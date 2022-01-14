Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 14, 2022

JD, Shopify to help US merchants sell in China

Updated 6:58AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

BEIJING (AP) — JD.com Inc., China's biggest online retailer, and Canadian e-commerce service Shopify announced a strategic cooperation Tuesday to give independent U.S. merchants access to JD.com's 550 million customers.

The companies said the tie-up would allow U.S. brands to start selling in China in three to four weeks compared with up to a year typically required to launch cross-border sales.

The service will take advantage of JD's network of 1,300 warehouse and 200,000 delivery personnel in China, the companies said. They said it will provide translation and other support.

JD.com reported sales rose 33% over a year earlier to 218.7 billion yuan ($34.4 billion) in its latest quarter.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0