VOL. 46 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 7, 2022
More weakness in technology stocks leaves US indexes lower
The Associated Press
Updated 3:26PM
More declines in big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower on Wall Street, driving the market further into the red on the first week of the year.
The S&P 500 wobbled between gains and losses for much of the day Thursday before closing down 0.1%. Weakness in big tech companies like Apple was the main culprit.
The Nasdaq also fell 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%.
Small-company stocks bucked the trend and closed higher.
Bond yields continued to rise a day after the Federal Reserve indicated it was ready to raise interest rates to fight off inflation.