Stocks extend losses for third week; Netflix plunges

Stocks extended their losses on Wall Street Friday as major indexes finished with another weekly loss.

The S&P 500 fell 1.9%, and notched its worst weekly performance since March 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% and the Nasdaq lost 2.7%. Technology and communications stocks fell.

Netflix plunged over 20% after the streaming service delivered another quarter of disappointing subscriber growth. Treasury yields fell.

Inflation fears and concerns about the impact of higher interest rates have prompted a cautious shift in the broader market after a solid year of gains in 2021.