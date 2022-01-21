Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 21, 2022

Stocks recover as investors jump in after big sell-off

Updated 3:19PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks recovered from big early losses Monday as investors jumped in before the closing bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung 1,217 points and closed up 0.3% after dropping 1,000 points as investors anticipated inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over possible conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Benchmark indexes flirted with near 4-month lows as the market readies for the Fed to raise interest rates to tame inflation, which is at its highest level in nearly four decades.

Retailers notched some of the biggest gains: Gap jumped nearly 8%.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0