Playoff predictions

VOL. 46 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 21, 2022

The NFL is done with Wild Card Weekend and on to the final eight teams vying for spots in this year's Super Bowl:

Cincinnati Bengals (11-7) at Tennessee Titans (12-5)

The Bengals are fresh off their first playoff win in 31 years, knocking off the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round.

They are a dangerous team with their LSU connection of Joe Burrow to JaMarr Chase.

The key for the Titans will be to get pressure on Burrow and keep the explosive offense from operating effectively.

Offensively, the Titans welcome back Derrick Henry and can now better balance the run with play-action passing, led by receiver A.J. Brown’s big-play capability. It won’t be easy, but if the Titans don’t turn it over they should win and advance.

Titans 24, Bengals 20

Buffalo Bills (12-6) at Kansas City Chiefs (13-5)

This one should be plenty interesting and entertaining with two high-powered offenses and arguably the two best young quarterbacks in the NFL in Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo’s Josh Allen.

Both teams slumped during the season then rebounded to finish strong. And both looked good in first-round blowout wins – the Chiefs routing Pittsburgh 42-21, and the Bills dismantling Bill Belichick’s Patriots 47-17.

It might come down to who has the ball at the end in what should be a high-scoring game.

Chiefs 37, Bills 33

San Francisco 49ers (11-7) at Green Bay Packers (13-4)

For all his success in his Hall of Fame career, Aaron Rodgers has just one Super Bowl appearance, a win 11 years ago. San Francisco has playmakers on offense in Deebo Samuel and George Kittle that make the 49ers a dangerous team and one that played well down the stretch.

But Jimmy Garoppolo still has bouts with inconsistency, and that could end up hurting the Niners.

Packers 30, 49ers 21

Rams (13-5) at Tampa Bay Bucs (13-4)

The Buccaneers are always a threat as long as Tom Brady is under center.

And even though, Brady doesn’t have the weapons he had at this time last year with Chris Godwin injured and Antonio Brown flipping out mid-game, the Bucs are still plenty dangerous.

Tampa Bay’s defense is also solid and championship-caliber.

The Rams can match up with the Bucs in terms of skill at most positions. Cooper Kupp had an amazing season at receiver, and on defense the likes of Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey are as good as any players at their positions in the league. This one could be very interesting and very close.

Bucs, 26, Rams 24

-- Terry McCormick