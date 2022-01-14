Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 14, 2022

Governor Lee picks Campbell as criminal appeals judge

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has picked a Shelby County judge for an opening on the state Court of Criminal Appeals.

The Republican announced the selection of Judge John W. Campbell Sr. on Wednesday.

Campbell is a criminal court judge for the 30th Judicial District, which covers Shelby County and Memphis. He previously was an assistant district attorney for 27 years.

Campbell will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Alan Glenn.

"John's extensive background in criminal cases both as an attorney and judge have prepared him to serve Tennesseans on the Court of Criminal Appeals," the governor said in a statement. "I appreciate his expertise and am grateful for his willingness to serve."

The selection is subject to confirmation by state lawmakers. The 12-member court sits monthly in panels of three in Jackson, Knoxville, Nashville and other places as necessary. Court of Criminal Appeals judges face a "yes-no" retention election every eight years.

