Top Davidson County commercial sales for 2021

|1515 Demonbreun
|Nashville
|37203
|6/24
|Camden Music Row LLC
|Demonbreun Street Apt Investors LLC
|$157,943,500
|7113 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|9/17
|Charlotte Pike Tn Partners LLC
|Crescent Nashville West LLC
|$155,000,000
|0 Athens
|Nashville
|37228
|10/13
|Williams Portfolio 23 LLC
|Athens Way Nashville LLC
|$119,915,000
|623 Union
|Nashville
|37219
|7/6
|CP Fresh Hotel LLC
|Nashville Hospitality LLC
|$117,534,220
|1 Lifeway
|Nashville
|37234
|5/13
|Lifeway Prop Owner II LLC; Lifeway Prop Owner LLC
|Lifeway Christian Resources Of The Southern Baptist Convention
|$95,000,000
|100, 101 Ridgelake
|Nashville
|37209
|3/3
|GC Bellevue LLC
|Ridgelake Prop Investor LLC
|$94,500,000
|535 Main
|Nashville
|37206
|7/23
|535 Main St Owner LLC
|535 Main St Nashville Owner LLC
|$79,000,000
|812 18th
|Nashville
|37203
|8/17
|NP 18th & Chet LLC
|18Th & Chet LLC
|$78,500,000
|100, 101 Arbor Knoll
|Antioch
|37013
|8/6
|Arbor Hills Apt Owner LLC
|Arbor Knoll GP
|$77,500,000
|1800 Broadway, 1801 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|7/2
|Nashville West End Owner LLC
|Agre Vpcv Palmer Plaza Owner LLC
|$76,500,000
|70 Music
|Nashville
|37203
|8/12
|Millennium Music LP
|Millennium Music Row 2 LLC
|$75,720,000
|950 Brittany Park
|Antioch
|37013
|9/17
|Pac Anson LLC
|Oxford Brentwood Apt LLC
|$75,254,000
|281 Cumberland
|Nashville
|37228
|9/30
|Williams Portfolio 21 LLC
|Duke Nashville Owner LLC
|$74,260,000
|3150 Glencliff, 100 Antioch, 244 Twin Oaks
|Nashville
|37211
|11/15
|Gep X South Oaks Owner LLC
|South Oaks Apt Owner LLC
|$73,600,000
|727 Bell
|Antioch
|37013
|4/12
|Gep X Bell Road LLC
|Passco Overlook Dst
|$73,400,000
|0 11th
|Nashville
|37203
|1/11
|Infinity Lofts Gulch 2 LLC
|Nic Velocity LLC
|$72,925,000
|4001 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|10/11
|Velocis Station 40 Spe LLC
|Bes Station 40 Fund Xii LLC; Bes Station 40 Fund Xiii LLC
|$71,750,000
|7000 Harris Hills
|Antioch
|37013
|9/17
|Alt Inv Hillson LLC; Cc Bear Delaware LLC; Cc Easton LLC; Cc Waldorf LLC; Alt 2 Inv Hillson LLC; Cc Charles Town LLC; Cc Havre De Grace LLC
|Forest View Residences LLC
|$71,000,000
|3864 Logistics
|Antioch
|37013
|2/3
|PR Nashville Interchange Phase II LLC
|Ch Realty VII-Drg Nashville Interchange Center Phase II LLC
|$67,000,000
|River Lots F&G
|Nashville
|37207
|11/1
|River North Tn Prop Owner LLC
|520 Cowan LP
|$60,000,000
|109 16th
|Nashville
|37203
|8/6
|1600 MCG Owner LLC
|16th Ave & McGavock Po LP
|$57,900,000
|0 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|8/10
|Nashville Apt 1 LLC
|Nic Nashville West LLC
|$57,570,000
|5400 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|8/26
|WMCI Nashville III LLC; WMCI Nashville III-B LLC
|Centennial West Partners
|$56,500,000
|406 21st, 1008 19th, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2013 Grand
|Nashville
|37203
|7/20
