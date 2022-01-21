Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 21, 2022

Top Davidson County residential sales for December 2021

Updated 3:25PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Top residential real estate sales, December 2021, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
5879 Fredricksburg Nashville 37215 12/15 Ottinger Talbott Trustee Fredericksburg Holdings LLC $5,250,000
715 Lynnwood Nashville 37205 12/3 Settle Deborah Pierce; Settle Mark Frederick Blue Sky Prop LLC $4,300,000
28 Northumberland Nashville 37215 12/23 Jd Ventures LLC JPS Prop Revocable Trust $3,715,000
1222 Old Hickory Brentwood 37027 12/1 Dahl David A; Dahl Johnna E Hobbs Charles; Hobbs Ellen $3,500,000
6244 Vosswood Nashville 37205 12/6 Mullen Tiffany E Landon Dev Group LLC $3,499,900
6505 Jocelyn Hollow Nashville 37205 12/2 Cheffers Christine M Elb Prop LLC $3,250,000
1611 Tyne Nashville 37215 12/30 Neal James Trustee Edwards Brandon Timothy $3,150,000
866 Glendale Nashville 37204 12/8 Higney Elizabeth A; Ward Andrew Black Christopher J; Black Ellen A $3,060,000
4005 Franklin Nashville 37204 12/23 Cahill Matthew J Lowry L Randolph III $3,000,000
1311 2nd Nashville 37208 12/16 1311 Second Ave Holdings LLC Baskin Stefan $3,000,000
110 Lynnwood Nashville 37205 12/3 Hafer Neil Cooper Brian L $2,945,000
3423 Hampton Nashville 37215 12/3 Hysmith Laura Cole Quinn Catherine V $2,900,000
5806 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 12/1 Cheston Holdings LLC Hull Robert E Trustee; Jean F Maddox Living Trust $2,760,000
918 Lawrence Nashville 37204 12/16 Salzman Robert Trustee Gunnison Inv LLC $2,695,000
900 20th Nashville 37212 12/1 Clemons Max Richard Duane Ward Revocable Trust $2,625,025
1616 West End Nashville 37203 12/2 Aldean Broadwest LLC 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $2,505,000
309 Belle Meade Nashville 37205 12/17 Bovender Sara M Berrett Dalena $2,500,000
4309 Sneed Nashville 37215 12/1 Bethel Kristina Sikes; Bethel Robert Thomas III Fox Brian; Fox Megan M $2,200,000
1239 Carl Seyfert Memorial Brentwood 37027 12/22 Jones Jacob W Page Robert R III $2,100,000
1015 Stonewall Nashville 37220 12/10 Kalb Zachary R Neal Gregory E $2,089,500
3827 Richland Nashville 37205 12/17 Campbell Katherine Robinson Bailey Peyton IV $2,000,000
103 Wyn Oak Nashville 37205 12/3 McDermott Kevin Martins Susana $2,000,000
24 Northumberland Nashville 37215 12/28 Gluck Jonathan Day Suzanne Bercut Trustee $2,000,000
3629 General Bate Nashville 37204 12/9 Champion John Christopher Basile Kent T $1,950,000
4504 Harpeth Hills Nashville 37215 12/2 Pritts Chad Douglas Martineau Robert J $1,895,000
1208 Nichol Nashville 37205 12/8 Mackin Martin John Zukierski Dana A $1,850,000
921 Robertson Academy Nashville 37220 12/10 Graham Lewis Baird Baird Graham Co LLC $1,831,100
305 Davidson Nashville 37205 12/9 Neal Michael Shane Edwards William M Jr $1,800,000
1701 18th Nashville 37212 12/13 Edwards Allison Jo Crownover Derek C $1,800,000
2715 Wortham Nashville 37215 12/2 Litwack Zachary Paul Andrews Wildwood LLC $1,687,500
5925 Long Meadow Nashville 37205 12/13 Pettit Brett Labadie Robert F $1,675,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 12/13 Reichstein David 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,660,000
1719 Glen Echo Nashville 37215 12/14 Lovelace Donald Gene Jr Patel Parag R $1,651,000
23 Fern Nashville 37207 12/23 23 Fern Ave Property LLC King Tyler $1,649,999
