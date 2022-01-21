Top Davidson County residential sales for December 2021

|5879 Fredricksburg
|Nashville
|37215
|12/15
|Ottinger Talbott Trustee
|Fredericksburg Holdings LLC
|$5,250,000
|715 Lynnwood
|Nashville
|37205
|12/3
|Settle Deborah Pierce; Settle Mark Frederick
|Blue Sky Prop LLC
|$4,300,000
|28 Northumberland
|Nashville
|37215
|12/23
|Jd Ventures LLC
|JPS Prop Revocable Trust
|$3,715,000
|1222 Old Hickory
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/1
|Dahl David A; Dahl Johnna E
|Hobbs Charles; Hobbs Ellen
|$3,500,000
|6244 Vosswood
|Nashville
|37205
|12/6
|Mullen Tiffany E
|Landon Dev Group LLC
|$3,499,900
|6505 Jocelyn Hollow
|Nashville
|37205
|12/2
|Cheffers Christine M
|Elb Prop LLC
|$3,250,000
|1611 Tyne
|Nashville
|37215
|12/30
|Neal James Trustee
|Edwards Brandon Timothy
|$3,150,000
|866 Glendale
|Nashville
|37204
|12/8
|Higney Elizabeth A; Ward Andrew
|Black Christopher J; Black Ellen A
|$3,060,000
|4005 Franklin
|Nashville
|37204
|12/23
|Cahill Matthew J
|Lowry L Randolph III
|$3,000,000
|1311 2nd
|Nashville
|37208
|12/16
|1311 Second Ave Holdings LLC
|Baskin Stefan
|$3,000,000
|110 Lynnwood
|Nashville
|37205
|12/3
|Hafer Neil
|Cooper Brian L
|$2,945,000
|3423 Hampton
|Nashville
|37215
|12/3
|Hysmith Laura Cole
|Quinn Catherine V
|$2,900,000
|5806 Hillsboro
|Nashville
|37215
|12/1
|Cheston Holdings LLC
|Hull Robert E Trustee; Jean F Maddox Living Trust
|$2,760,000
|918 Lawrence
|Nashville
|37204
|12/16
|Salzman Robert Trustee
|Gunnison Inv LLC
|$2,695,000
|900 20th
|Nashville
|37212
|12/1
|Clemons Max
|Richard Duane Ward Revocable Trust
|$2,625,025
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|12/2
|Aldean Broadwest LLC
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$2,505,000
|309 Belle Meade
|Nashville
|37205
|12/17
|Bovender Sara M
|Berrett Dalena
|$2,500,000
|4309 Sneed
|Nashville
|37215
|12/1
|Bethel Kristina Sikes; Bethel Robert Thomas III
|Fox Brian; Fox Megan M
|$2,200,000
|1239 Carl Seyfert Memorial
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/22
|Jones Jacob W
|Page Robert R III
|$2,100,000
|1015 Stonewall
|Nashville
|37220
|12/10
|Kalb Zachary R
|Neal Gregory E
|$2,089,500
|3827 Richland
|Nashville
|37205
|12/17
|Campbell Katherine
|Robinson Bailey Peyton IV
|$2,000,000
|103 Wyn Oak
|Nashville
|37205
|12/3
|McDermott Kevin
|Martins Susana
|$2,000,000
|24 Northumberland
|Nashville
|37215
|12/28
|Gluck Jonathan
|Day Suzanne Bercut Trustee
|$2,000,000
|3629 General Bate
|Nashville
|37204
|12/9
|Champion John Christopher
|Basile Kent T
|$1,950,000
|4504 Harpeth Hills
|Nashville
|37215
|12/2
|Pritts Chad Douglas
|Martineau Robert J
|$1,895,000
|1208 Nichol
|Nashville
|37205
|12/8
|Mackin Martin John
|Zukierski Dana A
|$1,850,000
|921 Robertson Academy
|Nashville
|37220
|12/10
|Graham Lewis Baird
|Baird Graham Co LLC
|$1,831,100
|305 Davidson
|Nashville
|37205
|12/9
|Neal Michael Shane
|Edwards William M Jr
|$1,800,000
|1701 18th
