Tennessee opens $40M lodge at Fall Creek Falls State Park

VOL. 45 | NO. 53 | Friday, December 31, 2021

SPENCER (AP) — Tennessee officials have opened up a new $40.4 million lodge at Fall Creek Falls State Park.

Gov. Bill Lee was among those on hand Tuesday for the grand opening of the facility that includes an 85-room hotel, conference space and restaurant and lounge.

The hotel has a limited number of rooms available for reservations, while the restaurant is open with limited hours and a limited menu. The park last year opened a $2.7 million visitors center.

Fall Creek Falls includes more than 29,800 acres across the Cumberland Plateau and includes 30 cabins, 222 campsites and backcountry camping.