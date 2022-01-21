TSU using grant for intellectual disabilities program

VOL. 46 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 21, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee State University plans to use a $284,000 grant to prepare students with intellectual and developmental disabilities for jobs.

The university is among four to receive the grants from the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, the school said in a news release.

The university's non-degree certificate program will enable young adults with these disabilities to experience college life while being prepared for employment. The school hopes to enroll eight students in the program this fall.

The students will be 18 to 25 years old and will live on campus. They will be paired with an undergraduate student who is majoring in special education as a peer mentor, the university said.