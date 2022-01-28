Top Davidson County commercial sales for December 2021

|205 Demonbreun St
|Nashville
|37201
|12/21
|205 D Owner LLC
|205 Demonbreun Realty Holding Co LLC
|$140,100,000
|170 4th
|Nashville
|37219
|12/21
|Bcore 170 4th Ave N Owner LLC
|CWI Nashville Downtown Hotel LLC
|$99,614,654
|415 4th
|Nashville
|37201
|12/21
|Nashville Dtwn Owner LLC
|Pinnacle 4th & Peabody LLC
|$74,676,000
|121 21st
|Nashville
|37203
|12/23
|Music City Hotels LLC
|HH Nashville JV Holdings LLC
|$66,200,000
|7221 Highway 70
|Nashville
|37221
|12/22
|Sreit Wyndchase Bellevue Apts LLC
|Strata Wyndchase LLC
|$54,140,000
|111 10th
|Nashville
|37203
|12/30
|SWVP-NY T3A LLC
|Uptown Property Holdings LLC
|$53,900,000
|1000 Amberwood
|Nashville
|37221
|12/23
|Bellevue Apartment Owner LLC
|PJ MP Bellevue Heights LP
|$48,200,000
|5901 Old Hickory
|Hermitage
|37076
|12/22
|Sreit Waterford Landing Apts LLC
|Strata Waterford LLC
|$46,552,000
|345 Burning Tree
|Hermitage
|37076
|12/29
|EC Burning Tree Acquisition LLC
|Burning Tree TN LP
|$38,200,000
|714 8th, 700, 706, 710 Division
|Nashville
|37203
|12/20
|Mtp - Paseo Phase III Land LLC
|Sev 8th & Division LLC
|$38,000,000
|1000 Hawkins
|Nashville
|37203
|12/13
|Mp Hawkins Nashville LLC
|Beaman Ventures Inc
|$36,898,680
|1501, 1525 Broadway
|Nashville
|37203
|12/22
|1525 Broadway Owner LLC
|Beaman Lee A
|$36,718,000
|5800 Maudina
|Nashville
|37209
|12/14
|Richland Hills Housing Partners LP
|Richland Hills Investors LLC
|$36,180,000
|909 Division
|Nashville
|37203
|12/16
|Camden Gulch LLC
|909 Division LLC
|$36,000,000
|1524 McGavock, 1519 Broadway
|Nashville
|37203
|12/22
|1525 Broadway Owner LLC
|Glen Leven LP
|$30,250,000
|651, 660 Joseph, 301 2nd
|Nashville
|37207
|12/7
|Meridian Land Owner LLC
|Riverchase Holdings LP
|$30,050,000
|809 Main
|Nashville
|37206
|12/14
|Lr Nash LLC
|Lyla Tov Hospitality Holdings LLC
|$27,750,000
|1507, 1513, 1515 Broadway, 1512 McGavock
|Nashville
|37203
|12/22
|1525 Broadway Owner LLC
|Auto Land LLC
|$22,407,000
|1527, 1531 Broadway, 1530, 1532 McGavock
|Nashville
|37203
|12/22
|1525 Broadway Owner LLC
|Beaman Ventures Inc
|$20,625,000
|30, 34, 38, 40, 42, 44, 48, 50, 52 McFerrin Ave, 916, 918, 920, 922, 924, 928, 930, 932, 934 Ramsey St
|Nashville
|37206
|12/22
|Amplify Equities LLC
|Champion Amplify LLC
|$20,100,000
|707 Spence
|Nashville
|37217
|12/10
|707 Spence Owner LLC
|707 Spence Lane LLC
|$20,000,000
|34 Rutledge, 35 Hermitage
|Nashville
|37210
|12/29
|Rutledge Hill LLC
|Jld Scott Prop LLC
|$20,000,000
|2834 Brick Church
|Nashville
|37207
|12/30
|28Eight LP
|Fawcett Charles W III
|$19,600,000
|510 Merritt
|Nashville
|37203
|12/30
|Nashville Design Center LLC
|Cdr LLC; Nashville Design Collective LLC; Onibur LLC
|$18,750,000
|701 7th
|Nashville
|37203
|12/20
|Mtp - Paseo Phase III Land LLC
|MTP Dev - 620 8Th Ave South LLC
