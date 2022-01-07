Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 46 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 7, 2022

Top Davidson County commercial sales for 2021

Top commercial real estate sales, 2021, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
1515 Demonbreun Nashville 37203 6/24 Camden Music Row LLC Demonbreun Street Apt Investors LLC $157,943,500
7113 Charlotte Nashville 37209 9/17 Charlotte Pike Tn Partners LLC Crescent Nashville West LLC $155,000,000
0 Athens Nashville 37228 10/13 Williams Portfolio 23 LLC Athens Way Nashville LLC $119,915,000
623 Union Nashville 37219 7/6 CP Fresh Hotel LLC Nashville Hospitality LLC $117,534,220
1 Lifeway Nashville 37234 5/13 Lifeway Prop Owner II LLC; Lifeway Prop Owner LLC Lifeway Christian Resources Of The Southern Baptist Convention $95,000,000
100, 101 Ridgelake Nashville 37209 3/3 GC Bellevue LLC Ridgelake Prop Investor LLC $94,500,000
535 Main Nashville 37206 7/23 535 Main St Owner LLC 535 Main St Nashville Owner LLC $79,000,000
812 18th Nashville 37203 8/17 NP 18th & Chet LLC 18Th & Chet LLC $78,500,000
100, 101 Arbor Knoll Antioch 37013 8/6 Arbor Hills Apt Owner LLC Arbor Knoll GP $77,500,000
1800 Broadway, 1801 West End Nashville 37203 7/2 Nashville West End Owner LLC Agre Vpcv Palmer Plaza Owner LLC $76,500,000
70 Music Nashville 37203 8/12 Millennium Music LP Millennium Music Row 2 LLC $75,720,000
950 Brittany Park Antioch 37013 9/17 Pac Anson LLC Oxford Brentwood Apt LLC $75,254,000
281 Cumberland Nashville 37228 9/30 Williams Portfolio 21 LLC Duke Nashville Owner LLC $74,260,000
3150 Glencliff, 100 Antioch, 244 Twin Oaks Nashville 37211 11/15 Gep X South Oaks Owner LLC South Oaks Apt Owner LLC $73,600,000
727 Bell Antioch 37013 4/12 Gep X Bell Road LLC Passco Overlook Dst $73,400,000
0 11th Nashville 37203 1/11 Infinity Lofts Gulch 2 LLC Nic Velocity LLC $72,925,000
4001 Charlotte Nashville 37209 10/11 Velocis Station 40 Spe LLC Bes Station 40 Fund Xii LLC; Bes Station 40 Fund Xiii LLC $71,750,000
7000 Harris Hills Antioch 37013 9/17 Alt Inv Hillson LLC; Cc Bear Delaware LLC; Cc Easton LLC; Cc Waldorf LLC; Alt 2 Inv Hillson LLC; Cc Charles Town LLC; Cc Havre De Grace LLC Forest View Residences LLC $71,000,000
3864 Logistics Antioch 37013 2/3 PR Nashville Interchange Phase II LLC Ch Realty VII-Drg Nashville Interchange Center Phase II LLC $67,000,000
River Lots F&G Nashville 37207 11/1 River North Tn Prop Owner LLC 520 Cowan LP $60,000,000
109 16th Nashville 37203 8/6 1600 MCG Owner LLC 16th Ave & McGavock Po LP $57,900,000
0 Charlotte Nashville 37209 8/10 Nashville Apt 1 LLC Nic Nashville West LLC $57,570,000
5400 Centennial Nashville 37209 8/26 WMCI Nashville III LLC; WMCI Nashville III-B LLC Centennial West Partners $56,500,000
406 21st, 1008 19th, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2013 Grand Nashville 37203 7/20 Vanderbilt University General Board Of Discipleship Of The United Methodist Church; General Board Of Higher Education And Ministry Of The United Methodist Church $55,000,000
