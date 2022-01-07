VOL. 46 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 7, 2022

More weakness in technology stocks leaves US indexes lower The Associated Press



More declines in big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower on Wall Street, driving the market further into the red on the first week of the year.

The S&P 500 wobbled between gains and losses for much of the day Thursday before closing down 0.1%. Weakness in big tech companies like Apple was the main culprit.

The Nasdaq also fell 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%.

Small-company stocks bucked the trend and closed higher.

Bond yields continued to rise a day after the Federal Reserve indicated it was ready to raise interest rates to fight off inflation.