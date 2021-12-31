Second Avenue reopens but with interruptions

VOL. 45 | NO. 53 | Friday, December 31, 2021

Second Avenue, the site of the 2020 Christmas morning bombing, reopened to traffic and pedestrians Monday morning, though it won’t soon be back to normal.

Second Avenue North at Commerce Street is open to one lane, northbound, for vehicle traffic and one pathway for pedestrians. But city officials warn there will still be periodic closures for construction purposes over the coming months, and safety fencing will remain between construction and reopened pathways.

The rebuilding process since the Christmas Day bombing has been slower than hoped because of the age and ownership of the buildings. One historic structure has 28 different owners. In total, the bombing impacted more than 60 downtown buildings, and close to 40 of them are back up and running.

The intentional detonation of a recreational vehicle parked in Nashville’s historic downtown killed the bomber and injured several people. The RV blared a warning beforehand that a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes.

— The Associated Press

LifePoint Health, Kindred deal complete

Nashville-based LifePoint Health has completed the transaction with Kindred Healthcare and the related launch of ScionHealth.

As a result of the transaction, LifePoint, a leader in the delivery of community-based care, has expanded its presence as a diversified health care delivery network that spans 29 states and includes more than 65 community hospital campuses, more than 30 rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals and more than 170 additional sites of care across the health care continuum.

In addition, ScionHealth officially launches with 79 hospital campuses in 25 states – 61 long-term acute care hospitals and 18 community hospitals and associated health systems.

The expanded LifePoint system has approximately 50,000 dedicated employees and 3,000 employed providers working across community hospital campuses, physician practices, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, behavioral health facilities, acute rehabilitation units, outpatient centers and post-acute care facilities. It also has more than 15 new rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals currently under development.

David Dill will remain at the helm of LifePoint Health as chairman and CEO.

Investment boosts Project Admission

Nashville’s Project Admission, a technology company specializing in innovative ticketing technologies, has closed a funding round led by investment firm, Anthemis Group, with participation from Flyover Capital.

With this funding, Project Admission plans to expand operations to meet the growing needs of the rapidly evolving digitally-driven ticketing ecosystem. Anthemis has a passion for emerging technology and strategically invests in tech-driven companies who serve as thought-leaders and change-agents in the world of finance.

With more than $9 million in funding to date, this latest round helps to further Project Admission’s mission to create unique monetizing features and opportunities around the life of the ticket, adding value and simplifying the commercialization of live events.

Having integrated with the primary ticketing platform SeatGeek this spring, Project Admission closes out the year by completing an integration with Major League Baseball’s ticketing platform, Tickets.com.

Amid the industry’s rapid migration to digital ticketing, the company’s evolving suite of features currently provides clients across the NFL, NBA, MLS and NWSL with promotional tools to assist fans, brands, and influencers to sell tickets from custom branded storefronts.

Thompson makes deal with Heniff Systems

Heniff Transportation Systems, LLC has reached an agreement to initially acquire 10 Nikola Tre BEV trucks from Thompson Truck Centers, based in LaVergne.

Thompson Trucks is a member of the Nikola Corporation sales and service dealer network. Nikola is a leading designer and manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial battery-electric vehicles, fuel-cell electric vehicles and energy infrastructure solutions.

The agreement between Heniff Transportation and Thompson Truck Centers is a fleet-as-a-service model where Thompson will provide the sales, service, maintenance, and energy infrastructure required to operate the Nikola Tre BEV trucks. Deliveries are expected to commence first half of 2022.

Upon the successful initial deployment of 10 units into their bulk transport operation, Heniff and Thompson have agreed to pursue the placement of an additional 90 trucks into Heniff’s fleet.

Heniff is a family of companies recognized as a leader in liquid bulk transportation, rail transloading, ISO depot operations, tank cleaning and related maintenance.

Embrey closes on land for Gallatin community

Embrey Partners, LLC has closed on its land purchase for a 297-unit multifamily residential community located in Gallatin along Old Hickory Lake.

Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022. The clubhouse and first units will be available for occupancy in 2023.

The luxury development, financed by Cadence Bank, will have top-in-class amenities including an inviting pool courtyard with an outdoor fire pit and adjacent yoga lawn, a clubhouse equipped with a game room and fitness facility, and a business center with a Wi-Fi lounge and micro offices.

The site also features multiple grilling stations and a fully equipped dog park.

Tennessee’s GDP grew 5.6% in 2021

The Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee reports the state’s inflation-adjusted gross domestic product grew 5.6% in 2021.

Real GDP is projected to continue growing in 2022 at 4.2%.

Consumers are spending more confidently due to a third round of federal stimulus checks and the distribution of effective COVID-19 vaccines, which led to the return of in-person services for many consumers.

The report includes a deep dive into the employment recovery in Tennessee and examines how the recovery differs by age, race, gender, marital status and education, as well as by industrial sectors and geographic area.

The state’s labor force participation rate, which sat at 61.8% before the pandemic, is projected to reach only 60.9% in 2022 and inch up to 61.4% in 2023.

There is no single explanation for the slower labor market recovery, but many Tennesseans have reflected on their work–life balance since the pandemic began, and some have decided to switch jobs while others may not be as quick to reenter the labor force for various reasons.

As of October, the labor force among people aged 55 or older has decreased by nearly 55% nationwide since the beginning of the pandemic.

Only the 35–44 age group has returned to prepandemic levels.

There are still about 1 million fewer people aged 20–34 in the labor force and another 800,000 fewer people aged 45–54.

Nonfarm employment is projected to increase by 2.8% for 2021 and 3.1% in 2022, recovering to prepandemic levels by the second quarter of 2022.

State payrolls will get a boost from the manufacturing sector, which is expected to see an employment increase of 3.8% for 2021.

The hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector is projected to see employment expand by 5.9% in 2021 and sharply increase by 10.2% in 2022.

Pivot Point among Best and Brightest

Pivot Point Consulting, based in Brentwood, has been named as a winner in The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation program for the eighth consecutive year.

The company also was recognized in the new 2021 regional program.

Pivot Point is an IT and health care IT consulting firm which was also recently ranked No. 6 in Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare.

The Best and Brightest program honored 79 winning organizations across the nation from 710 nominations. The 2021 new regional program welcomed Charlotte, Denver, Miami, Nashville, New York, and the Pacific Northwest to its program.

White Cap closes on rebar purchase

White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC has closed on an agreement to acquire the rebar operations located in Nashville that were previously part of The Cook & Boardman Group.

White Cap Supply serves as a one-stop shop providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, residential and infrastructure end markets.

White Cap is comprised of multiple brands in the U.S., including Ram Tool and the Brafasco, Brock White and NCA brands in Canada.

Envision continues Florida Blue agreement

Nashville’s Envision Healthcare, a national medical group, has executed a long-term statewide agreement with Florida Blue to continue providing the health insurance plan’s commercial and Medicare members in Florida access to quality, in-network care.

The renewed agreement includes in-network access to more than 6,000 Envision physicians and advanced practice providers in Florida specializing in anesthesiology, emergency medicine, hospital medicine, radiology, neonatology, trauma, surgical and office-based health care.

HCA adds support for American Red Cross

Nashville’s HCA Healthcare, Inc., has announced its continued support of the American Red Cross through its third consecutive contribution of $500,000 to the organization’s Annual Disaster Giving Program.

HCA Healthcare works together with the Red Cross to respond when disasters strike, including coordinating supplies and resources, supporting shelters and matching patients with community shelters when discharged.

“The American Red Cross provides comfort and care to those in their darkest hours,” says Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare.

“As an organization that serves communities that have experienced flooding, hurricanes, tornadoes and other disasters, we are proud to extend our support of the Annual Disaster Giving Program and strengthen our partnership with the Red Cross as we work together to help those affected by disasters.”