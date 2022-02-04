VOL. 46 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 4, 2022

Capitol Connection. Capitol Connection is held monthly throughout the Legislative Session. The Rutherford County legislative delegation will address issues pertinent to the business community. Sen. Dawn White, Sen. Shane Reeves, Rep. Bryan Terry, Rep. Mike Sparks, Rep. Tim Rudd and Rep. Charlie Baum are invited to keep the Chamber membership informed on issues affecting business, economy and other relevant topics. Doors open Friday at 7:45 a.m. and event begins at 8 a.m. Registration is required for this free event. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, First Floor Visitors Center, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. Information

FRIDAY, FEB. 4

Rutherford Chamber Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about Rutherford County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, third floor, meeting room A B., 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Chamber Connect

Network with other Maury chamber members and build business relationships in Maury County at our Chamber Connect event. Each participant should be prepared talk about their business and introduce themselves. Register in advance if you plan to attend - attendance is limited. Free, but RSVP’s are appreciated. 9-10 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, FEB. 5

Robertson County Republican Party

Topic: Social Media with guest speaker, Christian Hildago of the Campaign Creative Group. Patriot Potluck. Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd., Springfield. 8:30 a.m. Information

First Saturday Art Crawl

Enjoy art galleries, street art, live music and complimentary cocktails provided at most stops. This event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome. Information

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9

Intro Nashville Info Session

This virtual session explains the benefits and value of the Chamber’s Intro Nashville program. Register to join via Zoom. 10-10:30 a.m. Information

Minority Business Academy Program

Williamson, Inc., in partnership with Urban Campus and Core and Visit Franklin, had a study conducted to address the needs of minority-owned businesses in Williamson County. Data from the study showed that participants requested support in five main areas, and the Minority Business Academy was born. This five-part series will feature subject matter experts to discuss the topic above. These programs are open to all minority-owned businesses and are free to attend with lunch provided. Attendance is limited to 25 per session, and participants do not have to attend all five sessions to participate. Williamson, Inc. Power Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630. Parking 4000 Rush Street. 11 a.m-1 p.m. Registration required. Information

THURSDAY, FEB. 10

WELL: Women Empowering Leadership and Learning

WELL, Women Empowering Leadership and Learning, is an initiative of the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce focused on strengthening relationships, tackling issues, developing solutions, and building up a community that empowers and embraces female leaders. Guest speaker: Lynn Smith from Lynn’s Pearls. Topic: From Hostage to Freedom. Hampton Inn - Gallatin, 980 Village Green Crossing, Gallatin. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Reservations required. Fee: Gallatin Chamber Member- $18 and non-member $25. Information

FEB. 11-12

All You Need Is Love

Monthaven Arts & Cultural Center is offering two special nights in celebration of Valentine’s Day. Three-course dinner by Chef Christopher’s catering. Open Host Bar. Guests will gather in Cupid’s Studio to create two Valentine boxes to be filled with cards and candy and delivered to Children Are People and Cottage Cove on Valentine’s Day. $250 per couple. 6-9 p.m. Monthaven Art’s & Cultural Center, 1017 Antebellum Circle, Hendersonville. All proceeds go to the MACC’s Outreach Programs. The event is Tax-Deductible. Information: 615 822-0789

FEB. 11-13

Antiques and Garden Show

Over 150 dealers in antiques, fine arts and horticulture from all across the world will gather at the annual Antiques and Garden Show. General admission tickets are $30 until Feb. 6 and $35 after. Senior: $25 and children under 12 are free. Music City Center, 201 Rep. John Lewis Way, South, Nashville. Information

SATURDAY, FEB. 12

Valentine Pop-up Market

Live music, food trucks and local vendors presented by 12 South Farmers Market. L&L Market, 3820 Charlotte Ave. Noon-4 p.m. Information

Fashion for a Fraction

This boutique warehouse sale brings designer boutiques together for a day of bargain shopping. City Winery, 609 Lafayette St. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fee: $10 general admission and $25 for VIS (Very Important Shopper). Information

THURSDAY, FEB. 17

Third Thursday

Williamson County Employee Retention for Small Business event. Speakers: Hannah Stone and Anthony Leonard with THNKS will be sharing advise on how to recruit and retain during this “Great Resignation.” 3-4:30 p.m. Residence Inn Berry Farms, 8078 Berry Farms Crossing, Franklin. Fee: free, drinks available for purchase. Information

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23

Conversations at OZ a virtual event

This annual fundraiser celebrating the art of conversation with community leaders and vibrant personalities, will take place via virtual format. The event invites guests to engage in insightful dialogue on a range of contemporary topics, including arts and culture, social, business and government issues. Conversation hosts includes Mayor John Cooper, Marcia and Michael Eric Dyson, Callie Khouri, Tyler Merritt and more. The full slate can be viewed on the website. 7 p.m. Fee: $125 and up. All proceeds support OZ Arts. Information

2022 Tennessee Housing Conference

The Tennessee Housing Conference, managed by THDA, offers opportunities for professionals from every facet of the housing industry to connect with one another, share best practices, attend educational panels, meet with vendors and exhibitors, and explore how to better meet the housing needs of Tennessee families. The event is scheduled for March 1-2 but early registration is advised. Music City Center, 201 5th Ave. S. One-day pass $200, both days $275. Registration is open through Feb. 21. 9 a.m. Information