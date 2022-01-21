Home > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 21, 2022
Stock losses mount as investors eye earnings, inflation
The Associated Press
Updated 3:26PM
Stocks ended sharply lower on Wall Street Thursday, and the benchmark S&P 500 closed at a three-month low as corporate earnings and inflation continued to hold investors' attention.
The S&P 500 lost 1.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9%. The Nasdaq slumped 1.3% after rising by 2% earlier in the day, mostly due to a reversal in technology stocks.
As investors prepare for higher interest rates, shares in pricey tech companies and other expensive growth stocks look relatively less attractive.
The major indexes yo-yoed between gains and losses throughout the day.