Food manufacturer opens Dickson location, 400 jobs planned

VOL. 46 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 4, 2022

DICKSON (AP) — A Tennessee-based food manufacturer has opened a new facility in the state that is expected to include a $53.5 million investment and nearly 400 new jobs.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development says Monogram Foods located the expansion in Dickson.

The company bought a building formerly owned by Conagra, which announced in early 2020 its plans to close the facility. Monogram Foods offered jobs to Conagra's existing employees.

Monogram Foods is based in Memphis and features meat snacks, appetizers, assembled sandwiches, fully cooked and raw bacon, corn dogs, baked goods and other convenience products.

The company has more than 3,000 employees and operates 11 manufacturing facilities in seven states.