VOL. 46 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 21, 2022

Tractor Supply distribution center planned for Maumelle

Updated 9:54AM
MAUMELLE, Ark. (AP) — Brentwood-based Tractor Supply Co. has announced plans for a new distribution center in central Arkansas that is expected to create 450 jobs by the end of next year.

The $100 million center will be built in Maumelle, officials announced Wednesday. The retailer has more than 2,000 stores across 49 states. The Maumelle center will be the company's 10th distribution center.

Construction on the facility is expected to begin later this year with an expected completion date of late 2023, officials said.

"We are thrilled that Tractor Supply will open its newest distribution center in Maumelle," Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said. "Tractor Supply has a long history of meeting the needs of rural residents, and Maumelle is an ideal location to carry the company forward. This center will give Tractor Supply easy and convenient access to stores throughout the region."

