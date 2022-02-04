Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 4, 2022

Tennessee House advances anti-abortion resolution

Updated 7:15AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee House Republicans on Monday advanced an anti-abortion resolution commemorating the day the medical procedure became legal nearly 50 years ago.

The resolution states that Jan. 22 will be known as the "Day of Tears," and suggested that Tennesseans should mourn aborted embryos and fetuses. It was adopted on a 72-20 vote after no debate.

The "Day of Tears" concept comes from a Virginia-based anti-abortion organization of the same name, which seeks to get similar legislation passed in every state.

Unlike legislative bills, resolutions are largely symbolic nonbinding gestures. Hundreds are filed each year by lawmakers, who usually go on to approve them without much debate.

Sometimes, a few resolutions become political lightning rods, often representing ongoing tensions inside the Tennessee General Assembly. With Republican majorities in both chambers, anti-abortion resolutions and legislative measures often advance inside the General Assembly.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0