|$17,593,486
|1901 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37210
|12/20
|Velocity Dealership Acquisition LLC
|Kile Inv LLC
|$15,000,000
|1616 Bell
|Nashville
|37211
|12/1
|Am Lofts Spe LLC; Cherner Brentwood Lofts LLC; ESC Cherner Brentwood Lofts LLC; ESC Lofts Spe LLC
|1616 Bell Road LLC
|$15,000,000
|114 George L Davis
|Nashville
|37203
|12/28
|Davis Blvd Owner LLC
|114 Re Inv LLC
|$14,888,250
|801 Cowan
|Nashville
|37207
|12/30
|Pinnacle 4Th & Peabody LLC
|Hhkw Prop LLC
|$14,832,180
|1207 Grundy
|Nashville
|37203
|12/28
|Davis Blvd Owner LLC
|114 Re Inv LLC
|$14,361,750
|1121 3rd, 300 Jefferson
|Nashville
|37208
|12/30
|3Rd & Jefferson LLC
|Ffn3J LLC
|$12,950,000
|2963 Sidco
|Nashville
|37204
|12/28
|2963 Sidco Drive LLC
|Wvf Sidco LLC
|$12,300,000
|5582 Mount View
|Antioch
|37013
|12/20
|Sl Project Texas LP
|South Creek Prop
|$11,750,000
|230 Cumberland
|Nashville
|37228
|12/22
|Apex Riverstone LLC
|Paddock TN Equities LLC
|$11,000,000
|3411 Percy Priest
|Nashville
|37214
|12/1
|Blue Gate Nashville Percy Owner LLC
|Ng Percy Priest LLC
|$10,850,000
|907 Gleaves, 600 Overton
|Nashville
|37203
|12/22
|Nashville Urban Partners 2005 LLC
|Chickering Gulch LLC
|$10,642,697
|1281 Freightliner
|Nashville
|37210
|12/17
|Imi Real Estate LLC
|Pyles Concrete Inc
|$10,000,000
|218 Bonnafield, 4701 Old Hickory
|Hermitage
|37076
|12/30
|Hermitage Garden LP
|Hermitage Garden Apts LLC
|$8,760,000
|0 John A Merritt
|Nashville
|37209
|12/22
|Anthem Residences LLC
|Tack Nashville LLC
|$8,700,000
|4108 Hillsboro
|Nashville
|37215
|12/7
|Twentieth Century Real Estate Corp
|Payne Center LLC
|$8,500,000
|515 Metroplex
|Nashville
|37211
|12/13
|Nashville Airport Hotel LLC
|Vp1 Music City LLC
|$8,300,000
|325 Trinity
|Nashville
|37207
|12/30
|Madison Nashville Trinity Owner LLC
|Talbots View LLC
|$8,100,000
|516 5th
|Nashville
|37203
|12/9
|522 Fifth Venture LLC
|Equitable Enterprises Inc
|$7,767,750
|1911 Broadway
|Nashville
|37203
|12/28
|Wmci Nashville V LLC
|Corner Partnership LLC
|$7,333,333
|4101 Lebanon
|Hermitage
|37076
|12/30
|Millan Holdings LLC
|Tramlaw Remainderman LP
|$7,214,133
|221 4th
|Nashville
|37219
|12/21
|Newco Arc LLC
|TN Legal Community Foundation
|$6,800,000
|1405, 1407 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|12/29
|Dickerson Pike Propco 2 LLC
|Wall Donald
|$6,650,000
|1409 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|12/29
|Dickerson Pike Propco 2 LLC
|Wall Donald
|$6,650,000
|5828 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|12/23
|Ege1 LLC
|1135 Bronx River Ave Corp
|$6,638,136
|7 Music
|Nashville
|37203
|12/3
|Reg Nash 7 Music Circle North Property Owner LP
|Woodard Prop TN III LLC
|$6,515,000
|1727 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37210
|12/14
|Wps Real Estate LLC
|Hall Donald Keith
|$6,500,000
|1185 Freightliner
|Nashville
|37210
|12/3
|1185 Freightliner Partners LLC
|Firstexpress Prop LLC
|$6,000,000
