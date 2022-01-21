Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 21, 2022

TSU using grant for intellectual disabilities program

Updated 7:20AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee State University plans to use a $284,000 grant to prepare students with intellectual and developmental disabilities for jobs.

The university is among four to receive the grants from the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, the school said in a news release.

The university's non-degree certificate program will enable young adults with these disabilities to experience college life while being prepared for employment. The school hopes to enroll eight students in the program this fall.

The students will be 18 to 25 years old and will live on campus. They will be paired with an undergraduate student who is majoring in special education as a peer mentor, the university said.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0