VOL. 45 | NO. 53 | Friday, December 31, 2021

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. This year’s event, which will anchor CBS’ five-hour national TV special, will be hosted by radio and TV personality Bobby Bones and co-hosted by Rachel Smith of “Entertainment Tonight.” Headliners include Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown Band, Sam Hunt and Fisk Jubilee Singers. Gates for the live show at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park will open at 4 p.m. Proof of vaccination or negative test within 72 hours will be required for entry into Bicentennial Mall. Information

FRIDAY, DEC. 31

Marshmallow and Hot Chocolate Hikes

Enjoy a hike in the wintery woods followed by roasted marshmallows and hot chocolate. Hikes last approximately 30-45 minutes, with two difficulty levels from which to choose. Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road South, Brentwood. Hike times are 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Fee: $10 per hiker in advance. Registration required. Other dates: Jan. 8, 15. Information

New Year’s Eve Mule Drop

Center of Hope’s fourth annual New Year’s Eve Mule Drop in Historic Downtown Columbia. The event will begin with the lighting and raising of the drop. Food trucks and live music. 6 p.m.-midnight. Free. Information

THROUGH JAN. 9

The Elegance of Royal Fashion

Featuring the gowns of Diana, Princess of Wales, and designs from The Pat Kerr Private Royal Collection. Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center, 1017 Antebellum Circle, Hendersonville. Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. $20 per person. Information

TUESDAY, JAN. 4

Cheatham County Democratic Party

Monthly meeting at Pinnacle Financial Partners, 524 S. Main Street, Ashland City. 6-8 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5

Intro Nashville Information Session

Intro Nashville provides participants with the tools that help unlock connections to the city. In a multiday, immersive format, participants discover what makes the region unique, Nashville’s history, the region’s economy and the inner working of public and private sectors, all while establishing new relationships with local business and community leaders. Virtual information session to learn more about the benefits and value of the Intro Nashville program. 10-10:30 a.m. Registration required. Information

Member Connect Leads Exchange

Connect with fellow Williamson Chamber members at this monthly event. Member Connect is a facilitated, casual networking opportunity to develop and further member to member relationships. Attendance is limited to 35 to ensure intimate networking. One person per business per meeting. Registration required. Williamson, Inc. / Power Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630, Franklin. Option 1: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Option 2: 3:30-5 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

SATURDAY, JAN. 8

Robertson County Republicans

Monthly meeting at Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd., Springfield. Free. Breakfast and networking at 8:30 a.m. Meeting at 9 a.m. Information

Battle of New Orleans Commemoration

Enjoy free grounds passes to The Hermitage and experience living history demonstrations, the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the tomb of General Jackson, children’s activities and games. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., with the wreath laying ceremony at 11 a.m. Mansion tours, VIP tours and In Their Footsteps: Lives of the Hermitage Enslaved tours will be available for purchase. The Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane, Nashville. Information

Craft a New Year: Learning Craft Workshop Series

Tennessee State Museum and Tennessee Craft are offering three opportunities for participants to learn a new skill. Introduction to Rug Hooking with Cass Gannaway is being offered 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fee: $110. Registration is required. Introduction to Jewelry Making with Nancie Roark, Jan. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fee $110. Introduction to Printmaking with Ashley Seay, Jan. 22. Fee: $110, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennessee State Museum, 1000 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., Nashville. Information

TUESDAY, JAN. 11

5 Steps to Marketing Success

Topic: Marketing and Sales. This online workshop is designed to give participants a real-world approach for marketing their businesses. Registration required for this event. Free. Information

MONDAY, JAN. 17

Sumner County Unity Day March

Sumner County NAACP presents a Unity Day March featuring the theme, One Nation, One People, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The march begins at Noon at Gallatin City Hall parking lot and ends at Rucker Stewart Middle School, 350 Hancock Street. Noon-2 p.m. Information