|800 Broadway
|Nashville
|37203
|12/13
|Schreiner Dev LLC
|Edmondson T Larry Sr
|$6,000,000
|1705 Hayes
|Nashville
|37203
|12/29
|1705 Hayes Street LLC
|1705 Hayes Street Limited
|$5,625,000
|701 8th
|Nashville
|37203
|12/15
|Np Gulch LLC
|Kirkland Edwin Gilbert Trustee
|$5,500,000
|920 Hawkins
|Nashville
|37203
|12/13
|Mp Hawkins Nashville LLC
|Beaman Lee A
|$5,416,320
|101 Factory
|Nashville
|37210
|12/10
|Ecg Chesnut Hill LP
|101 Factory Street LLC
|$5,100,000
|5035 Harding
|Nashville
|37211
|12/7
|Sl 5035 Harding Place LLC
|Harding Athletic Club Holdings GP
|$5,100,000
|609 9th
|Nashville
|37203
|12/30
|522 4Th Ave S LLC
|Green Legacy III Partnership
|$4,976,000
|244 5th
|Nashville
|37219
|12/21
|Newco Arc LLC
|Tahiry Lindsay; Tahiry Marc
|$4,600,000
|407 4th
|Nashville
|37206
|12/10
|Shelby House 1 LP
|Samaritan Recovery Community Inc
|$4,150,385
|1320 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|12/10
|Nashville Werc LLC
|1300 Murfreesboro Road Prop
|$4,026,000
|109 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|12/28
|109 12th Avenue LLC
|Baker Lorianne; Baker Robert E Jr; Taber Alice B
|$4,000,000
|714, 734 Main
|Nashville
|37206
|12/22
|714-730 Main St Oz LLC
|Harwell Kirk Lemoyne Billings
|$4,000,000
|216 3rd
|Nashville
|37201
|12/29
|Byourbed LLC
|Miles Frank J
|$4,000,000
|312 White Bridge
|Nashville
|37209
|12/13
|Robertson Property LLC
|Mwm Prop
|$3,750,000
|1031 Whites Creek
|Nashville
|37207
|12/21
|Amerco Real Estate Co
|Aggregate Partners
|$3,400,000
|1515 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37210
|12/29
|Cooke Charles E
|1515 Elm Hill Center Partnership
|$3,400,000
|2600 Fessey Park
|Nashville
|37204
|12/30
|Fessey Park Partners LLC
|Recreations Furniture of TN Inc
|$3,380,000
|33, 35, 39 Fairfield
|Nashville
|37210
|12/3
|Walter Sobchak Family Holdings LLC
|West Investors LLC
|$3,125,000
|0 Brick Church
|Nashville
|37207
|12/14
|Pedcor Inv-2020-Clxxvii LP
|Pedcor Inv LLC
|$3,000,000
|1411, 1421 Rural Hill
|Antioch
|37013
|12/30
|Novo Antioch Owner LLC
|Rural Hill Partners LLC
|$2,700,000
|5160 Hickory Hollow
|Antioch
|37013
|12/30
|5160 HHP LP
|Everest Inv GP
|$2,500,000
|110 One Mile, 1208 Graycroft
|Madison
|37115
|12/21
|Gs Rivergate Apts LLC
|Davis Lyman T Jr
|$2,500,000
|712 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|12/22
|712 Dickerson Property LLC
|Grissim Steven L
|$2,500,000
|0 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|12/21
|Gs Rivergate Apts LLC
|Grand Prix LLC
|$2,500,000
|1100 Menzler
|Nashville
|37210
|12/1
|KWI Prop LLC
|Haywood Roger Dale; Lane Larry Harlan
|$2,250,000
|483, 485, 487 Humphreys
|Nashville
|37203
|12/16
|Mtp-487 Humphreys Street Propco LLC
|Moutenot Barbara
|$2,250,000
|1126, 1200 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|12/28
|Sabco LLC
|Jai Laxmi LLC
|$2,200,000
|2605, 2631, 2635 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37216
|12/17
