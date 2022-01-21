Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 21, 2022

US consumer confidence remains high after January downturn

Updated 9:21AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence declined this month as persistent inflation and the highly-contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus dinged the optimism of Americans.

The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index — which takes into account consumers' assessment of current conditions and the their outlook for the future — fell to 113.8 in January, from 115.2 in December.

Even with the decline consumer confidence remains high in the U.S. despite surging prices for just about everything.

The Conference Board's present situation index, which measures consumers' assessment of current business and labor conditions, rose this month to 148.2 from 144.8 in December. The expectations index, based on consumers' six-month outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, fell in January to 90.8 from 95.4 last month.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0