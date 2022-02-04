Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 4, 2022

A plunge in Facebook's parent company weighs on tech stocks

The Associated Press

Updated 3:20PM
A historic plunge in the stock price of Facebook's parent company helped yank other tech stocks lower on Wall Street Thursday, abruptly ending a four-day winning streak for the market.

The 26.4% wipeout in Meta Platforms, as Facebook's parent company is now known, erased more than $230 billion in market value, easily the biggest one-day loss in history for a U.S. company.

A weak revenue outlook for Meta helped drag the stocks of other social media companies including Twitter and Snap lower, too.

The tech-focused Nasdaq gave up 3.7%, its biggest loss since September 2020. The S&P 500 fell 2.4%.

