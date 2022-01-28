Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 28, 2022

Top Davidson County commercial sales for December 2021

Top commercial real estate sales, December 2021, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
205 Demonbreun St Nashville 37201 12/21 205 D Owner LLC 205 Demonbreun Realty Holding Co LLC $140,100,000
170 4th Nashville 37219 12/21 Bcore 170 4th Ave N Owner LLC CWI Nashville Downtown Hotel LLC $99,614,654
415 4th Nashville 37201 12/21 Nashville Dtwn Owner LLC Pinnacle 4th & Peabody LLC $74,676,000
121 21st Nashville 37203 12/23 Music City Hotels LLC HH Nashville JV Holdings LLC $66,200,000
7221 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 12/22 Sreit Wyndchase Bellevue Apts LLC Strata Wyndchase LLC $54,140,000
111 10th Nashville 37203 12/30 SWVP-NY T3A LLC Uptown Property Holdings LLC $53,900,000
1000 Amberwood Nashville 37221 12/23 Bellevue Apartment Owner LLC PJ MP Bellevue Heights LP $48,200,000
5901 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 12/22 Sreit Waterford Landing Apts LLC Strata Waterford LLC $46,552,000
345 Burning Tree Hermitage 37076 12/29 EC Burning Tree Acquisition LLC Burning Tree TN LP $38,200,000
714 8th, 700, 706, 710 Division Nashville 37203 12/20 Mtp - Paseo Phase III Land LLC Sev 8th & Division LLC $38,000,000
1000 Hawkins Nashville 37203 12/13 Mp Hawkins Nashville LLC Beaman Ventures Inc $36,898,680
1501, 1525 Broadway Nashville 37203 12/22 1525 Broadway Owner LLC Beaman Lee A $36,718,000
5800 Maudina Nashville 37209 12/14 Richland Hills Housing Partners LP Richland Hills Investors LLC $36,180,000
909 Division Nashville 37203 12/16 Camden Gulch LLC 909 Division LLC $36,000,000
1524 McGavock, 1519 Broadway Nashville 37203 12/22 1525 Broadway Owner LLC Glen Leven LP $30,250,000
651, 660 Joseph, 301 2nd Nashville 37207 12/7 Meridian Land Owner LLC Riverchase Holdings LP $30,050,000
809 Main Nashville 37206 12/14 Lr Nash LLC Lyla Tov Hospitality Holdings LLC $27,750,000
1507, 1513, 1515 Broadway, 1512 McGavock Nashville 37203 12/22 1525 Broadway Owner LLC Auto Land LLC $22,407,000
1527, 1531 Broadway, 1530, 1532 McGavock Nashville 37203 12/22 1525 Broadway Owner LLC Beaman Ventures Inc $20,625,000
30, 34, 38, 40, 42, 44, 48, 50, 52 McFerrin Ave, 916, 918, 920, 922, 924, 928, 930, 932, 934 Ramsey St Nashville 37206 12/22 Amplify Equities LLC Champion Amplify LLC $20,100,000
707 Spence Nashville 37217 12/10 707 Spence Owner LLC 707 Spence Lane LLC $20,000,000
34 Rutledge, 35 Hermitage Nashville 37210 12/29 Rutledge Hill LLC Jld Scott Prop LLC $20,000,000
2834 Brick Church Nashville 37207 12/30 28Eight LP Fawcett Charles W III $19,600,000
510 Merritt Nashville 37203 12/30 Nashville Design Center LLC Cdr LLC; Nashville Design Collective LLC; Onibur LLC $18,750,000
701 7th Nashville 37203 12/20 Mtp - Paseo Phase III Land LLC MTP Dev - 620 8Th Ave South LLC $17,593,486
1901 Lebanon Nashville 37210 12/20 Velocity Dealership Acquisition LLC Kile Inv LLC $15,000,000
1616 Bell Nashville 37211 12/1 Am Lofts Spe LLC; Cherner Brentwood Lofts LLC; ESC Cherner Brentwood Lofts LLC; ESC Lofts Spe LLC 1616 Bell Road LLC $15,000,000
