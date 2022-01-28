Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 28, 2022

A late buying drive pushes stocks higher on Wall Street

The Associated Press

Updated 3:15PM
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday, getting February off to a decent start after a miserable January.

The S&P 500 added 0.7%, as did the Nasdaq composite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.8%. Nearly all of the gains came in the last hour after the market spent most of the day waffling between gains and losses.

Strength in energy companies and banks helped outweigh weakness in other parts of the markets.

UPS surged after the package delivery service reported far better results than analysts were expecting.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.80%.

