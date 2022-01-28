VOL. 46 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 28, 2022

Tennessee Local Food Summit. The 11th annual Tennessee Local Food Summit, held in partnership with The Nashville Food Project and other local food advocates, celebrates the history and heritage of food in Middle Tennessee. This year’s conference features conversations about food production in the coming years in Tennessee. Experts are invited to talk about the state’s agricultural history as well as the food traditions carried on from its melting pot of ancestors. With the aid of social media, video and in-person components, this year’s conference will be more accessible than ever to attendees. Friday: Virtual and in-person at Harding House Brewing Co., 904 51st Ave. N. Nashville; Saturday: Community Farm at Mill Ridge, 5904 California Ave. Free. Information

FRIDAY, JAN. 28

Rutherford Chamber Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about Rutherford County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

MONDAY, JAN. 31

Coffee Conversation & Careers

Interesting in earning your commercial driver’s license? Considering a career as a truck driver or one of many careers that require a CDL? This information session will answer all your questions. Lockhart Trucking will have representative on-site to discuss their school and financial assistance options. Schneider Trucking will discuss their company, sign-on bonus, benefits and more. Fee: Free, but pre-registration is required. American Job Center, 1598 Greenlea Blvd, Gallatin. 10-11:30 a.m. Information: 615-451-5800

TUESDAY, FEB. 1

Pick your Place: Chamber Open House

Want to maximize your Nashville Area Chamber membership? Join Chamber personnel at their new office in Capital View and learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities. This is a come-and-go event. Light breakfast refreshments will be served. 8:30-10:30 a.m. 500 11th Avenue North, Suite 200. Fee: free. Information

One Hour Wonder

This month, Kathryn Good from KG Marketing joins the Gallatin Chamber for “Marketing Quick Tips to Activate Today.” The quarterly lunch-n-learns provide an opportunity for members to feed their body while fueling their mind. Each session includes lunch and focuses on topics that help strengthen business operations. The program is included in chamber membership, but registration is required. American Job Center, 1598 Green Lea Blvd., Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2

Coffee & Connect

Gallatin young professionals meet at various coffee shops in Gallatin. 8-9 a.m. This month: Dr. Roshanda Odom with Success Squad Coaching and Consulting is the guest speaker. Topic: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Action. Black Press #3, 1188 Long Hollow Pike, Gallatin. Information

Retail Committee

Retailers, Maury Alliance Staff and city officials meet to brainstorm ideas and best practices for the small business community. All retailers are welcome to attend. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Maury Alliance Downstairs Conference Room, 106 West 6th Street. Columbia. Information

Intro Nashville Information Session

Join Chamber officials for a virtual info session to hear more about the benefits and value of the Chamber’s Intro Nashville program. Intro Nashville, an initiative of the Nashville Chamber, provides participants with the tools that help unlock connections to the city. In this multiday, immersive program, Intro Nashville participants will establish new friendships, new ideas, new networks and new perspectives from a diverse group of people within our growing community. Register to learn more about this unique program today. You will receive your Zoom login information in your registration confirmation email. Fee: Free. 10-10:30 a.m. Information

Member Connect Leads Exchange

Connect with fellow members while gaining exposure for your business at our monthly Member Connects. Member Connect is a facilitated, small group networking opportunity allowing each attendee to talk about their business in an intentional way. 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630, Franklin. Parking: 400 Rush Street. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and another option is the afternoon session, 3:30-5 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, FEB. 3

Disney Institute

Enjoy a unique, one-day workshop and discover business insights that drive the Disney organization and practice adapting these insights to strengthen your organization. The Barn at Sycamore Farms, 4866 Murfreesboro Road, Arrington. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Fee: $500 for Williamson Chamber members, $750 for guests. Sponsor tables $5,000 (8 seats) Registration required. Information

FRIDAY, FEB. 4

Chamber Connect

Network with other Maury chamber members and build business relationships in Maury County at our Chamber Connect event. Each participant should be prepared talk about their business and introduce themselves. Register in advance if you plan to attend - attendance is limited. Fee: free, but RSVP’s are appreciated. Information

SATURDAY, FEB. 5

Robertson County Republican Party

Topic: Social Media with guest speaker, Christian Hildago of the Campaign Creative Group. Patriot Potluck. Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd., Springfield. 8:30 a.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9

Minority Business Academy Program

Williamson, Inc., in partnership with Urban Campus and Core and Visit Franklin, had a study conducted to address the needs of minority-owned businesses in Williamson County. Data from the study showed that participants requested support in five main areas, and the Minority Business Academy was born. This five-part series will feature subject matter experts to discuss the topic above. These programs are open to all minority-owned businesses and are free to attend with lunch provided. Attendance is limited to 25 per session, and participants do not have to attend all five sessions to participate. Williamson, Inc. Power Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630. Parking 4000 Rush Street. 11 a.m-1 p.m. Registration required. Information

SATURDAY, FEB. 12

Valentine Pop-up Market

Live music, food trucks and local vendors presented by 12 South Farmers Market. L&L Market, 3820 Charlotte Ave. Noon-4 p.m. Information