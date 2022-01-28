Bass, Berry & Sims boosts data privacy roster

VOL. 46 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 28, 2022

Bass, Berry & Sims has added Roy Wyman as a member and Colton Driver and Wesley McCulloch as associates in the Nashville office. Each attorney focuses his practice on complex data privacy and cybersecurity matters, bolstering the firm’s privacy and data security offerings within its Intellectual Property and Technology Practice Group.

Before joining the firm, Wyman, Driver and McCulloch practiced with Nelson Mullins LLP, where Wyman chaired its privacy and security industry group.

Wyman brings 28 years of experience representing a variety of commercial entities on complex data security matters and related regulatory concerns, including previous service as chief privacy officer and associate general counsel for TeamHealth, Inc., one of the nation’s largest physician staffing companies. He also served as senior legal counsel for CVS Caremark Corp (now CVS Health), leading in operational and regulatory matters for certain divisions of CVS Health, including as primary counsel for MinuteClinic retail and for CVS’s disease management, medical/pharmacy software and claims management subsidiaries.

A regular author and speaker, Wyman also counsels health care entities in regulatory and transactional matters.

He earned a law degree from the University of Michigan Law School and a B.A. from Wheaton College.

Driver counsels clients on the development and implementation of data security and compliance programs and is experienced representing clients navigating the GDPR, CCPA and other regulatory statutes. He also works with companies on effective data collection, processing and transfer strategies related to complex litigation.

He is a member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals, the world’s largest and most comprehensive data privacy community, and holds its Certified Information Privacy Professional – Europe (CIPP/E) certification.

Driver also is a member of the Sedona Conference’s Working Group 11 on Data Security and Privacy Liability and the Defense Research Institute (DRI), and he holds multiple expert-level certifications in OneTrust software.

Driver earned a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law and a B.A. from the University of South Carolina.

McCulloch advises clients in the areas of privacy and data security, as well as compliance with a wide range of related international, national and state regulations, including HIPAA, EU GDPR, TCPA and CCPA. He is certified in health care compliance by the Health Care Compliance Association and holds a CIPP/US certification. He is also a member of IAPP.

McCulloch previously clerked with Judge Joseph H. Loper, Jr. of the Fifth Circuit Court District of Mississippi and with Judge Glen H. Davidson of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi. While in law school, he interned with Judge David Sanders of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi and with Judge Michael P. Mills of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi.

McCulloch earned a law degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law and a B.B.A from Mississippi State University.

Bradley welcomes 10 new Nashville associates

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has added 26 attorneys to its offices in Birmingham, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Huntsville, Montgomery, Nashville and Tampa. Its 10 hires in Nashville are:

Jenna Adamson, an associate in the litigation practice group who previously served as a law clerk to the Hon. S. Kyle Duncan of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and to the Hon. Thomas A. Varlan of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee. Adamson earned her J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law, where she served on the editorial board for the Virginia Law & Business Review. She holds degrees in French and English from Hillsdale College.

Myles W. Chaney, an associate in the labor and employment practice group, earned his J.D. from the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenburg College of Law, where he served on the Moot Court Board and the Trial Advocacy Board. Chaney holds a degree in English from California State University Long Beach.

Matthew C. Copeland, an associate in the health care practice group, earned his J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where he was editor of the Journal of Law & Innovation and a Penn Law Morris Fellow. He holds degrees in economics and health services administration from Auburn University.

Aaron M. Johnson, an associate in the Bankruptcy and Creditors’ Rights Practice Group, representing clients in bankruptcy matters and assisting in acquisitions and dispositions of distressed assets and distressed asset investing in a variety of industries. He has a J.D. from the University of Kentucky School of Law, where he was an articles editor for the Kentucky Law Journal. Johnson is a certified public accountant and earned his B.A. in accounting and business administration from Transylvania University.

Benjamin A. Johnson, an associate in the litigation practice group, previously served as a law clerk and attorney-adviser to Chief Judge Scott W. Stucky of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces in Washington, D.C. He earned his J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law, where he was elected to the Order of the Coif and served as an executive editor for the Tennessee Law Review. He earned a B.A. in communications from Bryan College.