|Nashville
|37212
|12/13
|Edwards Allison Jo
|Crownover Derek C
|$1,800,000
|2715 Wortham
|Nashville
|37215
|12/2
|Litwack Zachary Paul
|Andrews Wildwood LLC
|$1,687,500
|5925 Long Meadow
|Nashville
|37205
|12/13
|Pettit Brett
|Labadie Robert F
|$1,675,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|12/13
|Reichstein David
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$1,660,000
|1719 Glen Echo
|Nashville
|37215
|12/14
|Lovelace Donald Gene Jr
|Patel Parag R
|$1,651,000
|23 Fern
|Nashville
|37207
|12/23
|23 Fern Ave Property LLC
|King Tyler
|$1,649,999
|1634 Observatory
|Nashville
|37215
|12/23
|Steven Erick Swain Revocable Trust
|Laporte Revocable Trust
|$1,600,000
|1735 Hillmont
|Nashville
|37215
|12/22
|Bachman Robert W
|Dwyer Jamie P Jr
|$1,587,500
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|12/30
|Schoenhouse Gary
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$1,563,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|12/15
|Kubly Nichole M
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$1,558,000
|4404 Farriswood
|Nashville
|37204
|12/7
|Traughber Charles A
|White Pines Building Group LLC
|$1,555,000
|1803 Kimbark
|Nashville
|37215
|12/7
|Glisk Jennifer M; Glisk Ronald G
|Miller Ashley N
|$1,550,000
|2803 Blair
|Nashville
|37212
|12/28
|Alley Madison
|2803 Blair Blvd LLC
|$1,525,000
|601 Baxter
|Nashville
|37220
|12/2
|Colalillo Tara M
|Lenox Anne E
|$1,499,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|12/6
|Peterson Jay; Peterson Myra
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$1,488,000
|2308 10th
|Nashville
|37204
|12/20
|Asmo Randall J
|Martin Nathan L
|$1,465,000
|3704 Sycamore
|Nashville
|37215
|12/22
|Barrick Suzanne
|V3 Concert Finance LLC
|$1,450,000
|1009 Villa
|Nashville
|37212
|12/9
|Lakin Karen
|Watkins Jaclyn; Zaragoza-Watkins Matthew
|$1,450,000
|1622 Stokes
|Nashville
|37215
|12/7
|Holmes Benjamin Diedrich
|Sloop Amy
|$1,450,000
|778 Elysian Fields
|Nashville
|37204
|12/13
|Sloop Amy W
|Dawkins Jason
|$1,425,000
|4207A Hood
|Nashville
|37215
|12/8
|Rosicki Michael J
|Gregg Homebuilding Co LLC
|$1,425,000
|4207B Hood
|Nashville
|37215
|12/17
|Johnson Michael Dale
|Gregg Homebuilding Co LLC
|$1,421,900
|6324 Valley
|Nashville
|37205
|12/28
|Province Builders LLC
|Smith Cindy; Smith Robert
|$1,400,000
|1735 Glen Echo
|Nashville
|37215
|12/2
|Eloy De La O Trustee
|Pendleton Square Trust Co LLC Suc Trustee
|$1,375,000
|2023 Galbraith
|Nashville
|37215
|12/13
|Starnes Jamie Kever
|Lindsey B Kever Trust 2013
|$1,375,000
|1753 Old Hickory
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/7
|McCutcheon Ryan
|Ben-Ami Gil
|$1,340,000
|1113B Argyle
|Nashville
|37203
|12/9
|Mayer Gary Felix; Mayer Sue Robin; Mayer Zachary Maxwell
|Wu Yanhong; Xue Xiahua
|$1,335,000
|1113A Argyle
|Nashville
|37203
|12/16
|Mayer Zachary Maxwell
|Xue Xiahua
|$1,335,000
|1005 Alice
|Nashville
|37218
|12/16
|Living Trust Of Lorraine Susan Carver
|Suburban Cowboys LLC
|$1,300,000
|5898 Cane Ridge
|Antioch
|37013
|12/9
|Yocum Monte Shane
