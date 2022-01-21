VOL. 46 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 21, 2022

Community Meeting for Wharf Park. Metro Parks is in the planning process of a new riverfront park located on 25 acres near the Rolling Hill Mill and Napier Sudekum communities on the Cumberland River. Metro Parks will be hosting the community meeting and a Facebook live event for sharing ideas. Friday: Facebook.com/MetroNashvilleParks or Saturday, Jan. 22, at Napier Community Center, 73 Fairfield Avenue, Nashville. Friday, noon-2 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, JAN. 21

Policy Talks

Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials discussing issues of importance in the Tennessee Legislature and Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Columbia State Community College, Community room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Free. Information

Rutherford Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

SUNDAY, JAN. 23

Sumner County Bridal Show

Meet face to face with the vendors offering flowers, rental equipment, catering, dresses and tuxedos, bridal registry, music, photography, videography, venues and much more. First 100 Brides through the door receive a gift bag. Epic Event Center, 392 W. Main Street, Gallatin. Noon-4 p.m. Fees: $5 per person. Brides may pre-register

JAN. 24-29

Tennessee Local Food Summit

The 11th annual Tennessee Local Food Summit, held in partnership with The Nashville Food Project and other local food advocates, celebrates the history and heritage of food in Middle Tennessee. This year’s conference features conversations about food production in the coming years in Tennessee. Experts are invited to talk about the state’s agricultural history and food traditions carried on from its melting pot of ancestors. Virtual events Monday-Thursday via @tnlocalfood’s; Friday: virtual and in person at Harding House Brewing Co., 904 51st Ave. N. Nashville; Saturday: Community Farm at Mill Ridge, 5904 California Ave. Free. Information

TUESDAY, JAN. 25

Women in Business Networking Breakfast

The Maury Alliance Women in Business provides growth-minded women from all professional levels and backgrounds a friendly and welcoming environment where they can come together to share ideas and network. Mama Sucre, 1412 Trotwood Ave., Suite 84, Columbia 8-9 a.m. Fee: buy your own breakfast. Information

Networking Power Lunch

Visit various eateries in Gallatin to network with other professionals living and working in Gallatin. Guests are welcome to attend and encouraged to join the Gallatin Chamber of Commerce. Lunch is not sponsored, so be prepared to purchase your meal. Fairvue Pizza & Pub, 1483 Nashville Pike, Gallatin. 11:30-12:30 Information

Chamber South Networking Happy Hour

Join Chamber South for a time of networking, arcade games and pinball. Game Terminal Super Arcade & Bar, 201 Terminal Court. Free, but pre-registration is required. 4:30-6 p.m. Information

Gallatin Young Professionals Happy Hour

Join the Gallatin Young Professions Happy Hour for an opportunity for local professional to connect with their peers, visit local eateries and build community. El Tequila Taqueria, 563 S Water Ave., Gallatin. 5-6:30 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26

Intro Nashville Program: Info Session

Intro Nashville, an initiative of the Nashville Chamber, provides participants with the tools that help unlock connections to the city. In this multiday, immersive, online program, Intro Nashville participants will establish new friendships, new ideas, new networks and new perspectives from a diverse group of people within our growing community. Intro Nashville was born to help individuals and teams make their dreams a reality. Participants will receive Zoom login information in registration confirmation email. Free. 10-10:30 a.m. Information

THURSDAY, JAN. 27

IBC Lunch & Learn

Enjoy a virtual IBC Lunch and Learn. The topic is “Savvy International Travel for Business and Pleasure.” Tips on being an informed traveler in the COVID World. Speaker: Susan Di Chesere, UnitedHealthcare Global. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Information