520, 1437 Cowan Nashville 37207 6/2 Oracle America Inc 520 Cowan LP $54,606,000
7228 Centennial Nashville 37209 10/28 7228 Centennial Blvd LLC Ford Motor Co $54,000,000
1211 Bell Antioch 37013 11/15 Gep Xi Collins Creek LLC Frbh Beechwood LLC $53,600,000
211 Commerce Nashville 37201 3/2 Velocis Lincoln Commerce Spe LLC Sun Life Assurance Co Of Canada $50,250,000
740, 750 Cowan Nashville 37207 6/2 Oracle America Inc Ci Partners LLC $48,982,000
121 Donelson Nashville 37214 8/13 WMCI Nashville II LLC Smla Donelson LLC $48,000,000
800 Cowan Nashville 37207 6/2 Oracle America Inc Ci-D Partners LLC $41,914,000
6003 Arbor Lake Hermitage 37076 2/10 Gc Highlands LLC Arbor Lake Prop Investor LLC $41,000,000
700 Cowan Nashville 37207 6/2 Oracle America Inc 700 Cowan Partners LLC $38,076,000
700, 706, 710, 714 Division Nashville 37203 12/20 Mtp - Paseo Phase III Land LLC Sev 8Th And Division LLC $38,000,000
2200 State Nashville 37203 11/3 Artemis Fuel Spe LLC; Cc Reisterstown LLC; Cherner Properties Artemis Spe LLC; Rapid Properties Artemis Spe LLC Spyglass - Nashville Edge Fsub LLC; Spyglass - Nashville Edge Msub LLC $37,960,000
1157 Bell Antioch 37013 11/15 Gep Xi Collins Creek LLC Nxrt Cedar Pointe LLC $37,650,000
1000 Hawkins Nashville 37203 12/13 MP Hawkins Nashville LLC Beaman Ventures Inc $36,898,680
2 Dell Nashville 37217 5/13 2 Dell Way LLC S&C Investors LLC $36,230,000
5800 Maudina Nashville 37209 12/14 Richland Hills Housing Partners LP Richland Hills Investors LLC $36,180,000
909 Division Nashville 37203 12/16 Camden Gulch LLC 909 Division LLC $36,000,000
111 Broadway Nashville 37201 5/14 CR Broadway LLC Tower 111 Broadway LLC $36,000,000
1816 Church Nashville 37203 6/25 1818 Church Street LLC; 1818 Church Street Tic 1 LLC; 1818 Church Street Tic 2 LLC 1818 LLC $35,500,000
148 2nd Nashville 37201 11/12 Little Big Properties LLC Tac 150 Second Avenue LLC $35,000,000
1200 49th Nashville 37209 9/22 SFR XII Nashville Owner 1 LP Ecg 49Tn LLC $34,130,983
500 2nd Nashville 37210 8/13 CRD 2nd Avenue Owner LLC Citadel Broadcasting Co; Cumulus Radio LLC $34,000,000
0 Harding Nashville 37217 11/12 1901 Murfreesboro Pike 1 LLC; 1901 Murfreesboro Pike LLC 1901 Murfreesboro Pike LP $34,000,000
200 Madison Madison 37115 4/22 Williams Portfolio 20 LLC Atlas Germantown LLC $33,600,000
112, 116 16th, 1525 Church, 1500, 1502, 1508, 1511, 1512, 1514, 1515, 1516, 1517, 1518, 1519, 1520, 1521, 1523 Hayes Nashville 37203 10/19 Reed District Landco Partners LLC Good Horse LLC $32,000,000
300 Blue Lake Antioch 37013 3/11 325 Blue Lake Circle LLC; 325 Blue Lake Circle Tic 2 LLC Timberlake Apt Assoc LP $31,050,000
7439 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 11/5 CR Nashville Partners LLC Creekwood I LLC $30,592,000
301 2nd, 651, 660 Joseph Joseph Nashville 37207 12/7 Meridian Land Owner LLC Riverchase Holdings LP $30,050,000
1441 Lebanon Nashville 37210 11/5 1441 Lebanon Pike 2 LLC; 1441 Lebanon Pike 3 LLC; 1441 Lebanon Pike LLC; 1441 Lebanon Pike 1 LLC 1441 Pike LP $28,600,000
6501 Harding Nashville 37205 11/4 Valley Ridge Partners LLC Valley Ridge LLC $28,100,000
