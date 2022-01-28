Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 28, 2022

Stock give up a rally, end lower as volatility continues

Updated 3:45PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks gave up an early rally and closed lower on Wall Street Thursday as a streak of market volatility continued.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.5% after being up as much as 1.8%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was barely lower and the Nasdaq fell 1.4%.

Markets are still processing the latest indications from the Federal Reserve a day earlier that the central bank is increasingly concerned about inflation and plans to raise interest rates and take other steps soon to fight it.

Investors were encouraged to see that the U.S. economy grew last year at the fastest pace since 1984.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0