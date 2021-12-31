Don’t keep fooling yourself, better job, pay are out there

VOL. 45 | NO. 53 | Friday, December 31, 2021

If 2021 left you feeling disappointed at work (and who doesn’t feel that way?), today is the day to start turning things around for 2022.

How many times did you think the following to yourself?

• If only I work a little harder, my boss will recognize my value.

• I really will get a decent raise and a promotion next year.

• I’m really not happy, but I have no other choice.

If you’ve had any of these thoughts, it sounds like 2022 is your year. Let’s face the facts: Your boss might recognize your value, or might continue to take advantage of your hard work. And, you might get a decent raise next year, or you might get just 2% (or less). Staying at the same organization often yields the same poor results.

If you’re ready to turn over a new leaf, the first thing to realize is that you do have choices. Continuing to go to work each day to earn a stable income is a great first choice. Beginning to look for a new job before you’re ready to run from your current job is another great choice.

If possible, continue to go to your existing job while you find a replace job. This will ensure you have the time to look and make the best decision for you. After all, you don’t want to trade one bad job for another. That’s not what this year is about.

The great thing about landing a new job is that your new boss will get a chance to hire you. They’ll pick you. What I’m trying to say is, if you’ve been with a company for a few years, you end up with a boss who did not hire you.

That new boss might or might not really love your work. They might not choose to hire you again if they had the choice. If you feel like you’re experiencing Groundhog Day around raises and recognition, this could be why.

Plus, let’s be honest. Companies are more motivated to offer larger sums of money to new hires than they are to existing employees. Bosses rarely want to pay more to do the same work you’ve already been doing for less.

I get it. The entire thing is a bummer. Interviewing is stressful and full of rejection. Changing companies is full of a lot of chance. It could be better or worse than where you are now.

But, if where you are now really isn’t working, it’s probably worth it. Once you decide what’s best for you, create a plan of attack for 2022. Write down your goals to make them real. And, begin to work on them each day.

Change isn’t immediate. It’s a slow process. But, with time and effort, it will happen. You’ll find yourself happier, working for someone who appreciates you, and possibly even making more money in 2022.

Angela Copeland, a career expert and founder of Copeland Coaching, can be reached at copelandcoaching.com.