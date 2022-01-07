Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 7, 2022

Stocks end modestly lower after recouping most of early loss

The Associated Press

Updated 3:10PM
Stocks ended slightly lower on Wall Street Monday after recouping much of an early slide.

Technology stocks bounced back after leading the market lower in the morning. Losses for industrial companies and banks were partly offset by gains in health care companies.

The S&P 500 ended down 0.1%, erasing most of an earlier loss of just over 2%.

The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology companies, closed up less than 0.1%.

It was down 2.7% earlier. Bond yields continued to rise as investors anticipate moves by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. Energy prices fell.