|Vanderbilt University
|General Board Of Discipleship Of The United Methodist Church; General Board Of Higher Education And Ministry Of The United Methodist Church
|$55,000,000
|520, 1437 Cowan
|Nashville
|37207
|6/2
|Oracle America Inc
|520 Cowan LP
|$54,606,000
|7228 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|10/28
|7228 Centennial Blvd LLC
|Ford Motor Co
|$54,000,000
|1211 Bell
|Antioch
|37013
|11/15
|Gep Xi Collins Creek LLC
|Frbh Beechwood LLC
|$53,600,000
|211 Commerce
|Nashville
|37201
|3/2
|Velocis Lincoln Commerce Spe LLC
|Sun Life Assurance Co Of Canada
|$50,250,000
|740, 750 Cowan
|Nashville
|37207
|6/2
|Oracle America Inc
|Ci Partners LLC
|$48,982,000
|121 Donelson
|Nashville
|37214
|8/13
|WMCI Nashville II LLC
|Smla Donelson LLC
|$48,000,000
|800 Cowan
|Nashville
|37207
|6/2
|Oracle America Inc
|Ci-D Partners LLC
|$41,914,000
|6003 Arbor Lake
|Hermitage
|37076
|2/10
|Gc Highlands LLC
|Arbor Lake Prop Investor LLC
|$41,000,000
|700 Cowan
|Nashville
|37207
|6/2
|Oracle America Inc
|700 Cowan Partners LLC
|$38,076,000
|700, 706, 710, 714 Division
|Nashville
|37203
|12/20
|Mtp - Paseo Phase III Land LLC
|Sev 8Th And Division LLC
|$38,000,000
|2200 State
|Nashville
|37203
|11/3
|Artemis Fuel Spe LLC; Cc Reisterstown LLC; Cherner Properties Artemis Spe LLC; Rapid Properties Artemis Spe LLC
|Spyglass - Nashville Edge Fsub LLC; Spyglass - Nashville Edge Msub LLC
|$37,960,000
|1157 Bell
|Antioch
|37013
|11/15
|Gep Xi Collins Creek LLC
|Nxrt Cedar Pointe LLC
|$37,650,000
|1000 Hawkins
|Nashville
|37203
|12/13
|MP Hawkins Nashville LLC
|Beaman Ventures Inc
|$36,898,680
|2 Dell
|Nashville
|37217
|5/13
|2 Dell Way LLC
|S&C Investors LLC
|$36,230,000
|5800 Maudina
|Nashville
|37209
|12/14
|Richland Hills Housing Partners LP
|Richland Hills Investors LLC
|$36,180,000
|909 Division
|Nashville
|37203
|12/16
|Camden Gulch LLC
|909 Division LLC
|$36,000,000
|111 Broadway
|Nashville
|37201
|5/14
|CR Broadway LLC
|Tower 111 Broadway LLC
|$36,000,000
|1816 Church
|Nashville
|37203
|6/25
|1818 Church Street LLC; 1818 Church Street Tic 1 LLC; 1818 Church Street Tic 2 LLC
|1818 LLC
|$35,500,000
|148 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|11/12
|Little Big Properties LLC
|Tac 150 Second Avenue LLC
|$35,000,000
|1200 49th
|Nashville
|37209
|9/22
|SFR XII Nashville Owner 1 LP
|Ecg 49Tn LLC
|$34,130,983
|500 2nd
|Nashville
|37210
|8/13
|CRD 2nd Avenue Owner LLC
|Citadel Broadcasting Co; Cumulus Radio LLC
|$34,000,000
|0 Harding
|Nashville
|37217
|11/12
|1901 Murfreesboro Pike 1 LLC; 1901 Murfreesboro Pike LLC
|1901 Murfreesboro Pike LP
|$34,000,000
|200 Madison
|Madison
|37115
|4/22
|Williams Portfolio 20 LLC
|Atlas Germantown LLC
|$33,600,000
|112, 116 16th, 1525 Church, 1500, 1502, 1508, 1511, 1512, 1514, 1515, 1516, 1517, 1518, 1519, 1520, 1521, 1523 Hayes
|Nashville
|37203
|10/19
|Reed District Landco Partners LLC
|Good Horse LLC
|$32,000,000
|300 Blue Lake
|Antioch
|37013
|3/11