1634 Observatory Nashville 37215 12/23 Steven Erick Swain Revocable Trust Laporte Revocable Trust $1,600,000
1735 Hillmont Nashville 37215 12/22 Bachman Robert W Dwyer Jamie P Jr $1,587,500
1616 West End Nashville 37203 12/30 Schoenhouse Gary 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,563,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 12/15 Kubly Nichole M 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,558,000
4404 Farriswood Nashville 37204 12/7 Traughber Charles A White Pines Building Group LLC $1,555,000
1803 Kimbark Nashville 37215 12/7 Glisk Jennifer M; Glisk Ronald G Miller Ashley N $1,550,000
2803 Blair Nashville 37212 12/28 Alley Madison 2803 Blair Blvd LLC $1,525,000
601 Baxter Nashville 37220 12/2 Colalillo Tara M Lenox Anne E $1,499,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 12/6 Peterson Jay; Peterson Myra 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,488,000
2308 10th Nashville 37204 12/20 Asmo Randall J Martin Nathan L $1,465,000
3704 Sycamore Nashville 37215 12/22 Barrick Suzanne V3 Concert Finance LLC $1,450,000
1009 Villa Nashville 37212 12/9 Lakin Karen Watkins Jaclyn; Zaragoza-Watkins Matthew $1,450,000
1622 Stokes Nashville 37215 12/7 Holmes Benjamin Diedrich Sloop Amy $1,450,000
778 Elysian Fields Nashville 37204 12/13 Sloop Amy W Dawkins Jason $1,425,000
4207A Hood Nashville 37215 12/8 Rosicki Michael J Gregg Homebuilding Co LLC $1,425,000
4207B Hood Nashville 37215 12/17 Johnson Michael Dale Gregg Homebuilding Co LLC $1,421,900
6324 Valley Nashville 37205 12/28 Province Builders LLC Smith Cindy; Smith Robert $1,400,000
1735 Glen Echo Nashville 37215 12/2 Eloy De La O Trustee Pendleton Square Trust Co LLC Suc Trustee $1,375,000
2023 Galbraith Nashville 37215 12/13 Starnes Jamie Kever Lindsey B Kever Trust 2013 $1,375,000
1753 Old Hickory Brentwood 37027 12/7 McCutcheon Ryan Ben-Ami Gil $1,340,000
1113B Argyle Nashville 37203 12/9 Mayer Gary Felix; Mayer Sue Robin; Mayer Zachary Maxwell Wu Yanhong; Xue Xiahua $1,335,000
1113A Argyle Nashville 37203 12/16 Mayer Zachary Maxwell Xue Xiahua $1,335,000
1005 Alice Nashville 37218 12/16 Living Trust Of Lorraine Susan Carver Suburban Cowboys LLC $1,300,000
5898 Cane Ridge Antioch 37013 12/9 Yocum Monte Shane Torres Nelson A $1,300,000
1051 Archer Nashville 37203 12/20 1051 Archer LLC Gfr LLC $1,295,000
407 Meade Nashville 37205 12/7 407 West Meade Drive LLC Top Of The Hill Enterprises LLC $1,295,000
7156 Highway 100 Nashville 37221 12/17 Friends of the Warner Parks Inc Miller Pamela Trustee $1,294,000
4104 Media Nashville 37209 12/1 Fulk Aaron Frank; Fulk Kelly Brg LLC $1,269,000
109 Savoy Nashville 37205 12/10 Brinton Traci Tirrill Bryant Trustee $1,265,000
438 Lynnwood Nashville 37205 12/1 4501 Alcott LLC Micol Jane P $1,261,000
1264 Martin Nashville 37203 12/7 1264 Martin Street Part LLC Bardstown 131 LLC $1,260,000
1111 Ozark Nashville 37206 12/29 Hart Nathan Aerial Infill LLC $1,254,379
20 Rutledge Nashville 37210 12/28 Desrosiers Aimee Paulette; Desrosiers Jeremy Paul Nicholas Rutledge Dev LLC $1,200,000
2800 Delaware Nashville 37209 12/10 Solberg John Robinson 2800 Delaware LLC $1,200,000
3217 Alpine Park Nashville 37218 12/29 Kings Hill Stonehorse Real Estate Holdings LLC $1,200,000
402 16th Nashville 37206 12/2 Maier David L 508 Investors LLC $1,190,000
700 12th Nashville 37203 12/21 Haughey Michael NASG Realty LLC $1,176,000
900 20th Nashville 37212 12/20 Motal Paul D Trustee Kimbro Harlon J Jr $1,175,000
