7:08AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — A helicopter flew unmanned around Fort Campbell in what is the Army's first automated flight of an empty Black Hawk, officials said.

The 14,000-pound helicopter successfully navigated around the post on the Kentucky-Tennessee border as if it was downtown Manhattan, engineers told reporters Tuesday.

The UH-60 aircraft was retrofitted with technology developed by the Defense Department's research arm, WPLN-FM in Nashville, Tennessee, reported. The flight was the first time the system known as ALIAS flew completely by itself. The system is being tested with 14 different military aircraft.

Igor Cherepinsky, Sikorsky Innovations director, said the Army will determine how to use the technology.

The program began as a "digital co-pilot," Cherepinsky said. It has become an autonomous pilot but could still be used with a pilot on board.

"One of the reasons we're here in Fort Campbell, quite frankly, it's home to some of the most forward-thinking folks who fly rotary wing aircraft," he said. "You could certainly see their minds working how to use this."

The 101st Airborne Division and the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment are based at Fort Campbell.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0