|325 Blue Lake Circle LLC; 325 Blue Lake Circle Tic 2 LLC
|Timberlake Apt Assoc LP
|$31,050,000
|7439 Highway 70
|Nashville
|37221
|11/5
|CR Nashville Partners LLC
|Creekwood I LLC
|$30,592,000
|301 2nd, 651, 660 Joseph Joseph
|Nashville
|37207
|12/7
|Meridian Land Owner LLC
|Riverchase Holdings LP
|$30,050,000
|1441 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37210
|11/5
|1441 Lebanon Pike 2 LLC; 1441 Lebanon Pike 3 LLC; 1441 Lebanon Pike LLC; 1441 Lebanon Pike 1 LLC
|1441 Pike LP
|$28,600,000
|6501 Harding
|Nashville
|37205
|11/4
|Valley Ridge Partners LLC
|Valley Ridge LLC
|$28,100,000
|223, 237, 239 4th, 218, 226, 230, 234, 238 5th, 411, 417 Union
|Nashville
|37219
|4/5
|Newco Arc LLC
|Arcade Co Inc
|$28,000,000
|130, 134, 138 12th, 1117 Church
|Nashville
|37203
|3/22
|1111 Church Street Ground Owner LLC
|1117 Church Street Prop Owner LLC
|$28,000,000
|5720 Crossings
|Antioch
|37013
|8/10
|Exeter 5720 Crossings LP
|Fds Crossings LLC
|$27,850,000
|809 Main
|Nashville
|37206
|12/14
|Lr Nash LLC
|Lyla Tov Hospitality Holdings LLC
|$27,750,000
|101, 111 Airpark Center
|Nashville
|37217
|6/9
|Exeter Airpark Center Building 2 LLC
|Airpark East Owner LLC
|$27,342,000
|162 3rd
|Nashville
|37201
|10/21
|Vortex Lfg LLC
|Tac 200 Broadway LLC
|$24,500,000
|2200 Rosa L Parks
|Nashville
|37228
|10/6
|Nashville Lakefront Campus Owner LLC
|United Methodist Publishing House
|$24,500,000
|2215 Abbott Martin
|Nashville
|37215
|1/15
|2215 Abbott Martin Road LLC
|Champion Green Hills LLC
|$23,750,000
|50 Airways
|Nashville
|37217
|11/19
|Columbia Tn Airways Industrial LLC
|3D Nashville Dell Parkway LLC; Jes Nashville Dell Parkway II LLC; Nashville Dell Parkway II LLC; Nashville Dell Parkway Limited LLC
|$23,000,000
|201 Palestine
|Madison
|37115
|11/29
|Falcon View Exchange LLC; Falcon View LLC
|Falcon View Apt LLC
|$22,820,000
|3940 Bell
|Hermitage
|37076
|8/2
|Hermitage Acquisitions I LLC
|Alta Vista LP
|$22,500,000
|66 Residential
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|7/1
|Residential Home Owner Nashville LLC
|Nash 2 Sf LLC
|$22,058,427
|915 Division
|Nashville
|37203
|11/10
|915 Division LLC
|Nashville Urban Partners 2005 LLC
|$22,000,000
|378 Wales, 4646 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|9/27
|Highlands Equities LLC; Highlands Exchange LLC
|4646 Nolensville Pike LLC
|$22,000,000
|600 Cowan
|Nashville
|37207
|6/2
|Oracle America Inc
|600 Cowan LP
|$21,318,000
|1600 Rosa L Parks
|Nashville
|37208
|4/28
|Cherner Esc Germantown LLC
|Evergreen At Werthan LLC
|$21,250,000
|2300 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37214
|10/4
|Kre Hip Res Nashville Airport Owner LLC
|Ihp Nashville Tn Owner LLC
|$21,137,000
|Sulphur Dell Ballpark
|Nashville
|
|6/28
|Pr Germantown LLC
|Sulphur Dell Land LLC
|$20,000,000
|707 Spence
|Nashville
|37217
|12/10
|707 Spence Owner LLC
|707 Spence Lane LLC
|$20,000,000
|900, 902, 910, 912, 914, 916 8th, 901, 909, 911, 913, 915, 917, 919, 921, 923, 925 Bass