223, 237, 239 4th, 218, 226, 230, 234, 238 5th, 411, 417 Union Nashville 37219 4/5 Newco Arc LLC Arcade Co Inc $28,000,000
130, 134, 138 12th, 1117 Church Nashville 37203 3/22 1111 Church Street Ground Owner LLC 1117 Church Street Prop Owner LLC $28,000,000
5720 Crossings Antioch 37013 8/10 Exeter 5720 Crossings LP Fds Crossings LLC $27,850,000
809 Main Nashville 37206 12/14 Lr Nash LLC Lyla Tov Hospitality Holdings LLC $27,750,000
101, 111 Airpark Center Nashville 37217 6/9 Exeter Airpark Center Building 2 LLC Airpark East Owner LLC $27,342,000
162 3rd Nashville 37201 10/21 Vortex Lfg LLC Tac 200 Broadway LLC $24,500,000
2200 Rosa L Parks Nashville 37228 10/6 Nashville Lakefront Campus Owner LLC United Methodist Publishing House $24,500,000
2215 Abbott Martin Nashville 37215 1/15 2215 Abbott Martin Road LLC Champion Green Hills LLC $23,750,000
50 Airways Nashville 37217 11/19 Columbia Tn Airways Industrial LLC 3D Nashville Dell Parkway LLC; Jes Nashville Dell Parkway II LLC; Nashville Dell Parkway II LLC; Nashville Dell Parkway Limited LLC $23,000,000
201 Palestine Madison 37115 11/29 Falcon View Exchange LLC; Falcon View LLC Falcon View Apt LLC $22,820,000
3940 Bell Hermitage 37076 8/2 Hermitage Acquisitions I LLC Alta Vista LP $22,500,000
66 Residential Goodlttsvll 37072 7/1 Residential Home Owner Nashville LLC Nash 2 Sf LLC $22,058,427
915 Division Nashville 37203 11/10 915 Division LLC Nashville Urban Partners 2005 LLC $22,000,000
378 Wales, 4646 Nolensville Nashville 37211 9/27 Highlands Equities LLC; Highlands Exchange LLC 4646 Nolensville Pike LLC $22,000,000
600 Cowan Nashville 37207 6/2 Oracle America Inc 600 Cowan LP $21,318,000
1600 Rosa L Parks Nashville 37208 4/28 Cherner Esc Germantown LLC Evergreen At Werthan LLC $21,250,000
2300 Elm Hill Nashville 37214 10/4 Kre Hip Res Nashville Airport Owner LLC Ihp Nashville Tn Owner LLC $21,137,000
Sulphur Dell Ballpark Nashville   6/28 Pr Germantown LLC Sulphur Dell Land LLC $20,000,000
707 Spence Nashville 37217 12/10 707 Spence Owner LLC 707 Spence Lane LLC $20,000,000
900, 902, 910, 912, 914, 916 8th, 901, 909, 911, 913, 915, 917, 919, 921, 923, 925 Bass Nashville 37203 6/2 900 Eighth LP Eighth & Division Inv GP $19,587,629
700 Airpark Commerce Nashville 37217 2/26 Dg Nashville Airport East Prop Owner LP Fedex Corporate Services Inc $19,500,000
5320 Centennial Nashville 37209 7/9 Southeast Venture LLC Nashville Bend LLC $19,100,000
210 30th Nashville 37203 11/8 30th Core LLC 191 Charter Place Investors LLC; Charter Logistics Center LLC $18,500,000
721 Madison Madison 37115 4/5 721 Madison Square LLC Madison Square Partners LP $18,000,000
5319 Mount View Antioch 37013 5/20 Hh Center LLC Gold Inv Usa Inc; Mishorim Usa Inc; Park One Usa Inc $18,000,000
3744 Annex Nashville 37209 3/12 Extra Space Properties Two LLC Ess Prisa II LLC $17,800,000
12605 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 5/13 Civf Vi-Tn2M01 & Tn2Wo1 LLC Old Hickory Industrial I LLC $17,600,000
701 7th Nashville 37203 12/20 Mtp - Paseo Phase III Land LLC Mtp Dev - 620 8Th Ave South LLC $17,593,486
1433 Cowan Nashville 37207 6/2 Oracle America Inc Imi Tennessee LLC $17,415,400