2321 Valley Brook Nashville 37215 12/22 Stone Oak Builders LLC Williams Linda June Sheffield Trustee $1,175,000
1211 Forrest Nashville 37206 12/15 Harris William Patrick Petersen Ryan $1,155,000
1925 Kimbark Nashville 37215 12/23 Jordan Zachary L Jackson Mattew Joseph $1,150,000
1302 Clayton Nashville 37212 12/9 Howe Goergia Mae Warrix Chadwick $1,150,000
225 Robin Hill Nashville 37205 12/29 Build Nashivlle Db2 LLC Robin Hill Estates LLC $1,150,000
4705 Elkins Nashville 37209 12/13 Jacobs James E Trustee Tronzo Kelly M Trustee $1,150,000
804 Montrose Nashville 37204 12/20 Linkous Matthew Adams Piper Mark $1,150,000
5313 Cherry Blossom Nashville 37215 12/13 Rbp LLC Chandler Michael Elden Jr $1,150,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 12/30 Hoogesteger Daniel 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,134,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 12/13 Calano Brandon 1600 West End Ave Part $1,119,000
3410 Hopkins Nashville 37215 12/28 Paty Const LLC Sterritt Rollin Rhea $1,100,000
1921 Warfield Nashville 37215 12/2 Crosthwaite Keith Ward Andrew $1,100,000
2809 Delaware Nashville 37209 12/30 Loop Taylor Up Parthip GP $1,100,000
950 Evans Nashville 37204 12/15 Ashwood Matthew P Miller Dustin B $1,100,000
802 Dewees Nashville 37204 12/1 Burrell Michael Jr; Burrell Sonya Ke Holdings LLC $1,100,000
1422 Clifton Nashville 37215 12/1 Johnson Latanya; Johnson Mark DJK LLC $1,100,000
4706 Elkins Nashville 37209 12/2 Happyour LLC Jackson Angela Dawn $1,100,000
1027 Southside Nashville 37203 12/28 Lumsden Brian A Harris Richard $1,100,000
700 1st Nashville 37201 12/2 Patel Sarina Oii Property LP $1,099,900
923 Downey Nashville 37205 12/1 Francy Taylor E; Plump Jonathan R Improve Nashville LLC $1,095,000
1018B Downey Nashville 37205 12/22 Baljevic Muhamed Improve Nashville LLC $1,087,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 12/2 Arnet Alexander N 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,072,000
700 1st Nashville 37201 12/7 Hall Christina Trustee Oii Property LP $1,069,900
700 1st Nashville 37201 12/23 Mabury Paul B Oii Property LP $1,069,000
1312 Grandview Nashville 37215 12/20 Branstetter Hunter Coleman Shah Hamid $1,060,000
5424 Heather Brentwood 37027 12/16 Dunlap Linda Loo Brown Linda Hulan $1,055,000
1709 Bonner Nashville 37215 12/30 Meaney Martin B Craig Caprice $1,050,000
2000 Overhill Nashville 37215 12/29 JPS Prop Revocable Trust Batson Bennie B $1,050,000
1507 Woodland Nashville 37206 12/1 Brock Morgan Lee Anne Loftin Jacobson Sarah $1,050,000
704 Summerly Nashville 37209 12/29 Winston Christopher Brannan Brandon $1,050,000
307 Woodmont Nashville 37205 12/2 Acra Sari A Link Sonya $1,050,000
1604 Observatory Nashville 37215 12/15 Weelden Jenna Van Green Thomas Bagley Jr $1,034,561
2104 Grantland Nashville 37204 12/1 Hill Emily Farrar; Hill Mark Allen Inman Elizabeth S; Inman John M $1,025,000
415 Church Nashville 37219 12/10 Shirif Tarik M Rolen J Frazer Jr $1,020,000
2005 Earlington Nashville 37215 12/17 Rbp LLC Graham Thomas Brent $1,010,000
4005 Aberdeen Nashville 37205 12/16 Levy Robert A Pinson Karen C $1,010,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 12/21 Grande Anthony Louis 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,002,000
6201 Bresslyn Nashville 37205 12/7 Top of the Hill Enterprises LLC Rudin Daniel E $1,000,000
3000 Poston Nashville 37203 12/6 Ch Ventures LLC Hyde Wendy; Jones Benjamin; Jones Wendy Ann $1,000,000
4005A Woodmont Nashville 37205 12/28 Surati Kirti Vikash Patel Praveen $1,000,000
