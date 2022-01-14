VOL. 46 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 14, 2022

Rutherford Chamber 101 Orientation. An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. Friday, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

FRIDAY, JAN. 14

State Parks Job Interviews

Tennessee State Parks will conduct job interviews for the remodeled 117-room lodge at Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns. Available positions include restaurant manager, housekeeping supervisor, group sales manager, desk supervisor and associates, cooks, bartenders and others. Full and part-time work. Application and interview appointments. Walk-ins also are welcome. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Lodge At Montgomery Bell, 1000 Hotel Ave., Burns.

SATURDAY, JAN. 15

Craft a New Year Workshops

Tennessee State Museum and Tennessee Craft are offering opportunities to learn a new skill. Introduction to Jewelry Making with Nancie Roark, Jan. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Introduction to Printmaking with Ashley Seay, Jan. 22. Fee for each workshop is $110. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennessee State Museum, 1000 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., Nashville. Information

MLK Freedom Fest

MLK Freedom Fest, Bridgestone Arena. 8 p.m. Lineup includes Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Rod Wave, Latto and more. Tickets: $98 and up. Information

MONDAY, JAN. 17

Sumner County Unity Day March

Sumner County NAACP presents One Nation, a Unity Day march in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The march begins at Gallatin City Hall parking lot and ends at Rucker Stewart Middle School, 350 Hancock Street. Noon-2 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, JAN. 18

The Neutral Ground Documentary

NPT and MTSU’s Center for Historical Preservation are hosting a free virtual screening and panel discussion of the documentary “The Neutral Ground,” which tells the story of New Orleans’ fight over monuments and America’s troubled romance with the Lost Cause. 6 p.m. Registration required

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19

Chamber West: Understanding the New Multigenerational Workforce

For the first time in history, there are four generations in the workplace. With such a wide range of ages reflected in the workforce, managers must master the art of communication. Join guest speaker Janna Landry for a conversation on understanding the new multigenerational workforce. Hilton Nashville Green Hills, 3801 Cleghorn Ave., Nashville. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Free, but registration suggested. Information

Intro Nashville Program: Info Session

A virtual information session to explain the benefits and value of the Chamber’s Intro Nashville program. Intro Nashville, an initiative of the Nashville Chamber, provides participants with the tools that help unlock connections to the city. In this multiday, immersive program, Intro Nashville participants will establish new friendships, new ideas, new networks and new perspectives from a diverse group of people within our growing community. Register to learn more about this unique program. You will receive your Zoom login information in your registration confirmation email. 10-10:30 a.m. Information

Gallatin Young Professionals

Join Gallatin Young Professionals at various local eateries as they seek to grow their networks. This event takes place at a new spot every month on the third Wednesday. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Location to be determined. Information

Maury Alliance Young Professionals Mixer

Enjoy a drink while meeting and mixing with other Young Professionals. Taps Off Main. 5-6:30 p.m. Free. Information

THURSDAY, JAN. 20

Gallatin Industry Roundtable

Industry Roundtables meet once a month to promote community over competition, discuss what’s happening in their business sector and mingle with others from different industries to make valuable connections. Coffee will be provided, and a Chamber team member will be at each meeting to better help connect members to resources. Registration is required. The Gathering Place by Bit-O-Heaven, 450 W. Main Street. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Williamson, Inc. Third Thursday

Third Thursday brings Williamson County small business professionals the best of both worlds, guidance from industry leaders on trending topics and open networking. All attendees will have the opportunity to present their businesses to the audience before the 20-minute program. This event is free and open to the public. January topic: How does a small business evaluate who to promote, who to make remote and how to retain your team. Speaker, Reen L. Baskin of Baskin Strategies. SpringHill Suites by Marriott Franklin Cool Springs, 5011 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin. 3-4:30 p.m. Information