380 Harding Nashville 37211 10/11 Harding Place Multifamily Partners LLC 380 Harding LLC $17,280,000
7400, 7410 Cockrill Bend Nashville 37209 11/30 R S Doochin Properties LLC American Paper & Twine Co $17,000,000
4205 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 7/30 Hillsboro Hobbs Prop LLC Allen Co Inc $16,721,738
2 Vantage Nashville 37228 5/26 Ivy Building Qozb LLC Gpt Tpg Vantage Way LLC $16,500,000
810 Broadway Nashville 37203 10/29 Magnolia 810 Broadway Part LP Brp 810 Broadway LLC $16,500,000
415 27th Nashville 37209 11/12 Life Storage LP Charlotte Ave Storage LLC $16,151,250
Church & 11th Nashville 37203 5/14 125 11Th Ave Prop Owner LLC Harwell Coleman A II; Jonathan M Harwell Separate Share Trust; Reh Inv LLC; Family Trust $16,000,000
135 Brinkhaven Madison 37115 2/24 135 Brink Haven LLC Nashville Madison Partners LLC $16,000,000
644 Glastonbury Nashville 37217 6/21 Nhc Glastonbury Nonprofit LLC Bahora TN Comm Prop Trust $15,840,000
1616 Bell Nashville 37211 12/1 Am Lofts Spe LLC; Cherner Brentwood Lofts LLC; Esc Cherner Brentwood Lofts LLC; Esc Lofts Spe LLC 1616 Bell Road LLC $15,000,000
1901 Lebanon Nashville 37210 12/20 Velocity Dealership Acq LLC Kile Inv LLC $15,000,000
448 Humphreys Nashville 37203 9/2 Nashville Phase III Prop Holder LLC Daws Arthur Franklin III $15,000,000
825 3rd Nashville 37210 10/15 Ps Southeast One Inc Arep Natchez Sobro Storage LLC $14,800,000
801 12th Nashville 37203 3/3 Union Brick Re LLC Louise C Cline Trust Agreement $14,618,534
500 Cheyenne Madison 37115 4/8 Royce Old Hickory Estates LLC Boggs Kurlander Steele LLC $14,503,813
300 Oak Bluff Goodlttsvll 37072 2/5 Exeter 300 Oakbluff 2020 LLC Mid-South 300 Oakbluff Tn LLC $14,000,000
311 Trinity Nashville 37207 11/9 Sohana Apt LLC 311 W Trinity Investor LLC $14,000,000
647 Vernon Nashville 37209 9/22 Sfr Xii Nashville Owner 1 LP Crp/Ecg Charlotte Park LLC $13,920,344
1116, 1124 Polk Nashville 37210 10/1 Propco 1116 Polk LLC McDaver Prop $13,750,000
441, 447, 449, 451 Humphreys Nashville 37203 9/2 Nashville Phase III Prop Holder LLC Oklaholics LLC $13,258,533
601 Dupont Madison 37115 11/5 Dominion Dupont LLC Dupont Assoc Ltd $13,000,000
7441 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 11/5 Cr Nashville Partners LLC Creekwood II LLC $12,808,000
212, 226 1st, 801 Church, 51 Oldham Nashville 37213 9/16 Ab Pr Qozb IV Prop LLC Jay Z LLC $12,500,000
801 Church Nashville 37203 3/11 801 Church LLC Sp Church Project-Land LLC $12,000,000
2298 Rosa L Parks Nashville 37228 5/18 Metrocenter South Owner LLC Belmont University $11,980,000
825 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 4/30 Sai Daya Investment LLC Kahiman LLC; Linda F Reeder Clerk & Master; Nashville Hotels LLC; Patel Nanue; Patel Sanjabhai D; Prisha Investment LLC; Shiv Inv Group GP $11,800,000
5582 Mount View Antioch 37013 12/20 Sl Project Texas LP South Creek Properties $11,750,000
5 City Nashville 37209 10/11 Oc Nashville LP Nashcam LP $11,700,000
120, 200 Cumberland Nashville 37228 1/27 Crp/Wp Alta Metro Center Owner LLC 200 Cumberland Bend LLC $11,437,000
