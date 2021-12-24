Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 24, 2021

Stocks end mixed, breaking 4-day winning streak for S&P 500

The Associated Press

Updated 3:30PM
Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street Tuesday, leaving the S&P 500 just shy of its latest record high set a day earlier.

After wavering between gains and losses, the benchmark index closed down 0.1%. The slight loss broke a four-day wining streak for the S&P 500.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%. A slide in technology, health care and communication stocks outweighed gains in industrial firms and elsewhere in the market.

Small company stocks also fell. US crude oil rose. Bond yields didn't move much.