|Nashville
|37203
|6/2
|900 Eighth LP
|Eighth & Division Inv GP
|$19,587,629
|700 Airpark Commerce
|Nashville
|37217
|2/26
|Dg Nashville Airport East Prop Owner LP
|Fedex Corporate Services Inc
|$19,500,000
|5320 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|7/9
|Southeast Venture LLC
|Nashville Bend LLC
|$19,100,000
|210 30th
|Nashville
|37203
|11/8
|30th Core LLC
|191 Charter Place Investors LLC; Charter Logistics Center LLC
|$18,500,000
|721 Madison
|Madison
|37115
|4/5
|721 Madison Square LLC
|Madison Square Partners LP
|$18,000,000
|5319 Mount View
|Antioch
|37013
|5/20
|Hh Center LLC
|Gold Inv Usa Inc; Mishorim Usa Inc; Park One Usa Inc
|$18,000,000
|3744 Annex
|Nashville
|37209
|3/12
|Extra Space Properties Two LLC
|Ess Prisa II LLC
|$17,800,000
|12605 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|5/13
|Civf Vi-Tn2M01 & Tn2Wo1 LLC
|Old Hickory Industrial I LLC
|$17,600,000
|701 7th
|Nashville
|37203
|12/20
|Mtp - Paseo Phase III Land LLC
|Mtp Dev - 620 8Th Ave South LLC
|$17,593,486
|1433 Cowan
|Nashville
|37207
|6/2
|Oracle America Inc
|Imi Tennessee LLC
|$17,415,400
|380 Harding
|Nashville
|37211
|10/11
|Harding Place Multifamily Partners LLC
|380 Harding LLC
|$17,280,000
|7400, 7410 Cockrill Bend
|Nashville
|37209
|11/30
|R S Doochin Properties LLC
|American Paper & Twine Co
|$17,000,000
|4205 Hillsboro
|Nashville
|37215
|7/30
|Hillsboro Hobbs Prop LLC
|Allen Co Inc
|$16,721,738
|2 Vantage
|Nashville
|37228
|5/26
|Ivy Building Qozb LLC
|Gpt Tpg Vantage Way LLC
|$16,500,000
|810 Broadway
|Nashville
|37203
|10/29
|Magnolia 810 Broadway Part LP
|Brp 810 Broadway LLC
|$16,500,000
|415 27th
|Nashville
|37209
|11/12
|Life Storage LP
|Charlotte Ave Storage LLC
|$16,151,250
|Church & 11th
|Nashville
|37203
|5/14
|125 11Th Ave Prop Owner LLC
|Harwell Coleman A II; Jonathan M Harwell Separate Share Trust; Reh Inv LLC; Family Trust
|$16,000,000
|135 Brinkhaven
|Madison
|37115
|2/24
|135 Brink Haven LLC
|Nashville Madison Partners LLC
|$16,000,000
|644 Glastonbury
|Nashville
|37217
|6/21
|Nhc Glastonbury Nonprofit LLC
|Bahora TN Comm Prop Trust
|$15,840,000
|1616 Bell
|Nashville
|37211
|12/1
|Am Lofts Spe LLC; Cherner Brentwood Lofts LLC; Esc Cherner Brentwood Lofts LLC; Esc Lofts Spe LLC
|1616 Bell Road LLC
|$15,000,000
|1901 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37210
|12/20
|Velocity Dealership Acq LLC
|Kile Inv LLC
|$15,000,000
|448 Humphreys
|Nashville
|37203
|9/2
|Nashville Phase III Prop Holder LLC
|Daws Arthur Franklin III
|$15,000,000
|825 3rd
|Nashville
|37210
|10/15
|Ps Southeast One Inc
|Arep Natchez Sobro Storage LLC
|$14,800,000
|801 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|3/3
|Union Brick Re LLC
|Louise C Cline Trust Agreement
|$14,618,534
|500 Cheyenne
|Madison
|37115
|4/8
|Royce Old Hickory Estates LLC
|Boggs Kurlander Steele LLC
|$14,503,813
|300 Oak Bluff
