Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 7, 2022

More weakness in technology stocks leaves US indexes lower

The Associated Press

Updated 3:26PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

More declines in big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower on Wall Street, driving the market further into the red on the first week of the year.

The S&P 500 wobbled between gains and losses for much of the day Thursday before closing down 0.1%. Weakness in big tech companies like Apple was the main culprit.

The Nasdaq also fell 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%.

Small-company stocks bucked the trend and closed higher.

Bond yields continued to rise a day after the Federal Reserve indicated it was ready to raise interest rates to fight off inflation.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0