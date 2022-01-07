VOL. 46 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 7, 2022

Battle of New Orleans Commemoration. Enjoy free grounds passes to The Hermitage and learn from living history demonstrations, annual wreath-laying ceremony at the tomb of General Jackson, children’s activities and games. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., with the wreath laying ceremony at 11 a.m. Mansion tours, VIP tours and In Their Footsteps: Lives of the Hermitage Enslaved tours will be available for purchase. The Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane, Nashville. Information

SATURDAY, JAN. 8

Craft a New Year

Tennessee State Museum and Tennessee Craft are offering three opportunities for learning new skills. Introduction to Rug Hooking with Cass Gannaway, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fee: $110. Registration is required. Introduction to Jewelry Making with Nancie Roark, Jan. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fee $110. Introduction to Printmaking with Ashley Seay, Jan. 22. Fee: $110, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennessee State Museum, 1000 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., Nashville. Information

Robertson County Republicans

Monthly meeting at Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd., Springfield. Speaker: Rick Williams, Chief Political Strategist of the Campaign Creative Group. Free. Breakfast and networking at 8:30 a.m. Meeting at 9 a.m. Information

TUESDAY, JAN. 11

On-line: 5 Steps to Marketing Success

Marketing and sales workshop is designed to give participants a real-world approach for marketing your business. This workshop provides a tangible plan to reach customers on a consistent basis. 9-11 a.m. Registration required for this event. Fee: fee. Information

Chamber Education Report Presentation

For 30 years, the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce has convened a diverse committee of business and community volunteers to dive into the challenges, successes and opportunities within Metro Nashville Public Schools. Each year, the committee offers recommendations informed by school visits, interviews with key stakeholders and district and state data. Nashville Public Library, 615 Church Street, Nashville. 10-11:30 a.m. Information

Williamson 101

Williamson 101 provides new members and potential members a chance to learn how to maximize their membership with Williamson, Inc. Discover the many ways to volunteer, get involved, network, engage and connect while you learn more about how we can help you grow personally and professionally. Williamson Inc. Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration needed for this event. Free. Information

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12

Maury Monthly Chamber Coffee

Join Maury Alliance and Tennessee Children’s Home for the January Chamber Coffee. This free event offers members and future members an opportunity to pitch their business. 9-10 a.m. Tennessee Children’s Home, 2225 Dr. Robertson Road, Spring Hill. Registration required. Information

Minority Business Academy Program

The Minority Business Academy is a five-session educational series hosted by Williamson, Inc. for all small-business owners in Williamson County. Each session will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration will be capped at 25. There is no cost to participate, and lunch will be provided. Williamson, Inc. Power Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Suite 630. Parking: 4000 Rush Street. Information

THURSDAY, JAN. 13

Chamber Chat

An opportunity for members to learn how to make the most of their membership investment. Join the Zoom meeting to hear from Chamber staff about member benefits and involvement opportunities. 1-2 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, JAN. 15

MLK Freedom Fest

MLK Freedom Fest, Bridgestone Arena. 8 p.m. Lineup includes Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Rod Wave, Latto and more. Tickets: $98 and up. Information

MONDAY, JAN. 17

Sumner County Unity Day March

Sumner County NAACP presents a Unity Day March featuring the theme, One Nation, One People, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The march begins at Gallatin City Hall parking lot and ends at Rucker Stewart Middle School, 350 Hancock Street. Noon-2 p.m. Information