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|2/5
|Exeter 300 Oakbluff 2020 LLC
|Mid-South 300 Oakbluff Tn LLC
|$14,000,000
|311 Trinity
|Nashville
|37207
|11/9
|Sohana Apt LLC
|311 W Trinity Investor LLC
|$14,000,000
|647 Vernon
|Nashville
|37209
|9/22
|Sfr Xii Nashville Owner 1 LP
|Crp/Ecg Charlotte Park LLC
|$13,920,344
|1116, 1124 Polk
|Nashville
|37210
|10/1
|Propco 1116 Polk LLC
|McDaver Prop
|$13,750,000
|441, 447, 449, 451 Humphreys
|Nashville
|37203
|9/2
|Nashville Phase III Prop Holder LLC
|Oklaholics LLC
|$13,258,533
|601 Dupont
|Madison
|37115
|11/5
|Dominion Dupont LLC
|Dupont Assoc Ltd
|$13,000,000
|7441 Highway 70
|Nashville
|37221
|11/5
|Cr Nashville Partners LLC
|Creekwood II LLC
|$12,808,000
|212, 226 1st, 801 Church, 51 Oldham
|Nashville
|37213
|9/16
|Ab Pr Qozb IV Prop LLC
|Jay Z LLC
|$12,500,000
|801 Church
|Nashville
|37203
|3/11
|801 Church LLC
|Sp Church Project-Land LLC
|$12,000,000
|2298 Rosa L Parks
|Nashville
|37228
|5/18
|Metrocenter South Owner LLC
|Belmont University
|$11,980,000
|825 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|4/30
|Sai Daya Investment LLC
|Kahiman LLC; Linda F Reeder Clerk & Master; Nashville Hotels LLC; Patel Nanue; Patel Sanjabhai D; Prisha Investment LLC; Shiv Inv Group GP
|$11,800,000
|5582 Mount View
|Antioch
|37013
|12/20
|Sl Project Texas LP
|South Creek Properties
|$11,750,000
|5 City
|Nashville
|37209
|10/11
|Oc Nashville LP
|Nashcam LP
|$11,700,000
|120, 200 Cumberland
|Nashville
|37228
|1/27
|Crp/Wp Alta Metro Center Owner LLC
|200 Cumberland Bend LLC
|$11,437,000
|2947 Brick Church
|Nashville
|37207
|3/30
|Gfp Cl Nashville 2947 LLC
|Kdn Inv LLC
|$11,200,000
|3706, 3708 Hillsboro
|Nashville
|37215
|11/23
|Bna Partners GP
|Green & Little LP
|$11,000,000
|3411 Percy Priest
|Nashville
|37214
|12/1
|Blue Gate Nashville Percy Owner LLC
|Ng Percy Priest LLC
|$10,850,000
|2803 12th
|Nashville
|37204
|10/6
|Titan Dev Co LLC
|Twentieth Century Real Estate Corp
|$10,600,000
|550 Great Circle
|Nashville
|37228
|5/18
|Metrocenter North Owner LLC
|Belmont University
|$10,520,000
|7657 Highway 70
|Nashville
|37221
|7/12
|Rpt Realty LP
|Ddrtc Bellevue Place Sc LLC
|$10,430,000
|7 City
|Nashville
|37209
|5/18
|Broadstone Onecity LLC
|Nashcam LP
|$10,400,000
|806 16th
|Nashville
|37203
|11/3
|Rw/Gc Marathon Village Owner LLC
|806 16Th Ave LLC
|$10,250,000
|31 Residential Properties
|Madison
|37115
|7/1
|Residential Home Owner Nashville LLC
|Nash 2 Sf LLC
|$10,229,049
|3025 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|11/1
|3025 Charlotte Ave Ground Owner LLC
|Smith Gilbert N
|$10,000,000
|2807 Grandview, 504, 508, 510, 512, 514, 518, 520 Thompson
|Nashville
|37211
|6/10
|502 Thompson Lane LLC
|Furniture Warehouse & Showroom Inc
|$10,000,000
|831 Glastonbury
|Nashville
|37217
|4/13
|Urban Housing Solutions Inc
|Southwood Park Partners
|$10,000,000
|1281 Freightliner
|Nashville
|37210
|12/17
|Imi Real Estate LLC
|Pyles Concrete Inc
|$10,000,000