1002 12th Nashville 37203 12/3 Summer Of George LLC DC Nashville Real Estate II LLC $999,000
4640 Chalmers Nashville 37215 12/8 Cs Holdings 2 LLC Denney Jeanine Jolly $990,000
4503 Wayland Nashville 37215 12/21 Health Inv LS LLC Pratt James $987,500
1616 West End Nashville 37203 12/13 Harper James 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $987,000
1720 14th Nashville 37212 12/15 1720 Fourteenth Holdings LLC Up Parthip GP $985,000
1022 Wedgewood Nashville 37203 12/13 1022 Wedgewood LLC Rc Wedgewood LLC $980,000
818 Brentview Nashville 37220 12/21 White Pines Building Group LLC Simpson Christine Jarratt $979,700
1616 West End Nashville 37203 12/22 Todd J Vasos Revocable Trust Agreement 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $977,000
569 Little Channing Nashville 37212 12/8 Owls Eggs LLC Linden Row Residential LLC $975,000
1006 Southside Nashville 37203 12/16 Wagner Kevin McCrea Megan M $975,000
1116 Battery Nashville 37220 12/13 Bacon Winston Jacob Amden Jose $975,000
1705 Eastland Nashville 37206 12/2 Byrd Judith Denney Joshua $975,000
2823 Sugar Tree Nashville 37215 12/22 McClain Inv LLC Crockett Anne Kirkpatrick $975,000
1320 Hildreth Nashville 37215 12/2 Green Daniel R Nadeau Jamie Wiser Trustee $975,000
1108 Gartland Nashville 37206 12/14 Young Albert Wisniewski Kevin J $970,000
1037 Southside Nashville 37203 12/7 Ma Wei; Yang Sheng Dc Nashville Real Estate II LLC $965,000
1500 Woodmont Nashville 37215 12/3 Feste Juliene Shelton Joe P $960,000
700 1st Nashville 37201 12/13 Parker Real Estate LLC Oii Property LP $959,900
531 Hillwood Nashville 37205 12/7 Mark T Brown Const Inc Pope Cynthia Hailey; Stone Bryan W; Stone Cynthia Hailey $950,000
1241 Jefferson Davis Brentwood 37027 12/17 Hagg Brenda Leigh Berlind Laura $950,000
2001 Convent Nashville 37212 12/13 Chari Anirudh Vanderbilt Property LLC $950,000
1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 12/21 Lynch Timothy Steven Trustee Edwards Margaret E $950,000
914 Acklen Nashville 37203 12/6 Catallo Christopher M; Catallo Pamela Ozburn Daniel; Ozburn Daniel B; Ozburn Genia; Ozburn Genia H $945,000
155 Long Hollow Goodlttsvll 37072 12/8 Steven McBee Trust Goad Bobby J; Goad Diane H $938,000
844 Forest Hills Nashville 37220 12/20 Tyron Robert G III Haramija Mark $935,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 12/2 Bienstock Sergio; Lanzkowsky Shelley 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $932,000
1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 12/7 Leone Michael Revelette Mason R $927,000
954 Evans Nashville 37204 12/23 Mjh Vnetures LLC Benefield Ryan $925,000
711 14th Nashville 37206 12/2 Santos Heather Marie Bluezone Ltd $921,000
309 Church Nashville 37201 12/10 Hwang Nan Sook Trustee Fehr Clint G $920,000
4209 Morriswood Nashville 37204 12/9 Pael Minal; Patel Roshan Fairrow Veran Antonita $905,000
415 15th Nashville 37206 12/14 Lemense Megan Moore Mudd Elyssa R $900,000
515 Church Nashville 37219 12/1 TJJ Prop I LLC Stokes Edward D $900,000
2910 Felicia Nashville 37209 12/7 2910 Felicia Ave #3 LLC Zvezda 2 LLC $900,000
5570 New Hope Hermitage 37076 12/15 Silver Oak LLC Andersen Margartia V $900,000
6308 Banbury Brentwood 37027 12/10 Cochran Adam R Lofrumento Michael Victor Trustee $900,000
119 Brighton Close Nashville 37205 12/13 Harrison George Patrick Woodlief Philip $900,000
1004 Montrose Nashville 37204 12/14 McCue Stephanie Marie Koontz Jeffrey A $900,000

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0