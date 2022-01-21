Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 21, 2022

Stocks extend losses for third week; Netflix plunges

The Associated Press

Updated 3:16PM
Stocks extended their losses on Wall Street Friday as major indexes finished with another weekly loss.

The S&P 500 fell 1.9%, and notched its worst weekly performance since March 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% and the Nasdaq lost 2.7%. Technology and communications stocks fell.

Netflix plunged over 20% after the streaming service delivered another quarter of disappointing subscriber growth. Treasury yields fell.

Inflation fears and concerns about the impact of higher interest rates have prompted a cautious shift in the broader market after a solid year of gains in 2021.

