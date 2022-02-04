Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 4, 2022

Tennessee Guard members return from Middle East deployment

Updated 7:18AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

SMYRNA (AP) — Dozens of Tennessee National Guard members have returned home after a 10-month Middle East deployment.

More than 190 soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 181st Field Artillery Regiment returned Thursday. Another 140 soldiers are scheduled to be back on Saturday, ending the unit's yearlong mission.

Family and friends were on hand to greet the soldiers when they arrived at Smyrna's Volunteer Training Site.

The Chattanooga-headquartered unit deployed to six different countries in the Middle East after leaving Tennessee early last March, the guard said.

The soldiers have spent the last two weeks at Fort Bliss, Texas, finishing up their processing after the deployment.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0