Josh Kleppin, an associate in the litigation practice group, graduated first in his class and earned his J.D. from Belmont University College of Law, where he was executive development and technology editor of the Belmont Law Review. While in law school, he interned as a clerk for the Hon. Chief Justice Jeffrey S. Bivins on the Tennessee Supreme Court and Judge Kelvin D. Jones in the State of Tennessee’s 20th Judicial District. He earned his B.M. in commercial percussion from Belmont University.

Sophie Lange, an associate in the corporate and securities practice group, has a J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law, where she was senior acquisitions editor of Transactions: The Tennessee Journal of Business Law and competed in the Bryant National Health Law Transactional Competition. Lange earned her B.S. in business administration from the University of Tennessee Haslam College of Business.

Mary-Kathryn (“MK”) McKinney, an associate in the health care practice group, assists clients in the health care industry with transactional, operational and regulatory matters, as well as mergers and acquisitions. McKinney earned her J.D. from the University of North Carolina School of Law, where she was a member of the North Carolina Law Review. She has an M.A. in psychology from New York University and a B.A. in psychology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Caroline C. Waters, an associate in the banking and financial services practice group, earned her J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law and was named to the Order of the Coif. While in law school, she was the acquisitions editor for the Tennessee Law Review and served as a judicial extern for the Hon. Thomas A. Varlan of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee. She earned her B.S.B.A. in finance from Auburn University.

Luke R. Yordy, an associate in the intellectual property practice group, focuses on the prosecution and enforcement of patent laws and trademarks. He is a registered patent agent and has worked on patent applications across a variety of industries. He earned his J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School, where he was managing editor for the Vanderbilt Law Review and a John W. Wade Scholar. He has his MBA and B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Alabama.

Butler Snow adds pair in Nashville

Nine attorneys have joined Butler Snow LLP in five offices across the firm’s footprint, including two in Nashville: Y. Larry Cheng and Kenya Freeman. Cheng will practice with the firm’s commercial litigation group, and Freeman will practice with the firm’s business services group.

Cheng counsels clients through complex commercial litigation disputes, including contract disputes and business torts. Cheng also has extensive experience defending trucking accident cases, medical malpractice claims against health care providers and commercial premises liability litigation. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and the Belmont University College of Law.

Freeman is experienced in corporate and transactional matters with a focus on emerging technology and health care companies, as well as the medical and dental practice industries. She counsels clients on real estate development and finance matters and guides clients through formation, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic collaborations. Freeman earned her bachelor’s degree and juris doctor from the University of Tennessee.

Jackson Lewis launches Nashville office

Nationwide employment law firm Jackson Lewis P.C. has opened its 63rd office in Nashville, and added four new principals. Stephen Price will lead the Nashville team, along with Jennifer S. Rusie, Leslie Sanders and Daniel Crowell.

Jackson Lewis’ Nashville team currently advises public and private companies from a wide array of industries. The group includes:

Price, who will serve as office managing principal, joins the firm from Burr & Forman LLP. He focuses his practice on employment law and litigation, as well as business litigation. He also counsels employers in all aspects of employee relations, including advising on employee terminations, planning reductions in force, drafting employment policies, and preparing employment and separation agreements.

Rusie, who will serve as office litigation manager, joins the firm from Ogletree Deakins, where she was co-chair of the firm’s Title III Disability Access Practice Group. She focuses her practice on disability access, employment litigation and advice and counsel. Jennifer also has experience in commercial litigation and was one of Ogletree’s leading attorneys regarding payroll cards. She has experience in assisting clients with evaluating and remediating barriers to access in both the physical and digital realms, and she regularly advises clients on accessibility policies and procedures. Rusie also has experience in handling various types of employment litigation.

Sanders, who joins the firm from Webb Sanders PLLC, focuses her practice on labor and employment law, trade secret and noncompetition litigation, and executive compensation. Sanders was a founding member of Webb Sanders and for the last 12 years led the labor and employment group in its representation of employers across the country. Before forming Webb Sanders, Sanders practiced in the labor and employment group at Bass, Berry & Sims in Nashville and served as general counsel for PIC USA, Inc.

Crowell also joins the firm from Webb Sanders PLLC, where he was a partner in the labor and employment group. Crowell collaborates with businesses nationwide to develop and implement practical solutions to workplace problems.