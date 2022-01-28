Decking company to create Maury Co. facility, add 310 jobs

VOL. 46 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 28, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — A company that makes composite decking, railing and cladding plans to set up a new facility in Columbia that is expected to create 310 new jobs.

The state Department of Community and Economic Development says Fiberon plans to add the positions at the new manufacturing and distribution center.

Fiberon is a subsidiary of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. and was founded in North Carolina in 1997.

The company employs more than 600 people in the U.S. through manufacturing and distribution operations in New London, North Carolina, and Meridian, Idaho.