Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 4, 2022

Food manufacturer opens Dickson location, 400 jobs planned

Updated 7:15AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

DICKSON (AP) — A Tennessee-based food manufacturer has opened a new facility in the state that is expected to include a $53.5 million investment and nearly 400 new jobs.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development says Monogram Foods located the expansion in Dickson.

The company bought a building formerly owned by Conagra, which announced in early 2020 its plans to close the facility. Monogram Foods offered jobs to Conagra's existing employees.

Monogram Foods is based in Memphis and features meat snacks, appetizers, assembled sandwiches, fully cooked and raw bacon, corn dogs, baked goods and other convenience products.

The company has more than 3,000 employees and operates 11 manufacturing facilities in seven states.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0