|455 Swiss
|Nashville
|37211
|6/14
|Nashville Leased Housing Assoc IV LLLP
|Swiss Ridge LP
|$9,800,000
|1420 Cowan
|Nashville
|37207
|6/2
|Oracle America Inc
|1420 Cowan Partners LLC
|$9,690,000
|613 Ewing
|Nashville
|37203
|9/2
|Ink Ventures LLC
|Ink Building Venture Group LP
|$9,500,000
|2700 Murfreesboro
|Antioch
|37013
|8/23
|Jones Estates Suburban Tn LLC
|Mobile Home Partners Of Tn LLC
|$9,250,000
|3411 Percy Priest
|Nashville
|37214
|8/12
|Ng Percy Priest LLC
|Boat Rack LLC
|$9,200,000
|2608 Franklin
|Nashville
|37204
|6/4
|Melrose California Investor LLC; Mtc Apt Mortgage LLC
|Melrose II S Tic LLC
|$9,004,387
|4251 Century Farms
|Antioch
|37013
|6/17
|Chickering Cf LLC
|Century Farms LLC
|$9,000,000
|1130 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|11/10
|1130 Gallatin Pike LLC
|805 Realty Corp; Lebberes Realty Corp
|$8,850,000
|1410, 1412 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|6/25
|Rethink Community Nashville Jv LLC
|Ttf Inv LLC
|$8,750,000
|1425 Cowan
|Nashville
|37207
|6/2
|Oracle America Inc
|Advanced Plating Inc; Advance Plating Inc
|$8,667,800
|330 Wallace
|Nashville
|37211
|10/18
|Nashville Wallace Mob LLC
|330 Wallace Partners LLC
|$8,650,000
|504 4th
|Nashville
|37210
|6/15
|504 4th Ave South LLC
|Jmj Enterprises Inc; George Mary; Madappallil George; Thana Gesis
|$8,510,000
|4005 Lebanon
|Franklin
|37067
|10/28
|Sista And Sons LLC
|Watts Retail LLC
|$8,509,000
|4108 Hillsboro
|Nashville
|37215
|12/7
|Twentieth Century Real Estate Corp
|Payne Center LLC
|$8,500,000
|2820, 2828 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|11/22
|Dickerson Pike Operating Co LLC
|Rudra Inv LLC
|$8,500,000
|3818 Bedford
|Nashville
|37215
|7/22
|Twain Gl Xix LLC
|Revpar Green Hlls LLC
|$8,422,000
|3670 Central
|Hermitage
|37076
|6/25
|Nashville Industrial Flex GP
|Kevco Properties LLC
|$8,350,000
|515 Metroplex
|Nashville
|37211
|12/13
|Nashville Airport Hotel LLC
|Vp1 Music City LLC
|$8,300,000
|131 Express
|Nashville
|37210
|11/23
|Ig Express LLC
|West Properties LP
|$8,250,000
|1406 Brick Church
|Nashville
|37207
|2/22
|Martin Realty Of Montgomery County LLC
|Sri Maple LLC
|$8,100,000
|1010, 1020 16th
|Nashville
|37212
|10/7
|Trio Music Row LLC
|Shearon David; Shearon David M
|$8,000,000
|1702, 1717 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37210
|8/5
|Tycap LLC
|Buttermilk Ridge LP
|$8,000,000
|322 22nd
|Nashville
|37203
|10/14
|Murphy Avenue GP
|322 22Nd Avenue Assoc LLC
|$8,000,000
|531 Donelson
|Nashville
|37214
|10/15
|Hotelology LLC
|Cplg Prop LLC; Bre/Lq Prop LLC
|$8,000,000
|3720, 3726, 3730, 3800 Clarksville
|Nashville
|37218
|7/6
|Nashville Jv LLC
|3720 Clarksville Pike LLC; Silber Menachem
|$7,850,000
|2225, 2227 Bandywood
|Nashville
|37215
|11/10
|H G Hill Realty Co LLC
|Bandywood Boys LLC
|$7,800,000
|516 5th
|Nashville
|37203
|12/9
|522 Fifth Venture LLC
|Equitable Enterprises Inc
|$7,767,750
|3808 Cleghorn
|Nashville
|37215
|3/31
