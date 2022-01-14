Hotchkiss among 4 new McGlinchey members

VOL. 46 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 14, 2022

McGlinchey Stafford has named three new members, including Lynette Hotchkiss in its Nashville office.

Hotchkiss, who specializes in consumer financial services compliance, joined McGlinchey in 2020 and has previous experience as general counsel and other in-house roles at banks, and as a senior regulator within the federal government.

She advises financial institutions on legal and regulatory matters related to consumer financial protection, corporate governance, risk management, and other bank safety and soundness issues.

Hotchkiss earned her J.D. from Willamette University College of Law and a is a graduate of Pacific Union College.

Holley tapped to chair Bass practice group

Bass, Berry & Sims has appointed Nashville-based member Michael J. Holley as chair of the firm’s corporate and securities practice group. Holley succeeds Kevin H. Douglas, who will remain active in the practice group of more than 100 attorneys in Memphis, Nashville and Washington, D.C.

The group counsels public and private companies of all sizes across industry sectors on a wide range of corporate matters, including mergers, acquisitions and dispositions; capital markets transactions; executive compensation issues; corporate governance; and shareholder activism. It has earned national recognition for its work, and in 2021 was named Law Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor.

Holley focuses his practice on representing private equity firms, strategic investors and their portfolio companies in the structuring and execution of leveraged buyouts, joint ventures, private offerings, recapitalizations and mergers and acquisitions.

Holley earned an LL.M. from New York University, a law degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law and a B.A. from the University of Mississippi.

Ivey is named president of NCVC

Deana Ivey has been elevated to the role of president of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp as the organization restructures its top leadership.

Butch Spyridon retains the title of CEO. Ivey, who has been with the organization since 1997, previously served as executive vice president and chief marketing officer, while Spyridon held the dual title of president and CEO.

“As the organization has grown and Nashville’s profile as a global destination has risen, we saw a need to expand our top leadership,” said Kevin Lavender, chairman of the board of directors for the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.

Spyridon and Ivey have overseen Nashville’s tourism marketing and sales efforts as the city has seen dramatic growth. Nashville had 16.1 million visitors and $7.5 billion in direct visitor spending in 2019.

The duo played key roles leading Nashville in branding itself around the world as Music City, and together created and produced successful large annual concert events to market the city, including Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th and New Year’s Eve in Nashville.

Before her work in Nashville, Ivey was the executive director of the Gatlinburg Chamber of Commerce, having served the tourism industry for 10 years in both Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

She is a graduate of Western Kentucky University and has completed master’s work at the University of Tennessee.

Hankook Tire announces executive promotions

Curtis Brison has been named president of Hankook Tire North America (formerly Hankook Tire America). He succeeds Sooil Lee, who remains CEO of Hankook Tire & Technology.

Additionally, Robert Williams has been promoted to senior vice president of Truck, Bus and Radial sales and Jong Jin (JJ) Park has been promoted to vice president of marketing.

Brison will lead four departments and direct teams, including the Tennessee Plant. He also will continue to oversee the U.S. Passenger Car and Light Truck department, where he has served as vice president since joining Hankook in 2020.

Williams oversees all TBR tire sales at Hankook, including replacement and OE sales, and will continue to lead the TBR sales team and regional offices as senior vice president. He joined Hankook as senior director of TBR sales in 2019, bringing with him more than three decades of tire industry experience.

Park will oversee five teams as vice president of marketing: Marketing strategy team, TBR marketing team, technical service team, America Regional Distribution Centers (RDC), operation team, and Canada sales subsidiary. He has served as the marketing director and U.S. sales innovation director for Hankook Tire America and will continue to serve as marketing director in his new role.

Park joined Hankook Tire in 2005 and has experience across the American and United Kingdom regions. Bartek Choi, who has been working for Hankook in Nashville for two years, will assume Park’s former role as U.S. sales innovation director.

Comcast elevates Walker to regional PR director

Comcast has named Sara Jo Walker senior director of public relations for Comcast’s South Region, which operates throughout South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana.

Based in Nashville, Walker has been at Comcast since 2011.

With more than 14 years of industry experience in both the public and private sector, she has supported a wide range of functions including media relations, legislative affairs, community outreach, communications and social media.

Walker previously was director of communications for the Tennessee Department of Revenue and a liaison to the Tennessee Film Commission.

She is a graduate of the mass communications department at Middle Tennessee State University.

MP&F names Brantley managing partner

MP&F Strategic Communications has named Jennifer Brantley managing partner of the firm.

Brantley, 53, joined the firm in 1992 and became a partner in 2017. She succeeds Alice Chapman, who died unexpectedly in November.

The firm previously announced its next generation of leaders, including partners Chapman, Brantley and Mary Elizabeth Davis, as part of a long-term succession strategy. David Fox, one of the original partners, previously served in the managing partner role and remains active in the firm.

The firm’s other partners are Katy Varney, who joined MP&F as a partner in 1993, and Keith Miles, who came on board in 1995 and was named a partner in 1998.

McNeely Brockman adds account assistant

McNeely Brockman Public Relations, a Nashville-based communications firm, has hired Olivia Blumb as an account assistant.

Blumb is a December 2021 graduate of Belmont University, where she earned a degree in public relations. During her time at Belmont, Blumb served as president of the school’s Public Relations Student Society of America chapter.

Father Ryan’s McIntyre accepts Florida post

Father Ryan High School President Jim McIntyre will step down at the end of the academic year to become the new president of Lake Highland Preparatory School in Orlando.

Bill Stejskal, chairman of the Father Ryan board of trustees, said McIntyre will continue to lead Father Ryan through the completion of this school year before taking his new position at Lake Highland Prep, and that a process is underway to identify McIntyre’s successor.

McIntyre joined Father Ryan High School as principal in 2005 and was named the first president of the school in the fall of 2007. During his tenure, the school expanded its campus, increased its enrollment, raised more than $40 million and received regional and national recognition for its programs, its students and its distinctive events.

In June, McIntyre will complete 17 years as the head of school at Father Ryan, the longest serving head of school in its history.

McIntyre previously was principal at Cardinal Newman School in Columbia, South Carolina, 2000-2005.

Drab leading residential efforts at Four Seasons

The Congress Group Inc. and AECOM Capital have named Brian R. Drab as director of residences at the new Four Seasons Private Residences Nashville.

Drab will oversee full-service operations and property management of the 143 private residences in downtown Nashville, managing a staff focused on personalized service. The property features exclusive resident services including 24-hour concierge, personalized a la carte services and owner amenities, including the expansive Sky Garden, residents’ lounge and media room.

Four Seasons Private Residences Nashville are scheduled to open Q2 2022.

Drab relocated to Four Seasons Private Residences Nashville from Four Seasons Private Residences New York Downtown, an 82-story tower that features 157 private residences.

Before joining Four Seasons, he worked in the Ritz-Carlton organization, beginning as restaurant host and ultimately assuming a managerial role in New Orleans and senior-level roles at posts including Colorado, Hawaii, New York, California and Toronto.

He was born in London and raised in both Europe and the United States. He attended the School of Architecture at Tulane University.

Bone is dealer operator at Wilson County Motors

Mitchel Bone has been named the dealer operator of Wilson County Motors, elevating his role to primary partner of the family-owned dealership. W.P. Bone remains a partner, and Paine Bone moves to executive manager of Wilson County Motors.

Mitchel Bone remains in charge of all dealership activities and is general manager of Wilson County Chevrolet Buick GMC and executive manager and partner at Wilson County Hyundai.