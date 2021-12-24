Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 24, 2021

Financial help still available to Christmas bombing victims

NASHVILLE (AP) — Some victims of the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville are still struggling to recover financially a year later and help is still available, officials said.

Ashley Bergeron told WSMV-TV that she hasn't been able to get back into her apartment, which also serves as an art gallery, in downtown Nashville.

"Now that its been almost a year, I'm now realizing OK wow, I'm going to need to ask for some more support," Bergeron said.

Financial help is still available, officials said.

"Anyone who is still looking for help after the Christmas Day bombing should reach out to Catholic Charities," said Judy Orr, the organization's director.

She said there's $100,000 in donations left of $950,000 was given to The United Way and The Community Foundation after the bombing. WSMV reports that Catholic Charities is in charge of distributing those funds and that the organization will consider requests from anyone with additional expenses.

Catholic Charities is working with 25 people currently, but Orr encouraged others like Bergeron to come forward.

