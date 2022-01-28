Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 28, 2022

Stocks rise on Wall Street, extending their weekly gains

The Associated Press

Updated 3:21PM
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Wednesday, putting major indexes on track to extend their weekly gains. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% and the Nasdaq added 0.5%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.6%. Big communications and technology companies helped lift the broader market.

Google's parent Alphabet rose 7.5% after it said its digital ad business propelled a 36% jump in profit last quarter.

Major indexes are on track for solid gains this week, a welcome turnaround from January's losses.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which is used to set interest rates on mortgages, fell to 1.77%.