|Torres Nelson A
|$1,300,000
|1051 Archer
|Nashville
|37203
|12/20
|1051 Archer LLC
|Gfr LLC
|$1,295,000
|407 Meade
|Nashville
|37205
|12/7
|407 West Meade Drive LLC
|Top Of The Hill Enterprises LLC
|$1,295,000
|7156 Highway 100
|Nashville
|37221
|12/17
|Friends of the Warner Parks Inc
|Miller Pamela Trustee
|$1,294,000
|4104 Media
|Nashville
|37209
|12/1
|Fulk Aaron Frank; Fulk Kelly
|Brg LLC
|$1,269,000
|109 Savoy
|Nashville
|37205
|12/10
|Brinton Traci
|Tirrill Bryant Trustee
|$1,265,000
|438 Lynnwood
|Nashville
|37205
|12/1
|4501 Alcott LLC
|Micol Jane P
|$1,261,000
|1264 Martin
|Nashville
|37203
|12/7
|1264 Martin Street Part LLC
|Bardstown 131 LLC
|$1,260,000
|1111 Ozark
|Nashville
|37206
|12/29
|Hart Nathan
|Aerial Infill LLC
|$1,254,379
|20 Rutledge
|Nashville
|37210
|12/28
|Desrosiers Aimee Paulette; Desrosiers Jeremy Paul Nicholas
|Rutledge Dev LLC
|$1,200,000
|2800 Delaware
|Nashville
|37209
|12/10
|Solberg John Robinson
|2800 Delaware LLC
|$1,200,000
|3217 Alpine Park
|Nashville
|37218
|12/29
|Kings Hill
|Stonehorse Real Estate Holdings LLC
|$1,200,000
|402 16th
|Nashville
|37206
|12/2
|Maier David L
|508 Investors LLC
|$1,190,000
|700 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|12/21
|Haughey Michael
|NASG Realty LLC
|$1,176,000
|900 20th
|Nashville
|37212
|12/20
|Motal Paul D Trustee
|Kimbro Harlon J Jr
|$1,175,000
|2321 Valley Brook
|Nashville
|37215
|12/22
|Stone Oak Builders LLC
|Williams Linda June Sheffield Trustee
|$1,175,000
|1211 Forrest
|Nashville
|37206
|12/15
|Harris William Patrick
|Petersen Ryan
|$1,155,000
|1925 Kimbark
|Nashville
|37215
|12/23
|Jordan Zachary L
|Jackson Mattew Joseph
|$1,150,000
|1302 Clayton
|Nashville
|37212
|12/9
|Howe Goergia Mae
|Warrix Chadwick
|$1,150,000
|225 Robin Hill
|Nashville
|37205
|12/29
|Build Nashivlle Db2 LLC
|Robin Hill Estates LLC
|$1,150,000
|4705 Elkins
|Nashville
|37209
|12/13
|Jacobs James E Trustee
|Tronzo Kelly M Trustee
|$1,150,000
|804 Montrose
|Nashville
|37204
|12/20
|Linkous Matthew Adams
|Piper Mark
|$1,150,000
|5313 Cherry Blossom
|Nashville
|37215
|12/13
|Rbp LLC
|Chandler Michael Elden Jr
|$1,150,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|12/30
|Hoogesteger Daniel
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$1,134,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|12/13
|Calano Brandon
|1600 West End Ave Part
|$1,119,000
|3410 Hopkins
|Nashville
|37215
|12/28
|Paty Const LLC
|Sterritt Rollin Rhea
|$1,100,000
|1921 Warfield
|Nashville
|37215
|12/2
|Crosthwaite Keith
|Ward Andrew
|$1,100,000
|2809 Delaware
|Nashville
|37209
|12/30
|Loop Taylor
|Up Parthip GP
|$1,100,000
|950 Evans
|Nashville
|37204
|12/15
|Ashwood Matthew P
|Miller Dustin B
|$1,100,000
|802 Dewees
|Nashville
|37204
|12/1
|Burrell Michael Jr; Burrell Sonya
|Ke Holdings LLC
|$1,100,000
|1422 Clifton
|Nashville
|37215
|12/1
|Johnson Latanya; Johnson Mark
|DJK LLC
|$1,100,000
|4706 Elkins
|Nashville
|37209
|12/2
|Happyour LLC
|Jackson Angela Dawn
|$1,100,000
|1027 Southside
|Nashville
|37203