114 George L Davis Nashville 37203 12/28 Davis Blvd Owner LLC 114 Re Inv LLC $14,888,250
801 Cowan Nashville 37207 12/30 Pinnacle 4Th & Peabody LLC Hhkw Prop LLC $14,832,180
1207 Grundy Nashville 37203 12/28 Davis Blvd Owner LLC 114 Re Inv LLC $14,361,750
1121 3rd, 300 Jefferson Nashville 37208 12/30 3Rd & Jefferson LLC Ffn3J LLC $12,950,000
2963 Sidco Nashville 37204 12/28 2963 Sidco Drive LLC Wvf Sidco LLC $12,300,000
5582 Mount View Antioch 37013 12/20 Sl Project Texas LP South Creek Prop $11,750,000
230 Cumberland Nashville 37228 12/22 Apex Riverstone LLC Paddock TN Equities LLC $11,000,000
3411 Percy Priest Nashville 37214 12/1 Blue Gate Nashville Percy Owner LLC Ng Percy Priest LLC $10,850,000
907 Gleaves, 600 Overton Nashville 37203 12/22 Nashville Urban Partners 2005 LLC Chickering Gulch LLC $10,642,697
1281 Freightliner Nashville 37210 12/17 Imi Real Estate LLC Pyles Concrete Inc $10,000,000
218 Bonnafield, 4701 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 12/30 Hermitage Garden LP Hermitage Garden Apts LLC $8,760,000
0 John A Merritt Nashville 37209 12/22 Anthem Residences LLC Tack Nashville LLC $8,700,000
4108 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 12/7 Twentieth Century Real Estate Corp Payne Center LLC $8,500,000
515 Metroplex Nashville 37211 12/13 Nashville Airport Hotel LLC Vp1 Music City LLC $8,300,000
325 Trinity Nashville 37207 12/30 Madison Nashville Trinity Owner LLC Talbots View LLC $8,100,000
516 5th Nashville 37203 12/9 522 Fifth Venture LLC Equitable Enterprises Inc $7,767,750
1911 Broadway Nashville 37203 12/28 Wmci Nashville V LLC Corner Partnership LLC $7,333,333
4101 Lebanon Hermitage 37076 12/30 Millan Holdings LLC Tramlaw Remainderman LP $7,214,133
221 4th Nashville 37219 12/21 Newco Arc LLC TN Legal Community Foundation $6,800,000
1405, 1407 Dickerson Nashville 37207 12/29 Dickerson Pike Propco 2 LLC Wall Donald $6,650,000
1409 Dickerson Nashville 37207 12/29 Dickerson Pike Propco 2 LLC Wall Donald $6,650,000
5828 Nolensville Nashville 37211 12/23 Ege1 LLC 1135 Bronx River Ave Corp $6,638,136
7 Music Nashville 37203 12/3 Reg Nash 7 Music Circle North Property Owner LP Woodard Prop TN III LLC $6,515,000
1727 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 12/14 Wps Real Estate LLC Hall Donald Keith $6,500,000
1185 Freightliner Nashville 37210 12/3 1185 Freightliner Partners LLC Firstexpress Prop LLC $6,000,000
800 Broadway Nashville 37203 12/13 Schreiner Dev LLC Edmondson T Larry Sr $6,000,000
1705 Hayes Nashville 37203 12/29 1705 Hayes Street LLC 1705 Hayes Street Limited $5,625,000
701 8th Nashville 37203 12/15 Np Gulch LLC Kirkland Edwin Gilbert Trustee $5,500,000
920 Hawkins Nashville 37203 12/13 Mp Hawkins Nashville LLC Beaman Lee A $5,416,320
101 Factory Nashville 37210 12/10 Ecg Chesnut Hill LP 101 Factory Street LLC $5,100,000
5035 Harding Nashville 37211 12/7 Sl 5035 Harding Place LLC Harding Athletic Club Holdings GP $5,100,000
609 9th Nashville 37203 12/30 522 4Th Ave S LLC Green Legacy III Partnership $4,976,000
244 5th Nashville 37219 12/21 Newco Arc LLC Tahiry Lindsay; Tahiry Marc $4,600,000
407 4th Nashville 37206 12/10 Shelby House 1 LP Samaritan Recovery Community Inc $4,150,385