|McQuest Prop LLC
|Simmons Wayne R
|$2,200,000
|0 Murfreesboro
|Antioch
|37013
|12/1
|Malsal LLC
|Forest View Partnership
|$2,000,000
|2909 Elizabeth
|Nashville
|37211
|12/15
|Galatians 62 LLC
|Mishu John Rami
|$1,964,000
|1130 Davidson
|Nashville
|37206
|12/1
|1130 Davidson LP
|Full Throttle Race Parts LLC; Full Throttle Race Parts
|$1,960,000
|1411 Dickerson
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|12/14
|Lane Larry
|Ferguson Owen W
|$1,950,000
|1314 Jo Johnston
|Nashville
|37203
|12/10
|Mogality LLC
|JCM Inv LLC
|$1,900,000
|1206 17th
|Nashville
|37212
|12/23
|Rowl With It Prop LLC
|Page Benjamin G
|$1,850,000
|205 Acklen Park
|Nashville
|37203
|12/20
|Checkerboard Prop
|Acklen Thigpen LLC
|$1,850,000
|7201 Whites Creek
|Joelton
|37080
|12/10
|Patel Jatinkumar
|Waller Ronald E
|$1,800,000
|229, 233 5th
|Nashville
|37219
|12/22
|Newco Arc LLC
|Rymer Jeffrey
|$1,750,000
|1404 17th
|Nashville
|37212
|12/29
|Broker Title & Escrow Prop LLC
|Lowe Everett
|$1,700,000
|713 Melpark
|Nashville
|37204
|12/13
|Twentieth Century Real Estate Corp
|Shi Prop
|$1,700,000
|219 Shady Grove
|Nashville
|37214
|12/30
|Stee LLC
|219 Shady Grove Rd LLC; Mires John
|$1,630,000
|3365 Hobson
|Hermitage
|37076
|12/29
|Whitson Mitchell D
|Rust James U IV
|$1,600,000
|602, 705, 707, 713, 717, 720, 722, 756 McPherson
|Nashville
|37221
|12/3
|Elberta Express Inc
|Childers David
|$1,592,000
|219 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|12/29
|Anthem Prop WTFA TN LLC
|Southern Heritage Real Estate Holdings Co LLC
|$1,550,000
|113 30th
|Nashville
|37203
|12/23
|MD Prop LLC
|30Th & Hedrick LLC
|$1,500,000
|1922 Hayes
|Nashville
|37203
|12/30
|Shm Holdings LLC
|Whitfield Peggy Easter
|$1,500,000
|85, 87 Lafayette
|Nashville
|37210
|12/2
|Sarc TN - Nashville LLC
|Murphy Jackie
|$1,500,000
|1232 17th
|Nashville
|37212
|12/20
|Belmont University
|Proffitt Center LLC
|$1,425,000
|3230 Clarksville
|Nashville
|37218
|12/6
|Ave Nashville LLC
|Patel Manjula Sanmukh; Patel Sanmukh Jagu
|$1,400,000
|13381, 13405 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|12/7
|Li Zhengrong Charles
|Nelson Christine M
|$1,380,000
|8124, 8138, 8142, 8146, 8148 Sawyer Brown
|Nashville
|37221
|12/22
|1 East Sawyer Brown Rd Healthcare LLC
|Sawyer Brown Office Condos GP
|$1,375,000
|325 Wilhagan
|Nashville
|37217
|12/23
|325 Wilhagan Road LLC
|Hawkins William H Trustee
|$1,327,500
|104, 106 Minnette, 2421, 2424, 2425, 2432, 2436 Paulawood
|Nashville
|37207
|12/1
|Planet Bob Rentals
|Hanson Larry O; Hanson Susan T
|$1,325,000
|0 Pettus
|Antioch
|37013
|12/22
|Regent Homes LLC
|Green Trails LLC
|$1,320,000
|2207 8th
|Nashville
|37204
|12/17
|Mainland 8Th LLC
|Parga GP
|$1,277,000
|312 White Bridge
|Nashville
|37209
|12/7
|Jarl LLC
|Dixon William P
|$1,250,000
|850 Cherokee
|Nashville
|37207
|12/16
|KVG Re Holdings LLC
|BP Cherokee LLC
|$1,200,000
|0 Dickerson
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|12/23