|12/28
|Lumsden Brian A
|Harris Richard
|$1,100,000
|700 1st
|Nashville
|37201
|12/2
|Patel Sarina
|Oii Property LP
|$1,099,900
|923 Downey
|Nashville
|37205
|12/1
|Francy Taylor E; Plump Jonathan R
|Improve Nashville LLC
|$1,095,000
|1018B Downey
|Nashville
|37205
|12/22
|Baljevic Muhamed
|Improve Nashville LLC
|$1,087,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|12/2
|Arnet Alexander N
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$1,072,000
|700 1st
|Nashville
|37201
|12/7
|Hall Christina Trustee
|Oii Property LP
|$1,069,900
|700 1st
|Nashville
|37201
|12/23
|Mabury Paul B
|Oii Property LP
|$1,069,000
|1312 Grandview
|Nashville
|37215
|12/20
|Branstetter Hunter Coleman
|Shah Hamid
|$1,060,000
|5424 Heather
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/16
|Dunlap Linda Loo
|Brown Linda Hulan
|$1,055,000
|1709 Bonner
|Nashville
|37215
|12/30
|Meaney Martin B
|Craig Caprice
|$1,050,000
|2000 Overhill
|Nashville
|37215
|12/29
|JPS Prop Revocable Trust
|Batson Bennie B
|$1,050,000
|1507 Woodland
|Nashville
|37206
|12/1
|Brock Morgan Lee Anne Loftin
|Jacobson Sarah
|$1,050,000
|704 Summerly
|Nashville
|37209
|12/29
|Winston Christopher
|Brannan Brandon
|$1,050,000
|307 Woodmont
|Nashville
|37205
|12/2
|Acra Sari A
|Link Sonya
|$1,050,000
|1604 Observatory
|Nashville
|37215
|12/15
|Weelden Jenna Van
|Green Thomas Bagley Jr
|$1,034,561
|2104 Grantland
|Nashville
|37204
|12/1
|Hill Emily Farrar; Hill Mark Allen
|Inman Elizabeth S; Inman John M
|$1,025,000
|415 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|12/10
|Shirif Tarik M
|Rolen J Frazer Jr
|$1,020,000
|2005 Earlington
|Nashville
|37215
|12/17
|Rbp LLC
|Graham Thomas Brent
|$1,010,000
|4005 Aberdeen
|Nashville
|37205
|12/16
|Levy Robert A
|Pinson Karen C
|$1,010,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|12/21
|Grande Anthony Louis
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$1,002,000
|6201 Bresslyn
|Nashville
|37205
|12/7
|Top of the Hill Enterprises LLC
|Rudin Daniel E
|$1,000,000
|3000 Poston
|Nashville
|37203
|12/6
|Ch Ventures LLC
|Hyde Wendy; Jones Benjamin; Jones Wendy Ann
|$1,000,000
|4005A Woodmont
|Nashville
|37205
|12/28
|Surati Kirti Vikash
|Patel Praveen
|$1,000,000
|1002 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|12/3
|Summer Of George LLC
|DC Nashville Real Estate II LLC
|$999,000
|4640 Chalmers
|Nashville
|37215
|12/8
|Cs Holdings 2 LLC
|Denney Jeanine Jolly
|$990,000
|4503 Wayland
|Nashville
|37215
|12/21
|Health Inv LS LLC
|Pratt James
|$987,500
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|12/13
|Harper James
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$987,000
|1720 14th
|Nashville
|37212
|12/15
|1720 Fourteenth Holdings LLC
|Up Parthip GP
|$985,000
|1022 Wedgewood
|Nashville
|37203
|12/13
|1022 Wedgewood LLC
|Rc Wedgewood LLC
|$980,000
|818 Brentview
|Nashville
|37220
|12/21
|White Pines Building Group LLC
|Simpson Christine Jarratt
|$979,700
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|12/22
|Todd J Vasos Revocable Trust Agreement
