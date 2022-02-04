Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 4, 2022

Stocks end another up-and-down day with mixed results

The Associated Press

Updated 3:13PM
Stocks ended another bumpy day with mixed results on Wall Street Monday.

The S&P 500 went up, down, up, and then down again in the last hour of trading to wind up with a loss of 0.4%.

Losses in several big tech companies left the Nasdaq down 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed essentially unchanged.

Small-company stocks rose.

The uncertain trading follows weeks of volatility for major indexes as traders try to figure out how stock valuations will be affected by the interest rate hikes looming on the horizon as the Federal Reserves moves to tame inflation.