2947 Brick Church Nashville 37207 3/30 Gfp Cl Nashville 2947 LLC Kdn Inv LLC $11,200,000
3706, 3708 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 11/23 Bna Partners GP Green & Little LP $11,000,000
3411 Percy Priest Nashville 37214 12/1 Blue Gate Nashville Percy Owner LLC Ng Percy Priest LLC $10,850,000
2803 12th Nashville 37204 10/6 Titan Dev Co LLC Twentieth Century Real Estate Corp $10,600,000
550 Great Circle Nashville 37228 5/18 Metrocenter North Owner LLC Belmont University $10,520,000
7657 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 7/12 Rpt Realty LP Ddrtc Bellevue Place Sc LLC $10,430,000
7 City Nashville 37209 5/18 Broadstone Onecity LLC Nashcam LP $10,400,000
806 16th Nashville 37203 11/3 Rw/Gc Marathon Village Owner LLC 806 16Th Ave LLC $10,250,000
31 Residential Properties Madison 37115 7/1 Residential Home Owner Nashville LLC Nash 2 Sf LLC $10,229,049
3025 Charlotte Nashville 37209 11/1 3025 Charlotte Ave Ground Owner LLC Smith Gilbert N $10,000,000
2807 Grandview, 504, 508, 510, 512, 514, 518, 520 Thompson Nashville 37211 6/10 502 Thompson Lane LLC Furniture Warehouse & Showroom Inc $10,000,000
831 Glastonbury Nashville 37217 4/13 Urban Housing Solutions Inc Southwood Park Partners $10,000,000
1281 Freightliner Nashville 37210 12/17 Imi Real Estate LLC Pyles Concrete Inc $10,000,000
455 Swiss Nashville 37211 6/14 Nashville Leased Housing Assoc IV LLLP Swiss Ridge LP $9,800,000
1420 Cowan Nashville 37207 6/2 Oracle America Inc 1420 Cowan Partners LLC $9,690,000
613 Ewing Nashville 37203 9/2 Ink Ventures LLC Ink Building Venture Group LP $9,500,000
2700 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 8/23 Jones Estates Suburban Tn LLC Mobile Home Partners Of Tn LLC $9,250,000
3411 Percy Priest Nashville 37214 8/12 Ng Percy Priest LLC Boat Rack LLC $9,200,000
2608 Franklin Nashville 37204 6/4 Melrose California Investor LLC; Mtc Apt Mortgage LLC Melrose II S Tic LLC $9,004,387
4251 Century Farms Antioch 37013 6/17 Chickering Cf LLC Century Farms LLC $9,000,000
1130 Gallatin Madison 37115 11/10 1130 Gallatin Pike LLC 805 Realty Corp; Lebberes Realty Corp $8,850,000
1410, 1412 Dickerson Nashville 37207 6/25 Rethink Community Nashville Jv LLC Ttf Inv LLC $8,750,000
1425 Cowan Nashville 37207 6/2 Oracle America Inc Advanced Plating Inc; Advance Plating Inc $8,667,800
330 Wallace Nashville 37211 10/18 Nashville Wallace Mob LLC 330 Wallace Partners LLC $8,650,000
504 4th Nashville 37210 6/15 504 4th Ave South LLC Jmj Enterprises Inc; George Mary; Madappallil George; Thana Gesis $8,510,000
4005 Lebanon Franklin 37067 10/28 Sista And Sons LLC Watts Retail LLC $8,509,000
4108 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 12/7 Twentieth Century Real Estate Corp Payne Center LLC $8,500,000
2820, 2828 Dickerson Nashville 37207 11/22 Dickerson Pike Operating Co LLC Rudra Inv LLC $8,500,000
3818 Bedford Nashville 37215 7/22 Twain Gl Xix LLC Revpar Green Hlls LLC $8,422,000
3670 Central Hermitage 37076 6/25 Nashville Industrial Flex GP Kevco Properties LLC $8,350,000
515 Metroplex Nashville 37211 12/13 Nashville Airport Hotel LLC Vp1 Music City LLC $8,300,000
