More record highs for S&P 500, Dow on first day of 2022

Wall Street got 2022 off to a solid start with more record highs for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, a day after closing out 2021 with big gains for the third year in a row.

The Dow rose 0.7% and the Nasdaq rose 1.2%. Apple rose 2.5%, closing just below a market capitalization of $3 trillion.

Technology companies and banks were among the biggest winners.

Electric car maker Tesla rose sharply after reporting strong delivery numbers for 2021.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.64%