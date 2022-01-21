Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 21, 2022

Tornado unemployment aid available in 12 Tennessee counties

Updated 6:54AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials say people in 12 counties whose jobs were impacted by tornadoes last month can now apply for disaster unemployment assistance.

The state Department of Labor & Workforce Development says the Federal Emergency Management Agency made the aid available through a major disaster declaration for the tornado-producing storms on Dec. 10 and 11.

The eligible counties are Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Stewart, Sumner, Weakley and Wilson.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 21.

The payments usually extend for up to 26 weeks, beginning with the first week following the date the disaster began. Applicants can visit a local American Job Center or go online to https://www.jobs4tn.gov/.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0