Subscribe Today!
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 53 | Friday, December 31, 2021

Slumping tech stocks weigh on S&P 500 even as Dow gains

The Associated Press

Updated 3:27PM
Slumping technology stocks left the S&P 500 slightly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, even as the Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 blue-chip companies marked another record high.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave up 1.3%. Microsoft, Apple, and major chipmakers like Nvidia sank, even as banks and other sectors rose.

Bond yields continued to climb. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.65%.

Oil prices rose, which helped send energy stocks higher.

Economic reports and company earnings get rolling again this week after the year-end holidays.

