Graceland commemorating 45th anniversary of Presley's death

VOL. 46 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 7, 2022

MEMPHIS (AP) — Elvis Presley's Graceland will be celebrating the 45th anniversary of the singer and actor's death with new museum exhibits, record giveaways, concerts and other special events at the tourist attraction centered around Presley's life and career in Memphis, Tennessee.

Each year, Graceland commemorates Presley's death with Elvis Week, which includes a candlelight vigil attended by fans from around the world. Presley died in Memphis on Aug. 16, 1977, at age 42.

This year, Graceland will be giving out 1,000 special Elvis 45 rpm records to visitors who tour on six select days. All records will feature a custom jacket.

Also planned are four new exhibits featuring Presley's guitars, his clothing, a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his Graceland home opening to the public, and a fan tribute.

Graceland is also celebrating Presley's birthday this week with a party, a sing-along to the film "Viva Las Vegas," and a cake cutting He was born on Jan. 8, 1935, in Tupelo, Mississippi.