1320 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 12/10 Nashville Werc LLC 1300 Murfreesboro Road Prop $4,026,000
109 12th Nashville 37203 12/28 109 12th Avenue LLC Baker Lorianne; Baker Robert E Jr; Taber Alice B $4,000,000
714, 734 Main Nashville 37206 12/22 714-730 Main St Oz LLC Harwell Kirk Lemoyne Billings $4,000,000
216 3rd Nashville 37201 12/29 Byourbed LLC Miles Frank J $4,000,000
312 White Bridge Nashville 37209 12/13 Robertson Property LLC Mwm Prop $3,750,000
1031 Whites Creek Nashville 37207 12/21 Amerco Real Estate Co Aggregate Partners $3,400,000
1515 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 12/29 Cooke Charles E 1515 Elm Hill Center Partnership $3,400,000
2600 Fessey Park Nashville 37204 12/30 Fessey Park Partners LLC Recreations Furniture of TN Inc $3,380,000
33, 35, 39 Fairfield Nashville 37210 12/3 Walter Sobchak Family Holdings LLC West Investors LLC $3,125,000
0 Brick Church Nashville 37207 12/14 Pedcor Inv-2020-Clxxvii LP Pedcor Inv LLC $3,000,000
1411, 1421 Rural Hill Antioch 37013 12/30 Novo Antioch Owner LLC Rural Hill Partners LLC $2,700,000
5160 Hickory Hollow Antioch 37013 12/30 5160 HHP LP Everest Inv GP $2,500,000
110 One Mile, 1208 Graycroft Madison 37115 12/21 Gs Rivergate Apts LLC Davis Lyman T Jr $2,500,000
712 Dickerson Nashville 37207 12/22 712 Dickerson Property LLC Grissim Steven L $2,500,000
0 Gallatin Madison 37115 12/21 Gs Rivergate Apts LLC Grand Prix LLC $2,500,000
1100 Menzler Nashville 37210 12/1 KWI Prop LLC Haywood Roger Dale; Lane Larry Harlan $2,250,000
483, 485, 487 Humphreys Nashville 37203 12/16 Mtp-487 Humphreys Street Propco LLC Moutenot Barbara $2,250,000
1126, 1200 Old Hickory Madison 37115 12/28 Sabco LLC Jai Laxmi LLC $2,200,000
2605, 2631, 2635 Gallatin Nashville 37216 12/17 McQuest Prop LLC Simmons Wayne R $2,200,000
0 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 12/1 Malsal LLC Forest View Partnership $2,000,000
2909 Elizabeth Nashville 37211 12/15 Galatians 62 LLC Mishu John Rami $1,964,000
1130 Davidson Nashville 37206 12/1 1130 Davidson LP Full Throttle Race Parts LLC; Full Throttle Race Parts $1,960,000
1411 Dickerson Goodlttsvll 37072 12/14 Lane Larry Ferguson Owen W $1,950,000
1314 Jo Johnston Nashville 37203 12/10 Mogality LLC JCM Inv LLC $1,900,000
1206 17th Nashville 37212 12/23 Rowl With It Prop LLC Page Benjamin G $1,850,000
205 Acklen Park Nashville 37203 12/20 Checkerboard Prop Acklen Thigpen LLC $1,850,000
7201 Whites Creek Joelton 37080 12/10 Patel Jatinkumar Waller Ronald E $1,800,000
229, 233 5th Nashville 37219 12/22 Newco Arc LLC Rymer Jeffrey $1,750,000
1404 17th Nashville 37212 12/29 Broker Title & Escrow Prop LLC Lowe Everett $1,700,000
713 Melpark Nashville 37204 12/13 Twentieth Century Real Estate Corp Shi Prop $1,700,000
219 Shady Grove Nashville 37214 12/30 Stee LLC 219 Shady Grove Rd LLC; Mires John $1,630,000
3365 Hobson Hermitage 37076 12/29 Whitson Mitchell D Rust James U IV $1,600,000
602, 705, 707, 713, 717, 720, 722, 756 McPherson Nashville 37221 12/3 Elberta Express Inc Childers David $1,592,000
219 Old Hickory Madison 37115 12/29 Anthem Prop WTFA TN LLC Southern Heritage Real Estate Holdings Co LLC $1,550,000
113 30th Nashville 37203 12/23 MD Prop LLC 30Th & Hedrick LLC $1,500,000