131 Express Nashville 37210 11/23 Ig Express LLC West Properties LP $8,250,000
1406 Brick Church Nashville 37207 2/22 Martin Realty Of Montgomery County LLC Sri Maple LLC $8,100,000
1010, 1020 16th Nashville 37212 10/7 Trio Music Row LLC Shearon David; Shearon David M $8,000,000
1702, 1717 Lebanon Nashville 37210 8/5 Tycap LLC Buttermilk Ridge LP $8,000,000
322 22nd Nashville 37203 10/14 Murphy Avenue GP 322 22Nd Avenue Assoc LLC $8,000,000
531 Donelson Nashville 37214 10/15 Hotelology LLC Cplg Prop LLC; Bre/Lq Prop LLC $8,000,000
3720, 3726, 3730, 3800 Clarksville Nashville 37218 7/6 Nashville Jv LLC 3720 Clarksville Pike LLC; Silber Menachem $7,850,000
2225, 2227 Bandywood Nashville 37215 11/10 H G Hill Realty Co LLC Bandywood Boys LLC $7,800,000
516 5th Nashville 37203 12/9 522 Fifth Venture LLC Equitable Enterprises Inc $7,767,750
3808 Cleghorn Nashville 37215 3/31 Village At Green Hills LLC Rc Battleship Partners $7,650,000
151 1st Nashville 37213 3/12 Hpt Ta Properties Trust Continental Inns Of America- 151 North 1St Street $7,600,000
1214 9th, 801 Monroe Nashville 37208 6/10 Monroe Nashville LP Church At 9th And Rosa Parks LLC $7,525,000
7601 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 9/15 Hadj LLC W G Bellevue GP $7,400,000
211 Deer Park Nashville 37205 6/24 Strausser Frank H Vanderbilt University $7,250,000
2337 Una Antioch Antioch 37013 5/21 Pc Antioch Pike GP Pebble Creek Apt LP; Pebble Creek Apt Ltd $7,200,000
611, 615 9th Nashville 37203 7/2 Abp 9th Ave Holdings LLC Binder Alvin Michael; Binder Mitchell A; Mitchell Binder Living Trust $7,100,000
560 Royal Nashville 37214 9/7 Buildfree Tn LLC Rachel Properties $7,050,000
1935 21st Nashville 37212 10/26 Park Center Inc Ecg 21St Avenue LP $7,000,000
200 Webster Madison 37115 8/6 Churchill Windlands East LLC Harvest Windlands - East Retirement Residence LLC $6,839,880
4388 Old Hickory Nashville 37218 3/4 4492 Part GP Bills Nadine L Graves; Buck Lena Ann Graves; Goehring Phyllis Madonna Graves; Graves Daniel Bruce; Graves Edward Neil; Graves Jerry Donald; Lovell Wanda Ruth Graves; McKinney Linda Kathryn Graves; Ward Barbara Elaine Graves; Carty Sharon Joyce-Graves $6,800,000
522, 526 5th Nashville 37203 3/12 522 Fifth Venture LLC 5th South Devs LLC $6,794,025
7 Music Nashville 37203 12/3 Reg Nash 7 Music Circle North Prop Owner LP Woodard Properties Tennessee III LLC $6,515,000
200 Northfork Goodlttsvll 37072 2/5 Exeter 200 Northfork 2020 LLC Mid-South 200 Northfork Tn LLC $6,500,000
1727 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 12/14 Wps Real Estate LLC Hall Donald Keith $6,500,000
322 22nd Nashville 37203 10/7 322 22nd Ave Assoc LLC Carter Antonia M; Carter Jeffrey B $6,500,000
625 Hamilton, 622, 624, 626, 632, 634 Moore Nashville 37203 7/16 625 Hamilton LP Hamilton & Moore LP $6,500,000
2325 Elliston Nashville 37203 7/1 Mvntn Owner LLC Anthony Rentals; Gene Horton Nash Trust $6,450,000
0 Bluff Brentwood 37027 8/18 Bbdb Inv LLC Lig Assets Prop LLC $6,333,794
0 William Turner Antioch 37013 6/28 Madison Century Farms Owner LLC Century Farms LLC $6,300,000
