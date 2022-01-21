Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 21, 2022

Great Smoky Mountains National Park saw 14.1M visits in '21

GATLINBURG (AP) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park saw 14.1 million visits in 2021, topping the record from 2019 by 1.5 million.

Officials say the park also set eight monthly visitation records during winter and spring months last year.

Acting Superintendent Alan Sumeriski says park visitation has increased by 57% over the last decade. The park saw an increase of 40% in frontcountry camping last year, while backcountry camping increased 20%.

The park reported seeing its highest visitation in the summer and fall, peaking in July and October. However, visitation is increasing in the winter and spring at the park that straddles the Tennessee and North Carolina state line.

