TN moving from daily to weekly COVID-19 data updates amid surge

VOL. 45 | NO. 53 | Friday, December 31, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — At a time when the omicron variant of the coronavirus is surging, Tennessee health officials say they will no longer provide daily COVID-19 data releases starting this week.

The Tennessee Department of Health will release weekly updates each Wednesday. The data will include the previous Sunday through Saturday period, news outlets reported.

Dr. Lisa Piercey, the state's health commissioner, said the decision will enable the department to incorporate COVID-19 monitoring with the department's pre-pandemic priorities, such as addressing drug overdose deaths.

Piercey said the number of reported virus cases are becoming less accurate due to an increase in at-home testing. She said no matter what the data shows, safety measures such as getting COVID-19 vaccinations, wearing masks and isolating when sick should continue.