1922 Hayes Nashville 37203 12/30 Shm Holdings LLC Whitfield Peggy Easter $1,500,000
85, 87 Lafayette Nashville 37210 12/2 Sarc TN - Nashville LLC Murphy Jackie $1,500,000
1232 17th Nashville 37212 12/20 Belmont University Proffitt Center LLC $1,425,000
3230 Clarksville Nashville 37218 12/6 Ave Nashville LLC Patel Manjula Sanmukh; Patel Sanmukh Jagu $1,400,000
13381, 13405 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 12/7 Li Zhengrong Charles Nelson Christine M $1,380,000
8124, 8138, 8142, 8146, 8148 Sawyer Brown Nashville 37221 12/22 1 East Sawyer Brown Rd Healthcare LLC Sawyer Brown Office Condos GP $1,375,000
325 Wilhagan Nashville 37217 12/23 325 Wilhagan Road LLC Hawkins William H Trustee $1,327,500
104, 106 Minnette, 2421, 2424, 2425, 2432, 2436 Paulawood Nashville 37207 12/1 Planet Bob Rentals Hanson Larry O; Hanson Susan T $1,325,000
0 Pettus Antioch 37013 12/22 Regent Homes LLC Green Trails LLC $1,320,000
2207 8th Nashville 37204 12/17 Mainland 8Th LLC Parga GP $1,277,000
312 White Bridge Nashville 37209 12/7 Jarl LLC Dixon William P $1,250,000
850 Cherokee Nashville 37207 12/16 KVG Re Holdings LLC BP Cherokee LLC $1,200,000
0 Dickerson Goodlttsvll 37072 12/23 Alsl GP Cox Thomas W Jr $1,200,000
405 1 31st Nashville 37209 12/3 Smith Gilbert N Wilson Scott $1,150,000
107, 109 23rd, 2300 West End Nashville 37203 12/8 Harwell Samuel Knox Jr Andrews Jonathan Douglas $1,100,000
107, 109 23rd, 2300 West End Nashville 37203 12/8 Harwell Samuel Knox Jr Andrews James David IV $1,100,000
2934, 2938, 2940 Hydes Ferry Nashville 37218 12/14 Alexandroni Kevin Hornbuckle Ronald O $1,000,000
140 Artic Nashville 37207 12/22 Martin Realty of Montgomery Co LLC Patel Sanjay $1,000,000
3728 Central Hermitage 37076 12/9 Guerrier Dev LLC Wood-Swancey-Hardison LLC $1,000,000
426 Iris Nashville 37204 12/1 Aspen Const LLC Trace Const Inc $999,900
4381 Maxwell Antioch 37013 12/13 D R Horton Inc Jenkins Nashville Acs LLC $978,250
331 Wilhagan Nashville 37217 12/23 331 Wilhagan Road LLC Hawkins William H Trustee $922,500
2819 Bransford Nashville 37204 12/17 Phillips Harry Jason Afrakhteh Ardavan $910,000
312 Bluebird Goodlttsvll 37072 12/28 International Union of Elevators Constr Local 93 McDaniel Bettye $875,000
2637 Grandview Nashville 37211 12/15 Breco Holdings LLC Truxton Trust Co Suc Trustee $800,000
0 CHANDLER Hermitage 37076 12/14 Meritage Homes of TN Inc Eatherly J D Trustee $797,190
806 18th Nashville 37203 12/15 Ambe Partners LLC Regal Prop Inc $790,000
2324 Kline Nashville 37211 12/23 Venable Robert C Fox John J $750,000
2502 Eugenia Nashville 37211 12/15 Carter Creek Greens LLC Mishu Somer $725,000
0 River Road Nashville 37209 12/13 Doebler Debbie Trustee Ross J H $695,000
0 Hamilton Church Antioch 37013 12/10 Pardue Family Hamilton Church Road Partners Clayton Prop Group Inc $675,000
4857 Bull Run Ashland City 37015 12/15 Wilczek Neil Langley Diane R $650,000
2831 Columbine Nashville 37204 12/28 Duncan Melinda Columbine Place Partnership $650,000
0 Hester Beasley Nashville 37221 12/2 Montgomery Kevin D Timmerberg Robert $630,000
822 Wren Goodlttsvll 37072 12/29 Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church Downard & Assoc Pllc; Downard & Assoc Pllc Inv Holding Trust $600,000
