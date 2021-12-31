Turns out Radunz isn’t the next O-line washout

VOL. 45 | NO. 53 | Friday, December 31, 2021

Titans rookie offensive tackle Dillon Radunz filled in well for Tennessee during its 20-17 win against the 49ers. -- Photo By Aaron M. Sprecher | Ap

However you looked at it, Dillon Radunz had been a bust as a rookie for the Tennessee Titans.

The second-round pick from North Dakota State had only been active for nine games this season, and the Titans seemed hesitant to call on him, no matter how desperate their offensive line situation changed.

But that changed Thursday night when Radunz was forced to fill in for Kendall Lamm, who was filling in for Taylor Lewan against the San Francisco 49ers and their vaunted pass rusher Nick Bosa.

Now, the Titans can look at Radunz, who held up OK despite two penalties, and have some hope that maybe another highly drafted offensive line pick won’t washout.

If Radunz does end up not working out, at least it won’t be for the same reason that 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Wilson did with his poor work ethic and poorer choices. Radunz, who played in just one game in his final year in college, was behind in his development, but at least he is putting in the work to get better.

“I feel like I’ve developed a lot,” Radunz says. “Yeah, the game is a little bit faster, but I feel I’ve grown a lot through it and I’m definitely confident.”

Coach Mike Vrabel sees the right attitude in the rookie, who has had to wait for his opportunity to shine, when many penciled him in as the right tackle from the get-go.

“You see a great attitude, a lot of consistency. Each and every day I feel like he’s the same person. He’s kind of there, he shows up engaged in the meetings and continue to work,” Vrabel adds.

With so many players used this season by the Titans – a record number 87 – Radunz had largely been ignored until Thursday. But going forward, at least the Titans now know that Radunz can contribute and perhaps improve.

“I think it was critical for me to step in and be a guy that they needed during these times when a lot of people are out,” Radunz points out. “I’m glad I could fill that spot. Moving forward, I’m just happy to continue to fill a spot on this team and continue to do exactly what they need me to do. Love to see where my career goes, and development as a player.”