615 Old Hickory Nashville 37209 1/15 Seaside Fla LLC Sams Real Estate Business Trust $6,250,000
7508, 7534, 7550 Buffalo Nashville 37221 7/2 Hive Trust McGinn Cynthia; McGinn Kevin $6,200,000
1821, 1823, 1831 Gallatin Madison 37115 6/23 333 Choctaw I LLC; 333 Self Storage LLC; Wht Madison LLC Rivergate Warren LLC $6,094,000
1185 Freightliner Nashville 37210 12/3 1185 Freightliner Partners LLC Firstexpress Prop LLC $6,000,000
800 Broadway Nashville 37203 12/13 Schreiner Dev LLC Edmondson T Larry Sr $6,000,000
490, 520 Metroplex Nashville 37211 4/6 Op 490 Metroplex Prop LLC Hca Realty Inc $6,000,000
700, 710 Massman Nashville 37210 10/1 Pmudo Nashville LLC Pmd Branch Re LLC $5,900,000
211 12th Nashville 37203 8/4 FP Investors LLC 1212 Retail Investors LLC $5,850,000
1009 8th Nashville 37203 3/11 Parachute 1009 LP Legacy 8th Ave South LLC $5,766,000
0 Old Franklin Antioch 37013 3/10 Alta Old Franklin Owner LLC Crp/Ecg Old Franklin Mf LLC $5,750,000
801 Glastonbury Nashville 37217 1/26 Sai Shayna LLC Battlefield Properties LLC; Dvr LLC $5,555,551
1705, 1707 West End Nashville 37203 1/7 Blackbird Realty Ventures LLC JD Eatherly Revocable Living Trust $5,500,000
11 Music Nashville 37203 4/8 Charles Prop Part 11 Music Circle South LLC $5,500,000
701 8th Nashville 37203 12/15 NP Gulch LLC Kirkland Edwin Gilbert Trustee $5,500,000
920 Hawkins Nashville 37203 12/13 Mp Hawkins Nashville LLC Beaman Lee A $5,416,320
1021 Dr Martin L King Jr Nashville 37203 3/1 Eleven North Parcel LP W W Grainger Inc $5,361,000
307, 309 Cleveland, 901, 903 Meridian Nashville 37207 6/25 Invent Communities Inc 901 Meridian Bsd LLC $5,300,000
220, 222, 224 15th Nashville 37203 3/12 Shaar Forero Properties Inc Shiv Investment Group; Chancery Court Clerk For Putnam County Linda F Reeder; Patel Hiran; Patel Karen; Patel Nanu; Patel Nisha; Patel Sanjaybhai D $5,200,000
1010 4th Nashville 37219 11/8 311 Sawtooth LLC Scales Beverly Sue; Scales Beverly Sue; Scales Beverly Sue $5,200,000
1425, 1505 4th Nashville 37210 11/29 1425 4th Ave S LP Mad Dog Inv LLC $5,200,000
317, 319 21st, 320 22nd Nashville 37203 7/2 Murphy Avenue GP Saint Thomas West Hospital $5,125,000
809 Edgehill Nashville 37203 4/1 Reservoir Zone 3 LLC Park At Hillside LLC $5,123,596
5035 Harding Nashville 37211 12/7 Sl 5035 Harding Place LLC Harding Athletic Club Holdings GP $5,100,000
101 Factory Nashville 37210 12/10 Ecg Chesnut Hill LP 101 Factory Street LLC $5,100,000
1436 Cowan Nashville 37207 6/2 Oracle America Inc Meadows Mark Steven $5,054,000
240 5th Nashville 37219 10/22 Walton_240 N 5Th Avenue-Nashville LLC Dabit Abraham $5,000,000
301, 307, 311 15th, 302, 306, 308 McMillan Nashville 37203 10/1 Q & A Holdings GP Wilder Jack C $5,000,000
1838 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 7/30 Cooke Charles E Jackson Courtyard Part $5,000,000
1325 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 7/1 Mid South Prop Holdings LLC Lytle Gayron C $5,000,000
118 12th Nashville 37203 4/21 118 12th Avenue LLC Kbh One LLC $5,000,000
5410 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 4/5 Dry Fork Properties LLC Paradigm Prop Partners $5,000,000

