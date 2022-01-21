Stocks end lower on Wall Street after another volatile day

VOL. 46 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 21, 2022

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Tuesday after another volatile day of trading.

Technology companies like Microsoft were again the biggest drag on the market.

The S&P 500 gave up 1.2%, but clawed back much of a midday drop after being down as much as 2.8%. The index has been falling steadily all month and is now down 9.2% from the record high it set on the first trading day of the year.

The Nasdaq fell 2.3%.

Markets have been jittery over rising inflation and worries that the Federal Reserve's actions to fight it will either be too late or too aggressive.