The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 28, 2022

Is there a best time to shop? Maybe

What, you can’t find what you’re looking for in the grocery store? How are shoppers getting chicken breasts and toilet paper when you can’t seem to find any?

Is there a best time or best day to get the best selection?

Not really, local grocers say, since stock is arriving and being placed on the shelves throughout the day and night. So, if you didn’t find it on the shelf last night, call the store this morning to see if they have it.

I tried the meat departments of several stores, because that’s one item people are picky about. Basically, the meat truck arrives at different times for different stores, so go ahead and ask.

At the Inglewood Kroger, for example, a meat truck arrives 6-8 p.m. every day. At the Antioch Kroger, it’s 10 p.m.-midnight.

That doesn’t mean your favorite cuts makes it onto the floor right at that time, so staking out the counter might be counter-productive.

The Antioch Publix reports morning is best for meat, especially chicken wings. The Bellevue Publix was surprised to be asked, stating that location is well-stocked with meat most any time.

Baked goods? Publix bakes its own at different times, so the time to jump in varies. It sometimes depends on staffing levels.

-- Nicki Pendleton Wood