|Alsl GP
|Cox Thomas W Jr
|$1,200,000
|405 1 31st
|Nashville
|37209
|12/3
|Smith Gilbert N
|Wilson Scott
|$1,150,000
|107, 109 23rd, 2300 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|12/8
|Harwell Samuel Knox Jr
|Andrews Jonathan Douglas
|$1,100,000
|107, 109 23rd, 2300 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|12/8
|Harwell Samuel Knox Jr
|Andrews James David IV
|$1,100,000
|2934, 2938, 2940 Hydes Ferry
|Nashville
|37218
|12/14
|Alexandroni Kevin
|Hornbuckle Ronald O
|$1,000,000
|140 Artic
|Nashville
|37207
|12/22
|Martin Realty of Montgomery Co LLC
|Patel Sanjay
|$1,000,000
|3728 Central
|Hermitage
|37076
|12/9
|Guerrier Dev LLC
|Wood-Swancey-Hardison LLC
|$1,000,000
|426 Iris
|Nashville
|37204
|12/1
|Aspen Const LLC
|Trace Const Inc
|$999,900
|4381 Maxwell
|Antioch
|37013
|12/13
|D R Horton Inc
|Jenkins Nashville Acs LLC
|$978,250
|331 Wilhagan
|Nashville
|37217
|12/23
|331 Wilhagan Road LLC
|Hawkins William H Trustee
|$922,500
|2819 Bransford
|Nashville
|37204
|12/17
|Phillips Harry Jason
|Afrakhteh Ardavan
|$910,000
|312 Bluebird
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|12/28
|International Union of Elevators Constr Local 93
|McDaniel Bettye
|$875,000
|2637 Grandview
|Nashville
|37211
|12/15
|Breco Holdings LLC
|Truxton Trust Co Suc Trustee
|$800,000
|0 CHANDLER
|Hermitage
|37076
|12/14
|Meritage Homes of TN Inc
|Eatherly J D Trustee
|$797,190
|806 18th
|Nashville
|37203
|12/15
|Ambe Partners LLC
|Regal Prop Inc
|$790,000
|2324 Kline
|Nashville
|37211
|12/23
|Venable Robert C
|Fox John J
|$750,000
|2502 Eugenia
|Nashville
|37211
|12/15
|Carter Creek Greens LLC
|Mishu Somer
|$725,000
|0 River Road
|Nashville
|37209
|12/13
|Doebler Debbie Trustee
|Ross J H
|$695,000
|0 Hamilton Church
|Antioch
|37013
|12/10
|Pardue Family Hamilton Church Road Partners
|Clayton Prop Group Inc
|$675,000
|4857 Bull Run
|Ashland City
|37015
|12/15
|Wilczek Neil
|Langley Diane R
|$650,000
|2831 Columbine
|Nashville
|37204
|12/28
|Duncan Melinda
|Columbine Place Partnership
|$650,000
|0 Hester Beasley
|Nashville
|37221
|12/2
|Montgomery Kevin D
|Timmerberg Robert
|$630,000
|822 Wren
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|12/29
|Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church
|Downard & Assoc Pllc; Downard & Assoc Pllc Inv Holding Trust
|$600,000
|4504 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|12/23
|Smk Enterprise Inc
|Wise Management Partners
|$535,000
|106 Grizzard
|Nashville
|37207
|12/20
|Enchante LLC
|Cammon Lawrence
|$530,000
|1003 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|12/22
|Dickerson Oz Partners LLC
|Colson Katherine Little Trustee
|$525,000
|2905 Parthenon
|Nashville
|37203
|12/20
|Cao Tom Tiehua
|Rowan Michael P
|$500,000
|0 Battle
|Nolensville
|37135
|12/7
|Ripley Edward Alan II
|Tune Paul Harris Trustee
|$485,000
|140 Artic
|Nashville
|37207
|12/17
|Patel Sanjay
|Stephens Leonard A