|Village At Green Hills LLC
|Rc Battleship Partners
|$7,650,000
|151 1st
|Nashville
|37213
|3/12
|Hpt Ta Properties Trust
|Continental Inns Of America- 151 North 1St Street
|$7,600,000
|1214 9th, 801 Monroe
|Nashville
|37208
|6/10
|Monroe Nashville LP
|Church At 9th And Rosa Parks LLC
|$7,525,000
|7601 Highway 70
|Nashville
|37221
|9/15
|Hadj LLC
|W G Bellevue GP
|$7,400,000
|211 Deer Park
|Nashville
|37205
|6/24
|Strausser Frank H
|Vanderbilt University
|$7,250,000
|2337 Una Antioch
|Antioch
|37013
|5/21
|Pc Antioch Pike GP
|Pebble Creek Apt LP; Pebble Creek Apt Ltd
|$7,200,000
|611, 615 9th
|Nashville
|37203
|7/2
|Abp 9th Ave Holdings LLC
|Binder Alvin Michael; Binder Mitchell A; Mitchell Binder Living Trust
|$7,100,000
|560 Royal
|Nashville
|37214
|9/7
|Buildfree Tn LLC
|Rachel Properties
|$7,050,000
|1935 21st
|Nashville
|37212
|10/26
|Park Center Inc
|Ecg 21St Avenue LP
|$7,000,000
|200 Webster
|Madison
|37115
|8/6
|Churchill Windlands East LLC
|Harvest Windlands - East Retirement Residence LLC
|$6,839,880
|4388 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37218
|3/4
|4492 Part GP
|Bills Nadine L Graves; Buck Lena Ann Graves; Goehring Phyllis Madonna Graves; Graves Daniel Bruce; Graves Edward Neil; Graves Jerry Donald; Lovell Wanda Ruth Graves; McKinney Linda Kathryn Graves; Ward Barbara Elaine Graves; Carty Sharon Joyce-Graves
|$6,800,000
|522, 526 5th
|Nashville
|37203
|3/12
|522 Fifth Venture LLC
|5th South Devs LLC
|$6,794,025
|7 Music
|Nashville
|37203
|12/3
|Reg Nash 7 Music Circle North Prop Owner LP
|Woodard Properties Tennessee III LLC
|$6,515,000
|200 Northfork
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|2/5
|Exeter 200 Northfork 2020 LLC
|Mid-South 200 Northfork Tn LLC
|$6,500,000
|1727 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37210
|12/14
|Wps Real Estate LLC
|Hall Donald Keith
|$6,500,000
|322 22nd
|Nashville
|37203
|10/7
|322 22nd Ave Assoc LLC
|Carter Antonia M; Carter Jeffrey B
|$6,500,000
|625 Hamilton, 622, 624, 626, 632, 634 Moore
|Nashville
|37203
|7/16
|625 Hamilton LP
|Hamilton & Moore LP
|$6,500,000
|2325 Elliston
|Nashville
|37203
|7/1
|Mvntn Owner LLC
|Anthony Rentals; Gene Horton Nash Trust
|$6,450,000
|0 Bluff
|Brentwood
|37027
|8/18
|Bbdb Inv LLC
|Lig Assets Prop LLC
|$6,333,794
|0 William Turner
|Antioch
|37013
|6/28
|Madison Century Farms Owner LLC
|Century Farms LLC
|$6,300,000
|615 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37209
|1/15
|Seaside Fla LLC
|Sams Real Estate Business Trust
|$6,250,000
|7508, 7534, 7550 Buffalo
|Nashville
|37221
|7/2
|Hive Trust
|McGinn Cynthia; McGinn Kevin
|$6,200,000
|1821, 1823, 1831 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|6/23
|333 Choctaw I LLC; 333 Self Storage LLC; Wht Madison LLC
|Rivergate Warren LLC
|$6,094,000
|1185 Freightliner
|Nashville
|37210
|12/3
|1185 Freightliner Partners LLC
|Firstexpress Prop LLC
|$6,000,000
|800 Broadway
|Nashville
|37203