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$977,000
|569 Little Channing
|Nashville
|37212
|12/8
|Owls Eggs LLC
|Linden Row Residential LLC
|$975,000
|1006 Southside
|Nashville
|37203
|12/16
|Wagner Kevin
|McCrea Megan M
|$975,000
|1116 Battery
|Nashville
|37220
|12/13
|Bacon Winston Jacob
|Amden Jose
|$975,000
|1705 Eastland
|Nashville
|37206
|12/2
|Byrd Judith
|Denney Joshua
|$975,000
|2823 Sugar Tree
|Nashville
|37215
|12/22
|McClain Inv LLC
|Crockett Anne Kirkpatrick
|$975,000
|1320 Hildreth
|Nashville
|37215
|12/2
|Green Daniel R
|Nadeau Jamie Wiser Trustee
|$975,000
|1108 Gartland
|Nashville
|37206
|12/14
|Young Albert
|Wisniewski Kevin J
|$970,000
|1037 Southside
|Nashville
|37203
|12/7
|Ma Wei; Yang Sheng
|Dc Nashville Real Estate II LLC
|$965,000
|1500 Woodmont
|Nashville
|37215
|12/3
|Feste Juliene
|Shelton Joe P
|$960,000
|700 1st
|Nashville
|37201
|12/13
|Parker Real Estate LLC
|Oii Property LP
|$959,900
|531 Hillwood
|Nashville
|37205
|12/7
|Mark T Brown Const Inc
|Pope Cynthia Hailey; Stone Bryan W; Stone Cynthia Hailey
|$950,000
|1241 Jefferson Davis
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/17
|Hagg Brenda Leigh
|Berlind Laura
|$950,000
|2001 Convent
|Nashville
|37212
|12/13
|Chari Anirudh
|Vanderbilt Property LLC
|$950,000
|1212 Laurel
|Nashville
|37203
|12/21
|Lynch Timothy Steven Trustee
|Edwards Margaret E
|$950,000
|914 Acklen
|Nashville
|37203
|12/6
|Catallo Christopher M; Catallo Pamela
|Ozburn Daniel; Ozburn Daniel B; Ozburn Genia; Ozburn Genia H
|$945,000
|155 Long Hollow
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|12/8
|Steven McBee Trust
|Goad Bobby J; Goad Diane H
|$938,000
|844 Forest Hills
|Nashville
|37220
|12/20
|Tyron Robert G III
|Haramija Mark
|$935,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|12/2
|Bienstock Sergio; Lanzkowsky Shelley
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$932,000
|1212 Laurel
|Nashville
|37203
|12/7
|Leone Michael
|Revelette Mason R
|$927,000
|954 Evans
|Nashville
|37204
|12/23
|Mjh Vnetures LLC
|Benefield Ryan
|$925,000
|711 14th
|Nashville
|37206
|12/2
|Santos Heather Marie
|Bluezone Ltd
|$921,000
|309 Church
|Nashville
|37201
|12/10
|Hwang Nan Sook Trustee
|Fehr Clint G
|$920,000
|4209 Morriswood
|Nashville
|37204
|12/9
|Pael Minal; Patel Roshan
|Fairrow Veran Antonita
|$905,000
|415 15th
|Nashville
|37206
|12/14
|Lemense Megan Moore
|Mudd Elyssa R
|$900,000
|515 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|12/1
|TJJ Prop I LLC
|Stokes Edward D
|$900,000
|2910 Felicia
|Nashville
|37209
|12/7
|2910 Felicia Ave #3 LLC
|Zvezda 2 LLC
|$900,000
|5570 New Hope
|Hermitage
|37076
|12/15
|Silver Oak LLC
|Andersen Margartia V
|$900,000
|6308 Banbury
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/10
|Cochran Adam R
|Lofrumento Michael Victor Trustee
|$900,000
|119 Brighton Close
|Nashville
|37205
|12/13
|Harrison George Patrick
|Woodlief Philip
|$900,000
|1004 Montrose
|Nashville
|37204
|12/14
|McCue Stephanie Marie
|Koontz Jeffrey A
|$900,000