4504 Nolensville Nashville 37211 12/23 Smk Enterprise Inc Wise Management Partners $535,000
106 Grizzard Nashville 37207 12/20 Enchante LLC Cammon Lawrence $530,000
1003 Dickerson Nashville 37207 12/22 Dickerson Oz Partners LLC Colson Katherine Little Trustee $525,000
2905 Parthenon Nashville 37203 12/20 Cao Tom Tiehua Rowan Michael P $500,000
0 Battle Nolensville 37135 12/7 Ripley Edward Alan II Tune Paul Harris Trustee $485,000
140 Artic Nashville 37207 12/17 Patel Sanjay Stephens Leonard A $475,000
2721 Penn Meade Nashville 37214 12/7 Smith Kyle Sandoval Derrick G $470,000
1510 Demonbreun Nashville 37203 12/20 Johnson Cherie Green Collins Family Trust $459,000
326 Lutie Nashville 37210 12/23 Rk Junior Contracting Services LLC Barger David Wayne $450,000
626 40th Nashville 37209 12/30 Cream City Dev LLC; Emerald Inv LLC Gandhi Bharat $440,000
2508 Gardner Nashville 37207 12/3 Kinnett John Robertson IV; Kinnett Martha Lane Frost Joshua R; Stevenson Precious $430,000
2016 Paula Madison 37115 12/23 Morales Jose Amaliel Duarte Kootsikas Pete $415,000
314 Trinity Nashville 37207 12/6 Aaf Inv LLC Smith Lizzie Holt $400,000
32 Industry Nashville 37210 12/10 Ja 32 Industry Inc Hendricks George Jr $400,000
7980 Coley Davis Nashville 37221 12/20 Riddle Jay M Trustee Psalms 65 Unit 1 LLC $400,000
4907 Teton Old Hickory 37138 12/9 Lackey Dylan Thomas James; Lackey Katelyn Marie Zillow Homes Property Trust $390,000
101 Rivergate Goodlttsvll 37072 12/1 Spicer Joseph A Fitzpatrick Roger C $385,000
248 Jackson Meadows Hermitage 37076 12/23 Childers David Kluyve Richard Van $370,000
5821, 5827 River Nashville 37209 12/30 Vulcan Lands Inc Premier Leasing LLC $300,000
2025 Woodmont Nashville 37215 12/21 Mason Carlos E Fernandez Fernando R $265,000
1808 State Nashville 37203 12/10 Mittal Shilpi Allen Pamela R $265,000
118 Porter Nashville 37206 12/6 Banjo Clementina Oyinkonsola Huffman Anne; Wheeler Anne Huffman; Wheeler Richard Alan $259,900
2910 Clarksville Nashville 37218 12/30 5001 Prop LLC Ajs Assoc $250,000
817 31st Nashville 37209 12/17 Crg LLC Carr Brenda $235,000
3210 Cedar Ridge Nashville 37214 12/2 Agape Favor LLC Ingle Paul E $210,000
1514 Meadow Bend Madison 37115 12/1 Hakopian Varag Coordination Plus LLC $205,000
1516 Meadow Bend Madison 37115 12/10 Johnson Kenora J Colson Services $205,000
1210 Westridge Antioch 37013 12/13 Alarcon Olga Lidia Romero Hamrick Margaret Joan $199,999
215 Lake Old Hickory 37138 12/16 Corlew Kortney Deshea Strain George Jr $195,000
702 Luann Antioch 37013 12/1 Ghabrosh Wagdy Boyd Sean T Trustee $190,000
910 Churchill Madison 37115 12/15 Randolph Todd A Johnson Michael D Trustee $183,000
3600 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 12/30 Millwee Katheryn Motlow Thomas E Ervin Revocable Living Trust $180,000
104 Bridgeway Old Hickory 37138 12/1 Derryberry Michael J; McEachen Brianny M; McEachen John Anderson Rita W $175,000
1301 Neelys Bend Madison 37115 12/6 Cortez Sergio; Potulicki Eric McCartt Robert Joseph $173,500
3600 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 12/16 Oyvetsky Zamvel Trustee McMillen Eric Todd $166,500
3600 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 12/30 Aleali Younes Charles Jennifer McMillen; McMillen Eric Todd $165,000