|12/13
|Schreiner Dev LLC
|Edmondson T Larry Sr
|$6,000,000
|490, 520 Metroplex
|Nashville
|37211
|4/6
|Op 490 Metroplex Prop LLC
|Hca Realty Inc
|$6,000,000
|700, 710 Massman
|Nashville
|37210
|10/1
|Pmudo Nashville LLC
|Pmd Branch Re LLC
|$5,900,000
|211 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|8/4
|FP Investors LLC
|1212 Retail Investors LLC
|$5,850,000
|1009 8th
|Nashville
|37203
|3/11
|Parachute 1009 LP
|Legacy 8th Ave South LLC
|$5,766,000
|0 Old Franklin
|Antioch
|37013
|3/10
|Alta Old Franklin Owner LLC
|Crp/Ecg Old Franklin Mf LLC
|$5,750,000
|801 Glastonbury
|Nashville
|37217
|1/26
|Sai Shayna LLC
|Battlefield Properties LLC; Dvr LLC
|$5,555,551
|1705, 1707 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|1/7
|Blackbird Realty Ventures LLC
|JD Eatherly Revocable Living Trust
|$5,500,000
|11 Music
|Nashville
|37203
|4/8
|Charles Prop Part
|11 Music Circle South LLC
|$5,500,000
|701 8th
|Nashville
|37203
|12/15
|NP Gulch LLC
|Kirkland Edwin Gilbert Trustee
|$5,500,000
|920 Hawkins
|Nashville
|37203
|12/13
|Mp Hawkins Nashville LLC
|Beaman Lee A
|$5,416,320
|1021 Dr Martin L King Jr
|Nashville
|37203
|3/1
|Eleven North Parcel LP
|W W Grainger Inc
|$5,361,000
|307, 309 Cleveland, 901, 903 Meridian
|Nashville
|37207
|6/25
|Invent Communities Inc
|901 Meridian Bsd LLC
|$5,300,000
|220, 222, 224 15th
|Nashville
|37203
|3/12
|Shaar Forero Properties Inc
|Shiv Investment Group; Chancery Court Clerk For Putnam County Linda F Reeder; Patel Hiran; Patel Karen; Patel Nanu; Patel Nisha; Patel Sanjaybhai D
|$5,200,000
|1010 4th
|Nashville
|37219
|11/8
|311 Sawtooth LLC
|Scales Beverly Sue; Scales Beverly Sue; Scales Beverly Sue
|$5,200,000
|1425, 1505 4th
|Nashville
|37210
|11/29
|1425 4th Ave S LP
|Mad Dog Inv LLC
|$5,200,000
|317, 319 21st, 320 22nd
|Nashville
|37203
|7/2
|Murphy Avenue GP
|Saint Thomas West Hospital
|$5,125,000
|809 Edgehill
|Nashville
|37203
|4/1
|Reservoir Zone 3 LLC
|Park At Hillside LLC
|$5,123,596
|5035 Harding
|Nashville
|37211
|12/7
|Sl 5035 Harding Place LLC
|Harding Athletic Club Holdings GP
|$5,100,000
|101 Factory
|Nashville
|37210
|12/10
|Ecg Chesnut Hill LP
|101 Factory Street LLC
|$5,100,000
|1436 Cowan
|Nashville
|37207
|6/2
|Oracle America Inc
|Meadows Mark Steven
|$5,054,000
|240 5th
|Nashville
|37219
|10/22
|Walton_240 N 5Th Avenue-Nashville LLC
|Dabit Abraham
|$5,000,000
|301, 307, 311 15th, 302, 306, 308 McMillan
|Nashville
|37203
|10/1
|Q & A Holdings GP
|Wilder Jack C
|$5,000,000
|1838 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37210
|7/30
|Cooke Charles E
|Jackson Courtyard Part
|$5,000,000
|1325 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37210
|7/1
|Mid South Prop Holdings LLC
|Lytle Gayron C
|$5,000,000
|118 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|4/21
|118 12th Avenue LLC
|Kbh One LLC
|$5,000,000
|5410 Old Hickory
|Hermitage
|37076
|4/5
|Dry Fork Properties LLC
|Paradigm Prop Partners
|$5,000,000