|$475,000
|2721 Penn Meade
|Nashville
|37214
|12/7
|Smith Kyle
|Sandoval Derrick G
|$470,000
|1510 Demonbreun
|Nashville
|37203
|12/20
|Johnson Cherie Green
|Collins Family Trust
|$459,000
|326 Lutie
|Nashville
|37210
|12/23
|Rk Junior Contracting Services LLC
|Barger David Wayne
|$450,000
|626 40th
|Nashville
|37209
|12/30
|Cream City Dev LLC; Emerald Inv LLC
|Gandhi Bharat
|$440,000
|2508 Gardner
|Nashville
|37207
|12/3
|Kinnett John Robertson IV; Kinnett Martha Lane
|Frost Joshua R; Stevenson Precious
|$430,000
|2016 Paula
|Madison
|37115
|12/23
|Morales Jose Amaliel Duarte
|Kootsikas Pete
|$415,000
|314 Trinity
|Nashville
|37207
|12/6
|Aaf Inv LLC
|Smith Lizzie Holt
|$400,000
|32 Industry
|Nashville
|37210
|12/10
|Ja 32 Industry Inc
|Hendricks George Jr
|$400,000
|7980 Coley Davis
|Nashville
|37221
|12/20
|Riddle Jay M Trustee
|Psalms 65 Unit 1 LLC
|$400,000
|4907 Teton
|Old Hickory
|37138
|12/9
|Lackey Dylan Thomas James; Lackey Katelyn Marie
|Zillow Homes Property Trust
|$390,000
|101 Rivergate
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|12/1
|Spicer Joseph A
|Fitzpatrick Roger C
|$385,000
|248 Jackson Meadows
|Hermitage
|37076
|12/23
|Childers David
|Kluyve Richard Van
|$370,000
|5821, 5827 River
|Nashville
|37209
|12/30
|Vulcan Lands Inc
|Premier Leasing LLC
|$300,000
|2025 Woodmont
|Nashville
|37215
|12/21
|Mason Carlos E
|Fernandez Fernando R
|$265,000
|1808 State
|Nashville
|37203
|12/10
|Mittal Shilpi
|Allen Pamela R
|$265,000
|118 Porter
|Nashville
|37206
|12/6
|Banjo Clementina Oyinkonsola
|Huffman Anne; Wheeler Anne Huffman; Wheeler Richard Alan
|$259,900
|2910 Clarksville
|Nashville
|37218
|12/30
|5001 Prop LLC
|Ajs Assoc
|$250,000
|817 31st
|Nashville
|37209
|12/17
|Crg LLC
|Carr Brenda
|$235,000
|3210 Cedar Ridge
|Nashville
|37214
|12/2
|Agape Favor LLC
|Ingle Paul E
|$210,000
|1514 Meadow Bend
|Madison
|37115
|12/1
|Hakopian Varag
|Coordination Plus LLC
|$205,000
|1516 Meadow Bend
|Madison
|37115
|12/10
|Johnson Kenora J
|Colson Services
|$205,000
|1210 Westridge
|Antioch
|37013
|12/13
|Alarcon Olga Lidia Romero
|Hamrick Margaret Joan
|$199,999
|215 Lake
|Old Hickory
|37138
|12/16
|Corlew Kortney Deshea
|Strain George Jr
|$195,000
|702 Luann
|Antioch
|37013
|12/1
|Ghabrosh Wagdy
|Boyd Sean T Trustee
|$190,000
|910 Churchill
|Madison
|37115
|12/15
|Randolph Todd A
|Johnson Michael D Trustee
|$183,000
|3600 Hillsboro
|Nashville
|37215
|12/30
|Millwee Katheryn Motlow
|Thomas E Ervin Revocable Living Trust
|$180,000
|104 Bridgeway
|Old Hickory
|37138
|12/1
|Derryberry Michael J; McEachen Brianny M; McEachen John
|Anderson Rita W
|$175,000
|1301 Neelys Bend
|Madison
|37115
|12/6
|Cortez Sergio; Potulicki Eric
|McCartt Robert Joseph
|$173,500
|3600 Hillsboro
|Nashville
|37215
|12/16
|Oyvetsky Zamvel Trustee
|McMillen Eric Todd
|$166,500
|3600 Hillsboro
|Nashville
|37215
|12/30
|Aleali Younes
|Charles Jennifer McMillen; McMillen Eric Todd
|$165,000