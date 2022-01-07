Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 7, 2022

Newly designed license plates to be released

Updated 7:23AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's Department of Revenue says drivers will receive newly designed license plates once they complete their annual motor vehicle registration renewals.

According to a news release on Thursday, Tennessee law states that license plates may be redesigned every eight years if the General Assembly allocates the funding. The latest plate will replace the current design that was first released in 2006.

New plates can be renewed in person, online, by mail or by kiosk. For those who want to mail in their renewal, there is a $5 fee. Motorists can visit www.tncountyclerk.com to renew online.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0